2017 Tour de Romandie prologue start times

Dowsett last man off at 17:24 CET

Image 1 of 5

Alex Dowsett en route to a top 10 finish in the Volta ao Algarve's stage 3 TT

Alex Dowsett en route to a top 10 finish in the Volta ao Algarve's stage 3 TT
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 5

Chris Froome makes his last effort to the line

Chris Froome makes his last effort to the line
(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)
Image 3 of 5

Richie Porte (BMC Racing)

Richie Porte (BMC Racing)
Image 4 of 5

Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spain)

Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spain)
Image 5 of 5

Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors)

Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The 2017 Tour de Romandie gets underway with a punchy 4.8km prologue in Aigle providing the general classification riders an early opportunity to test themselves against their rivals. Wanty-Groupe Gobert's Fabien Doubey is the first of the 152 riders to start at 14:53 local time while Alex Dowsett of Movistar, who wears the number one dossard, is the last off at 17:24.

The overall favourites are spread across the afternoon with two-time overall winner Chris Froome an earlier starter at 15:07. The three-time Tour de France champion won the prologue in 2013 on his way to overall victory. Yet to claim a win in 2017, Froome's time will be an early indicator as he will be the 15th rider to start the prologue.

Last year's prologue winner Ion Izagirre, who finished third overall, is one of the later GC men to start at 17:12 and will be another rider to watch for the win. 2016 champion Ilnur Zakarin made his name at the Swiss stage race and will be another early starter to watch at 15:20. Eight minutes after the Russian, Australian Richie Porte will roll down the ramp with the BMC rider expected to challenge for the win.

Bob Jungels (QuickStep Floors), Wilco Kelderman (Sunweb), and Tejay van Garderen (BMC Racing) are all GC men who will be aiming to make a good impression at the prologue.

Regarding stage hunters, LottoNL-Jumbo's Primoz Roglic and Victor Campenaerts are both early starters can capable of taking the victory. Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale-Drapac) will be on the late starters aiming for a good result. However, Dowsett will be aiming to have the last say on the matter and add to his Tour of Poland and Giro d'Italia WorldTour wins against the clock. 

Cyclingnews will have live coverage of the prologue and five road stages at the 2017 Tour de Romandie. For a complete race preview of the Tour of Romandie, click here

2017 Tour of Romandie prologue start times

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert14:53:00
2Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data14:54:00
3Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team14:55:00
4Diego Ulissi (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi14:56:00
5Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ14:57:00
6Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale14:58:00
7Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida14:59:00
8Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal15:00:00
9Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin15:01:00
10Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo15:02:00
11Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac15:03:00
12Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb15:04:00
13Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe15:05:00
14Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo15:06:00
15Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky15:07:00
16Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott15:08:00
17Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team15:09:00
18Martin Velits (Svk) Quick-Step Floors15:10:00
19Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team15:11:00
20Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert15:12:00
21Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data15:13:00
22Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team15:14:00
23Anass Aït El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates15:15:00
24Kevin Reza (Fra) FDJ15:16:00
25Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale15:17:00
26Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida15:18:00
27Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal15:19:00
28Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin15:20:00
29Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo15:21:00
30Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac15:22:00
31Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb15:23:00
32Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe15:24:00
33André Cardoso (Por) Trek-Segafredo15:25:00
34Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky15:26:00
35Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott15:27:00
36Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team15:28:00
37Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors15:29:00
38Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team15:30:00
39Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert15:31:00
40Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data15:32:00
41Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team15:33:00
42Simone Consonni (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi15:34:00
43Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ15:35:00
44Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale15:36:00
45Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida15:37:00
46Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal15:38:00
47Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin15:39:00
48Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo15:40:00
49Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac15:41:00
50Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb15:42:00
51Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe15:43:00
52Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo15:44:00
53Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky15:45:00
54Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott15:46:00
55Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team15:47:00
56Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors15:48:00
57Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team15:49:00
58Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert15:50:00
59Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data15:51:00
60Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team15:52:00
61Manuele Mori (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi15:53:00
62Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ15:54:00
63Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale15:55:00
64Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida15:56:00
65Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal15:57:00
66Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin15:58:00
67Jurgen Van den Broeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo15:59:00
68Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac16:00:00
69Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb16:01:00
70Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe16:02:00
71Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo16:03:00
72Gianni Moson (Ita) Team Sky16:04:00
73Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott16:05:00
74Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team16:06:00
75Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors16:07:00
76Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team16:08:00
77Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert16:09:00
78Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data16:10:00
79Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team16:11:00
80Matteo Bono (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi16:12:00
81Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ16:13:00
82Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale16:14:00
83Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida16:15:00
84Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal16:16:00
85Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin16:17:00
86Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo16:18:00
87William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac16:19:00
88Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb16:20:00
89Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe16:21:00
90Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo16:22:00
91Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky16:23:00
92Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott16:24:00
93Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team16:25:00
94Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors16:26:00
95Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team16:27:00
96Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert16:28:00
97Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data16:29:00
98Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team16:30:00
99Louis Meintjes (RSA) Team UAE Abu Dhabi16:31:00
100Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ16:32:00
101Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale16:33:00
102Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida16:34:00
103James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal16:35:00
104José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin16:36:00
105Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo16:37:00
106Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac16:38:00
107Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb16:39:00
108Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe16:40:00
109Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo16:41:00
110David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky16:42:00
111Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott16:43:00
112Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team16:44:00
113David de la Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors16:45:00
114Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team16:46:00
115Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert16:47:00
116Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data16:48:00
117Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team16:49:00
118Oliviero Troia (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi16:50:00
119David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ16:51:00
120Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale16:52:00
121Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida16:53:00
122Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal16:54:00
123Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin16:55:00
124Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo16:56:00
125Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac16:57:00
126Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb16:58:00
127Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe16:59:00
128Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo17:00:00
129Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky17:01:00
130Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott17:02:00
131Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team17:03:00
132Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors17:04:00
133Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team17:05:00
134Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert17:06:00
135Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data17:07:00
136Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team17:08:00
137Ben Swift (GBr) Team UAE Abu Dhabi17:09:00
138Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ17:10:00
139Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale17:11:00
140Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Bahrain-Merida17:12:00
141Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal17:13:00
142Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin17:14:00
143Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNl-Jumbo17:15:00
144Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac17:16:00
145Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb17:17:00
146Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe17:18:00
147Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo17:19:00
148Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky17:20:00
149Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott17:21:00
150Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team17:22:00
151Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors17:23:00
152Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team17:24:00

 