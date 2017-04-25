2017 Tour de Romandie prologue start times

Image 1 of 5 Alex Dowsett en route to a top 10 finish in the Volta ao Algarve's stage 3 TT (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Chris Froome makes his last effort to the line (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 3 of 5 Richie Porte (BMC Racing) Image 4 of 5 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spain) Image 5 of 5 Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The 2017 Tour de Romandie gets underway with a punchy 4.8km prologue in Aigle providing the general classification riders an early opportunity to test themselves against their rivals. Wanty-Groupe Gobert's Fabien Doubey is the first of the 152 riders to start at 14:53 local time while Alex Dowsett of Movistar, who wears the number one dossard, is the last off at 17:24.

The overall favourites are spread across the afternoon with two-time overall winner Chris Froome an earlier starter at 15:07. The three-time Tour de France champion won the prologue in 2013 on his way to overall victory. Yet to claim a win in 2017, Froome's time will be an early indicator as he will be the 15th rider to start the prologue.

Last year's prologue winner Ion Izagirre, who finished third overall, is one of the later GC men to start at 17:12 and will be another rider to watch for the win. 2016 champion Ilnur Zakarin made his name at the Swiss stage race and will be another early starter to watch at 15:20. Eight minutes after the Russian, Australian Richie Porte will roll down the ramp with the BMC rider expected to challenge for the win.

Bob Jungels (QuickStep Floors), Wilco Kelderman (Sunweb), and Tejay van Garderen (BMC Racing) are all GC men who will be aiming to make a good impression at the prologue.

Regarding stage hunters, LottoNL-Jumbo's Primoz Roglic and Victor Campenaerts are both early starters can capable of taking the victory. Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale-Drapac) will be on the late starters aiming for a good result. However, Dowsett will be aiming to have the last say on the matter and add to his Tour of Poland and Giro d'Italia WorldTour wins against the clock.

Cyclingnews will have live coverage of the prologue and five road stages at the 2017 Tour de Romandie. For a complete race preview of the Tour of Romandie, click here

2017 Tour of Romandie prologue start times