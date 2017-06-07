Trending

2017 Criterium du Dauphine stage 4 time trial start times

Thomas De Gendt last man off at 3:50pm local time

Thomas De Gendt in the Dauphine's leader's jersey after stage 2

Thomas De Gendt in the Dauphine's leader's jersey after stage 2
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Chris Froome sits in the bunch with teammate Michal Kwiatkowski

Chris Froome sits in the bunch with teammate Michal Kwiatkowski
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Richie Porte is leading the BMC team at the 2017 Tour de France

Richie Porte is leading the BMC team at the 2017 Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale)

Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Alberto Contador finishes stage 3 at Dauphine

Alberto Contador finishes stage 3 at Dauphine
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

The 2017 Criterium du Dauphine stage 4 23.5 km time trial from La Tour-du-Pin to Bourgoin-Jallieu will see the first major shake up the general classification. Aleksejs Saramotins (Bora-Hansgrohe) will be the first of the 169 starters on Wednesday afternoon, rolling out of the start house at 1:01 pm local time.

Race leader Thomas De Gendt of Lotto Soudal is the last man off at 3:50 pm with one-minute intervals between all riders.

The group of GC favourites headlined by Chris Froome (Team Sky), Richie Porte (BMC), Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) and Romain Bardet (AG2R-La Mondiale) start the stage all timed on time. The test against the clock will see a selection with the possibility of a yellow jersey for the likes of Froome and Porte are expected to also challenge for the stage honours.

Of the GC men, Contador is the first starter at 3:07 pm, with Simon Yates (Orica-Scott) at 3:14 pm and Bardet at 3:17 pm the next to follow. Porte starts his time trial at 3:21 pm with Dan Martin (Quick-Step Floors) at 3:23 pm, Andrew Talansky (Cannondale-Drapac) at 3:26 pm closely behind the Australian. Fabio Aru will follow Talansky with Esteban Chaves (Orica-Scott) at 3:34 pm, then Froome at 3:39 pm.

World time trial champion Tony Martin (Katusha-Alpecin) is a favourite for the stage win on a course suited to his characteristics. Martin has taken a road win 2017 but in his three time trials thus far, has twice finished second and was 21st in the Paris-Nice uphill test against the clock. Martin will start his time trial at 2:46 pm.

Of the early starters, Ramunas Navardauskas (Bahrain-Merida) will be a rider to watch at 1:11 pm with Daryl Impey (Orica-Scott) a likely challenger before Martin heads out in the rainbow jersey.

Criterium du Dauphine stage 4 time trial start times

#Rider Name (Country) TeamTime
1Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe13:02:00
2Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo13:03:00
3Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb13:04:00
4Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe13:05:00
5Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ13:06:00
6Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo13:07:00
7Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits13:08:00
8Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky13:09:00
9Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates13:10:00
10Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida13:11:00
11James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal13:12:00
12Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) Team LottoNL-Jumbo13:13:00
13Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida13:14:00
14Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data13:15:00
15Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ13:16:00
16Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida13:17:00
17Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors13:18:00
18Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits13:19:00
19Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie13:20:00
20Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits13:21:00
21Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb13:22:00
22Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ13:23:00
23Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo13:24:00
24Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ13:25:00
25Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac13:26:00
26Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie13:27:00
27Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert13:28:00
28Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe13:29:00
29Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb13:30:00
30Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits13:31:00
31Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team13:32:00
32Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin13:33:00
33Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ13:34:00
34Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo13:35:00
35Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team13:36:00
36Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates13:37:00
37Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky13:38:00
38David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky13:39:00
39Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors13:40:00
40Michael Mørkøv (Den) Katusha-Alpecin13:41:00
41Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM13:42:00
42Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ13:43:00
43Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb13:44:00
44Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe13:45:00
45Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team13:46:00
46Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates13:47:00
47Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo13:48:00
48Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie13:49:00
49Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM13:50:00
50Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors13:51:00
51Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data13:52:00
52Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal13:53:00
53Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale13:54:00
54Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team13:55:00
55Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott13:56:00
56Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits13:57:00
57Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal13:58:00
58Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida13:59:00
59Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie14:00:00
60Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team14:01:00
61Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits14:02:00
62Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb14:03:00
63Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb14:04:00
64Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM14:05:00
65Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data14:06:00
66Julien El Farès (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM14:07:00
67Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates14:08:00
68Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek-Segafredo14:09:00
69Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team14:10:00
70Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin14:11:00
71Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data14:12:00
72Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky14:13:00
73Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale14:14:00
74Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNL-Jumbo14:15:00
75Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert14:16:00
76Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team14:17:00
77Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie14:18:00
78Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert14:19:00
79Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team14:20:00
80Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott14:21:00
81Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb14:22:00
82Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors14:23:00
83Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert14:24:00
84Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert14:25:00
85Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie14:26:00
86Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo14:27:00
87Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin14:28:00
88Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac14:29:00
89Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data14:30:00
90Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data14:31:00
91Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale14:32:00
92Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM14:33:00
93Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ14:34:00
94Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott14:35:00
95Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott14:36:00
96Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo14:37:00
97Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac14:38:00
98Delio Fernández Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM14:39:00
99Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe14:40:00
100Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team14:41:00
101Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin14:42:00
102Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin14:43:00
103Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie14:44:00
104Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Astana Pro Team14:45:00
105Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin14:46:00
106Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data14:47:00
107Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac14:48:00
108Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin14:49:00
109Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team14:50:00
110Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team14:51:00
111Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac14:52:00
112Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM14:53:00
113Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale14:54:00
114Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida14:55:00
115Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert14:56:00
116Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team14:57:00
117Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe14:58:00
118Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team14:59:00
119Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky15:00:00
120Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits15:01:00
121Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida15:02:00
122Haimar Zubeldia Aguirre (Spa) Trek-Segafredo15:03:00
123Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team15:04:00
124David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ15:05:00
125Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale15:06:00
126Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo15:07:00
127Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky15:08:00
128Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors15:09:00
129Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida15:10:00
130Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team15:11:00
131Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal15:12:00
132Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM15:13:00
133Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott15:14:00
134Andre Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Trek-Segafredo15:15:00
135Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott15:16:00
136Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale15:17:00
137Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert15:18:00
138Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates15:19:00
139Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team15:20:00
140Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team15:21:00
141Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team15:22:00
142Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors15:23:00
143Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team15:24:00
144Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team15:25:00
145Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac15:26:00
146Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team15:27:00
147Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac15:28:00
148Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates15:29:00
149Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky15:30:00
150Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo15:31:00
151Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott15:32:00
152Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac15:33:00
153Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott15:34:00
154Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb15:35:00
155Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team15:36:00
156Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data15:37:00
157Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal15:38:00
158Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky15:39:00
159Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits15:40:00
160Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert15:41:00
161Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal15:42:00
162Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team15:43:00
163Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates15:44:00
164Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida15:45:00
165Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe15:46:00
166Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale15:47:00
167Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates15:48:00
168Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale15:49:00
169Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal15:50:00