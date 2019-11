2017 Giro d'Italia stage 10 time trial start times

Movistar's Nairo Quintana with the maglia rosa on the second rest day (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

After the Blockhaus shakedown of stage 9, the 190 riders left in the Giro d'Italia were treated to a day off and a chance to rest the legs. Racing resumes at the 100th Giro with Tuesday's Foligno to Montefalco 39.8km time trial with Nairo Quintana in the pink jersey and a list of time trialing GC men, headlined by Tom Dumoulin, aiming to take as much time as possible on the Colombian.

Italian Matteo Pelucchi (Bora-Hansgrohe) will be the first rider to start the stage at 12:45pm local time with Giuseppe Fonzi (Wilier Triestina) next out of the start house. The riders will leave at one minute intervals with time checks give at Bevagna (9.8km) and Bastardo (28.2km). The top-15 on the general classification will have three minutes intervals, starting with Jan Polanc (UAE Team Emirates) at 3:42 pm. Quintana will be the last rider to leave at 4:24 pm with the advantage of knowing how his rivals are travelling on out course.

Vasil Kiryienka won the 2015 Giro time trial to Valdobianne and the former world champion against the clock will be an early man to watch at 1:43 pm. However, the stage is likely to be decided amongst the GC men. For a comprehensive preview of the time trial, click here.

Read more on this article

Giro d'Italia stage 10 time trial start times