2017 Tour de Romandie prologue start times
Dowsett last man off at 17:24 CET
The 2017 Tour de Romandie gets underway with a punchy 4.8km prologue in Aigle providing the general classification riders an early opportunity to test themselves against their rivals. Wanty-Groupe Gobert's Fabien Doubey is the first of the 152 riders to start at 14:53 local time while Alex Dowsett of Movistar, who wears the number one dossard, is the last off at 17:24.
The overall favourites are spread across the afternoon with two-time overall winner Chris Froome an earlier starter at 15:07. The three-time Tour de France champion won the prologue in 2013 on his way to overall victory. Yet to claim a win in 2017, Froome's time will be an early indicator as he will be the 15th rider to start the prologue.
Last year's prologue winner Ion Izagirre, who finished third overall, is one of the later GC men to start at 17:12 and will be another rider to watch for the win. 2016 champion Ilnur Zakarin made his name at the Swiss stage race and will be another early starter to watch at 15:20. Eight minutes after the Russian, Australian Richie Porte will roll down the ramp with the BMC rider expected to challenge for the win.
Bob Jungels (QuickStep Floors), Wilco Kelderman (Sunweb), and Tejay van Garderen (BMC Racing) are all GC men who will be aiming to make a good impression at the prologue.
Regarding stage hunters, LottoNL-Jumbo's Primoz Roglic and Victor Campenaerts are both early starters can capable of taking the victory. Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale-Drapac) will be on the late starters aiming for a good result. However, Dowsett will be aiming to have the last say on the matter and add to his Tour of Poland and Giro d'Italia WorldTour wins against the clock.
Cyclingnews will have live coverage of the prologue and five road stages at the 2017 Tour de Romandie. For a complete race preview of the Tour of Romandie, click here
2017 Tour of Romandie prologue start times
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|14:53:00
|2
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|14:54:00
|3
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|14:55:00
|4
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|14:56:00
|5
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|14:57:00
|6
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14:58:00
|7
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|14:59:00
|8
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15:00:00
|9
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|15:01:00
|10
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|15:02:00
|11
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|15:03:00
|12
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|15:04:00
|13
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15:05:00
|14
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|15:06:00
|15
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|15:07:00
|16
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|15:08:00
|17
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|15:09:00
|18
|Martin Velits (Svk) Quick-Step Floors
|15:10:00
|19
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|15:11:00
|20
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|15:12:00
|21
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|15:13:00
|22
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|15:14:00
|23
|Anass Aït El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates
|15:15:00
|24
|Kevin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|15:16:00
|25
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15:17:00
|26
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|15:18:00
|27
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15:19:00
|28
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|15:20:00
|29
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|15:21:00
|30
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|15:22:00
|31
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb
|15:23:00
|32
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15:24:00
|33
|André Cardoso (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|15:25:00
|34
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|15:26:00
|35
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott
|15:27:00
|36
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|15:28:00
|37
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|15:29:00
|38
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|15:30:00
|39
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|15:31:00
|40
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|15:32:00
|41
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|15:33:00
|42
|Simone Consonni (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|15:34:00
|43
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|15:35:00
|44
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15:36:00
|45
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|15:37:00
|46
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|15:38:00
|47
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|15:39:00
|48
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|15:40:00
|49
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|15:41:00
|50
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|15:42:00
|51
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15:43:00
|52
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|15:44:00
|53
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|15:45:00
|54
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|15:46:00
|55
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|15:47:00
|56
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|15:48:00
|57
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|15:49:00
|58
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|15:50:00
|59
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data
|15:51:00
|60
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|15:52:00
|61
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|15:53:00
|62
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|15:54:00
|63
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|15:55:00
|64
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida
|15:56:00
|65
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15:57:00
|66
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|15:58:00
|67
|Jurgen Van den Broeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|15:59:00
|68
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|16:00:00
|69
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|16:01:00
|70
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|16:02:00
|71
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|16:03:00
|72
|Gianni Moson (Ita) Team Sky
|16:04:00
|73
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott
|16:05:00
|74
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|16:06:00
|75
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|16:07:00
|76
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|16:08:00
|77
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|16:09:00
|78
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|16:10:00
|79
|Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|16:11:00
|80
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|16:12:00
|81
|Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ
|16:13:00
|82
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16:14:00
|83
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|16:15:00
|84
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|16:16:00
|85
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|16:17:00
|86
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|16:18:00
|87
|William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|16:19:00
|88
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|16:20:00
|89
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|16:21:00
|90
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|16:22:00
|91
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|16:23:00
|92
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|16:24:00
|93
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|16:25:00
|94
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|16:26:00
|95
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|16:27:00
|96
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|16:28:00
|97
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
|16:29:00
|98
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|16:30:00
|99
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|16:31:00
|100
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|16:32:00
|101
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16:33:00
|102
|Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida
|16:34:00
|103
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|16:35:00
|104
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|16:36:00
|105
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|16:37:00
|106
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac
|16:38:00
|107
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb
|16:39:00
|108
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|16:40:00
|109
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|16:41:00
|110
|David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
|16:42:00
|111
|Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott
|16:43:00
|112
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|16:44:00
|113
|David de la Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|16:45:00
|114
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|16:46:00
|115
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|16:47:00
|116
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|16:48:00
|117
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|16:49:00
|118
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|16:50:00
|119
|David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ
|16:51:00
|120
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16:52:00
|121
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
|16:53:00
|122
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|16:54:00
|123
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|16:55:00
|124
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|16:56:00
|125
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac
|16:57:00
|126
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|16:58:00
|127
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|16:59:00
|128
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|17:00:00
|129
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|17:01:00
|130
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
|17:02:00
|131
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|17:03:00
|132
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|17:04:00
|133
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|17:05:00
|134
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|17:06:00
|135
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
|17:07:00
|136
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|17:08:00
|137
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|17:09:00
|138
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|17:10:00
|139
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|17:11:00
|140
|Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|17:12:00
|141
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|17:13:00
|142
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin
|17:14:00
|143
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|17:15:00
|144
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
|17:16:00
|145
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
|17:17:00
|146
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|17:18:00
|147
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|17:19:00
|148
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|17:20:00
|149
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott
|17:21:00
|150
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|17:22:00
|151
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|17:23:00
|152
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|17:24:00
