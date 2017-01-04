2017 season preview featuring van Garderen, Poels, Demol - Podcast

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) in action during stage 9 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The 2017 cycling season has already begun in earnest with racing in the Southern Hemisphere, and it won’t be long before the WorldTour calendar kicks off in a few short weeks.

In the latest Cyclingnews Podcast, the team, joined by Procycling editor Ed Pickering, discuss some of the major appointments in the 2017 calendar, including the Classics, the Giro d’Italia, the Tour de France, and who we expect to shine and who might struggle.

The team also talks about the themes that are likely to pervade the season, including mechanical doping, the UCI elections and more.

Plus, we speak to Dirk Demol about Tom Boonen’s final Classics campaign, Wout Poels on his breakthrough season and Tejay van Garderen on leadership at BMC.

Click here to subscribe to the Cyclingnews podcast.