2018 Amstel Gold Race highlights - Video

Michael Valgren can easily count 2018 as his best season to date. Riding for Astana at the time, the now-28-year-old for NTT Cycling was on a run of form through the spring that saw him take out two major Classics in two months, first winning Omloop het Nieuwsblad and then following it up in the Ardennes with a win at the Amstel Gold Race.

In Omloop the powerful Dane soloed away from the bunch with a late attack and held on for the win.

At Amstel, however, he had to outfox breakway companions Enrico Gasparotto - a previous winner - and Mitchelton-Scott's cagey veteran Roman Krueziger.

Valgren pulled off the win with aplomb, while Pater Sagan led a the next group across the line with Alejandro Valverde, Tim Wellens and Julian Alaphilippe.

Watch the video to see how Valgren did it.