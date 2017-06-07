2017 Criterium du Dauphine stage 4 time trial start times
Thomas De Gendt last man off at 3:50pm local time
The 2017 Criterium du Dauphine stage 4 23.5 km time trial from La Tour-du-Pin to Bourgoin-Jallieu will see the first major shake up the general classification. Aleksejs Saramotins (Bora-Hansgrohe) will be the first of the 169 starters on Wednesday afternoon, rolling out of the start house at 1:01 pm local time.
Related Articles
Race leader Thomas De Gendt of Lotto Soudal is the last man off at 3:50 pm with one-minute intervals between all riders.
The group of GC favourites headlined by Chris Froome (Team Sky), Richie Porte (BMC), Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) and Romain Bardet (AG2R-La Mondiale) start the stage all timed on time. The test against the clock will see a selection with the possibility of a yellow jersey for the likes of Froome and Porte are expected to also challenge for the stage honours.
Of the GC men, Contador is the first starter at 3:07 pm, with Simon Yates (Orica-Scott) at 3:14 pm and Bardet at 3:17 pm the next to follow. Porte starts his time trial at 3:21 pm with Dan Martin (Quick-Step Floors) at 3:23 pm, Andrew Talansky (Cannondale-Drapac) at 3:26 pm closely behind the Australian. Fabio Aru will follow Talansky with Esteban Chaves (Orica-Scott) at 3:34 pm, then Froome at 3:39 pm.
Read more on this story
- Bardet's 'new season' gets serious with Dauphine time trial
- Froome ready to step up and deliver in Dauphine time trial
- Contador retains relaxed approach ahead of Dauphine race of truth
- Talansky: Nothing comes easy and I've fought for everything
World time trial champion Tony Martin (Katusha-Alpecin) is a favourite for the stage win on a course suited to his characteristics. Martin has taken a road win 2017 but in his three time trials thus far, has twice finished second and was 21st in the Paris-Nice uphill test against the clock. Martin will start his time trial at 2:46 pm.
Of the early starters, Ramunas Navardauskas (Bahrain-Merida) will be a rider to watch at 1:11 pm with Daryl Impey (Orica-Scott) a likely challenger before Martin heads out in the rainbow jersey.
Criterium du Dauphine stage 4 time trial start times
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Time
|1
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe
|13:02:00
|2
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|13:03:00
|3
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|13:04:00
|4
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|13:05:00
|5
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ
|13:06:00
|6
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|13:07:00
|7
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|13:08:00
|8
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|13:09:00
|9
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|13:10:00
|10
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida
|13:11:00
|11
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|13:12:00
|12
|Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|13:13:00
|13
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|13:14:00
|14
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data
|13:15:00
|15
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|13:16:00
|16
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|13:17:00
|17
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|13:18:00
|18
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|13:19:00
|19
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|13:20:00
|20
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|13:21:00
|21
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb
|13:22:00
|22
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|13:23:00
|23
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|13:24:00
|24
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ
|13:25:00
|25
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|13:26:00
|26
|Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
|13:27:00
|27
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|13:28:00
|28
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|13:29:00
|29
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|13:30:00
|30
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|13:31:00
|31
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|13:32:00
|32
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|13:33:00
|33
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|13:34:00
|34
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|13:35:00
|35
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|13:36:00
|36
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|13:37:00
|37
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|13:38:00
|38
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|13:39:00
|39
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|13:40:00
|40
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|13:41:00
|41
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|13:42:00
|42
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|13:43:00
|43
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|13:44:00
|44
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|13:45:00
|45
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|13:46:00
|46
|Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|13:47:00
|47
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|13:48:00
|48
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|13:49:00
|49
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|13:50:00
|50
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|13:51:00
|51
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|13:52:00
|52
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|13:53:00
|53
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13:54:00
|54
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|13:55:00
|55
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott
|13:56:00
|56
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|13:57:00
|57
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|13:58:00
|58
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|13:59:00
|59
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|14:00:00
|60
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|14:01:00
|61
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|14:02:00
|62
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
|14:03:00
|63
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|14:04:00
|64
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|14:05:00
|65
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|14:06:00
|66
|Julien El Farès (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|14:07:00
|67
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|14:08:00
|68
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|14:09:00
|69
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|14:10:00
|70
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|14:11:00
|71
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
|14:12:00
|72
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|14:13:00
|73
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14:14:00
|74
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|14:15:00
|75
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|14:16:00
|76
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|14:17:00
|77
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|14:18:00
|78
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|14:19:00
|79
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|14:20:00
|80
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|14:21:00
|81
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|14:22:00
|82
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|14:23:00
|83
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|14:24:00
|84
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|14:25:00
|85
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|14:26:00
|86
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|14:27:00
|87
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|14:28:00
|88
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|14:29:00
|89
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|14:30:00
|90
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|14:31:00
|91
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|14:32:00
|92
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|14:33:00
|93
|Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|14:34:00
|94
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott
|14:35:00
|95
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
|14:36:00
|96
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|14:37:00
|97
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|14:38:00
|98
|Delio Fernández Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|14:39:00
|99
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|14:40:00
|100
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|14:41:00
|101
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|14:42:00
|102
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|14:43:00
|103
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|14:44:00
|104
|Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|14:45:00
|105
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|14:46:00
|106
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|14:47:00
|107
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|14:48:00
|108
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|14:49:00
|109
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|14:50:00
|110
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|14:51:00
|111
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|14:52:00
|112
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|14:53:00
|113
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14:54:00
|114
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|14:55:00
|115
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|14:56:00
|116
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|14:57:00
|117
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|14:58:00
|118
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|14:59:00
|119
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|15:00:00
|120
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15:01:00
|121
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|15:02:00
|122
|Haimar Zubeldia Aguirre (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|15:03:00
|123
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|15:04:00
|124
|David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ
|15:05:00
|125
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15:06:00
|126
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|15:07:00
|127
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|15:08:00
|128
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|15:09:00
|129
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|15:10:00
|130
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|15:11:00
|131
|Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal
|15:12:00
|132
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|15:13:00
|133
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|15:14:00
|134
|Andre Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|15:15:00
|135
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott
|15:16:00
|136
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15:17:00
|137
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|15:18:00
|138
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|15:19:00
|139
|Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|15:20:00
|140
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|15:21:00
|141
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|15:22:00
|142
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
|15:23:00
|143
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|15:24:00
|144
|Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|15:25:00
|145
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|15:26:00
|146
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|15:27:00
|147
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|15:28:00
|148
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|15:29:00
|149
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|15:30:00
|150
|Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|15:31:00
|151
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott
|15:32:00
|152
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|15:33:00
|153
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott
|15:34:00
|154
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|15:35:00
|155
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|15:36:00
|156
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|15:37:00
|157
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15:38:00
|158
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|15:39:00
|159
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15:40:00
|160
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|15:41:00
|161
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|15:42:00
|162
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|15:43:00
|163
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|15:44:00
|164
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|15:45:00
|165
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15:46:00
|166
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15:47:00
|167
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|15:48:00
|168
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15:49:00
|169
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15:50:00
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy