2017 Criterium du Dauphine stage 4 time trial start times

Image 1 of 5 Thomas De Gendt in the Dauphine's leader's jersey after stage 2 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Chris Froome sits in the bunch with teammate Michal Kwiatkowski (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Richie Porte is leading the BMC team at the 2017 Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Alberto Contador finishes stage 3 at Dauphine (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

The 2017 Criterium du Dauphine stage 4 23.5 km time trial from La Tour-du-Pin to Bourgoin-Jallieu will see the first major shake up the general classification. Aleksejs Saramotins (Bora-Hansgrohe) will be the first of the 169 starters on Wednesday afternoon, rolling out of the start house at 1:01 pm local time.

Race leader Thomas De Gendt of Lotto Soudal is the last man off at 3:50 pm with one-minute intervals between all riders.

The group of GC favourites headlined by Chris Froome (Team Sky), Richie Porte (BMC), Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) and Romain Bardet (AG2R-La Mondiale) start the stage all timed on time. The test against the clock will see a selection with the possibility of a yellow jersey for the likes of Froome and Porte are expected to also challenge for the stage honours.

Of the GC men, Contador is the first starter at 3:07 pm, with Simon Yates (Orica-Scott) at 3:14 pm and Bardet at 3:17 pm the next to follow. Porte starts his time trial at 3:21 pm with Dan Martin (Quick-Step Floors) at 3:23 pm, Andrew Talansky (Cannondale-Drapac) at 3:26 pm closely behind the Australian. Fabio Aru will follow Talansky with Esteban Chaves (Orica-Scott) at 3:34 pm, then Froome at 3:39 pm.

World time trial champion Tony Martin (Katusha-Alpecin) is a favourite for the stage win on a course suited to his characteristics. Martin has taken a road win 2017 but in his three time trials thus far, has twice finished second and was 21st in the Paris-Nice uphill test against the clock. Martin will start his time trial at 2:46 pm.

Of the early starters, Ramunas Navardauskas (Bahrain-Merida) will be a rider to watch at 1:11 pm with Daryl Impey (Orica-Scott) a likely challenger before Martin heads out in the rainbow jersey.

Criterium du Dauphine stage 4 time trial start times