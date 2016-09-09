2016 Vuelta a Espana stage 19 time trial start times
Race leader Nairo Quintana last man to start at 16:56CET
Svein Tuft will be the first rider to start the sole individual time trial of the 2016 Vuelta a Espana when the Orica-BikeExchange rider rolls out of the Xàbia start house at 13:36CET. Race leader Nairo Quintana (Movistar) is the last of 161-riders to start stage 19 and will roll out at 16:56CET.
The riders will start at one minute intervals, with two-minute intervals for the top-30 on general classification.
The 37km time trial looks suited to the power riders and is sure to see a shake up on the general classification with just 45 seconds between Chris Froome in second place, Esteban Chaves in third, and Alberto Contador in fourth place. It's only a battle for the podium as Quintana starts with a 3:37 minute buffer over Froome and will aim to hold his lead to ensure he is in pole position to win a debut Vuelta a Espana title.
It's only a time trial for the general classification riders with the likes of Belgian national champion Victor Campenaerts, Andrew Talansky (Cannondale-Drapac), Jonathan Castroviejo (Movistar) and Giant-Alpecin's Tobias Ludvigsson capable of winning the stage.
Cyclingnews will have live coverage of the stage 19 time trial, followed by a full report and news on the consequences of the 37km test against the clock.
2016 Vuelta a Espana stage 19 Time Trial - Start Times
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Start Time
|1
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-BikeExchange
|13:46:00
|2
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|13:47:00
|3
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13:48:00
|4
|Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|13:49:00
|5
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|13:50:00
|6
|Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
|13:51:00
|7
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|13:52:00
|8
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|13:53:00
|9
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|13:54:00
|10
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|13:55:00
|11
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|13:56:00
|12
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|13:57:00
|13
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|13:58:00
|14
|Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|13:59:00
|15
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|14:00:00
|16
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|14:01:00
|17
|Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Team Katusha
|14:02:00
|18
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|14:03:00
|19
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|14:04:00
|20
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|14:05:00
|21
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|14:06:00
|22
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-BikeExchange
|14:07:00
|23
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
|14:08:00
|24
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|14:09:00
|25
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|14:10:00
|26
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
|14:11:00
|27
|Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
|14:12:00
|28
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|14:13:00
|29
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|14:14:00
|30
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|14:15:00
|31
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|14:16:00
|32
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
|14:17:00
|33
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|14:18:00
|34
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14:19:00
|35
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|14:20:00
|36
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|14:21:00
|37
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|14:22:00
|38
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|14:23:00
|39
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|14:24:00
|40
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|14:25:00
|41
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|14:26:00
|42
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|14:27:00
|43
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|14:28:00
|44
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
|14:29:00
|45
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team
|14:30:00
|46
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|14:31:00
|47
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|14:32:00
|48
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|14:33:00
|49
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|14:34:00
|50
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14:35:00
|51
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|14:36:00
|52
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|14:37:00
|53
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
|14:38:00
|54
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|14:39:00
|55
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|14:40:00
|56
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|14:41:00
|57
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|14:42:00
|58
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|14:43:00
|59
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|14:44:00
|60
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|14:45:00
|61
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|14:46:00
|62
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|14:47:00
|63
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|14:48:00
|64
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14:49:00
|65
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14:50:00
|66
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|14:51:00
|67
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|14:52:00
|68
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|14:53:00
|69
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14:54:00
|70
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|14:55:00
|71
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14:56:00
|72
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|14:57:00
|73
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|14:58:00
|74
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|14:59:00
|75
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|15:00:00
|76
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|15:01:00
|77
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|15:02:00
|78
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|15:03:00
|79
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|15:04:00
|80
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15:05:00
|81
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|15:06:00
|82
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|15:07:00
|83
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|15:08:00
|84
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|15:09:00
|85
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|15:10:00
|86
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|15:11:00
|87
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|15:12:00
|88
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|15:13:00
|89
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|15:14:00
|90
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|15:15:00
|91
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|15:16:00
|92
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|15:17:00
|93
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|15:18:00
|94
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15:19:00
|95
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
|15:20:00
|96
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|15:21:00
|97
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange
|15:22:00
|98
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|15:23:00
|99
|Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15:24:00
|100
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|15:25:00
|101
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15:26:00
|102
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|15:27:00
|103
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|15:28:00
|104
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
|15:29:00
|105
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|15:30:00
|106
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|15:31:00
|107
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|15:32:00
|108
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|15:33:00
|109
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
|15:34:00
|110
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|15:35:00
|111
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|15:36:00
|112
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|15:37:00
|113
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|15:38:00
|114
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|15:39:00
|115
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|15:40:00
|116
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|15:41:00
|117
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|15:42:00
|118
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|15:43:00
|119
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15:44:00
|120
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|15:45:00
|121
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|15:46:00
|122
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|15:47:00
|123
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|15:48:00
|124
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|15:49:00
|125
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|15:50:00
|126
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|15:51:00
|127
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|15:52:00
|128
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15:53:00
|129
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|15:54:00
|130
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15:55:00
|131
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|15:56:00
|132
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|15:58:00
|133
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|16:00:00
|134
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|16:02:00
|135
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|16:04:00
|136
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|16:06:00
|137
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|16:08:00
|138
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
|16:10:00
|139
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|16:12:00
|140
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|16:14:00
|141
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|16:16:00
|142
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|16:18:00
|143
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|16:20:00
|144
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|16:22:00
|145
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|16:24:00
|146
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|16:26:00
|147
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|16:28:00
|148
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16:30:00
|149
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|16:32:00
|150
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|16:34:00
|151
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|16:36:00
|152
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|16:38:00
|153
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|16:40:00
|154
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|16:42:00
|155
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|16:44:00
|156
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|16:46:00
|157
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|16:48:00
|158
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|16:50:00
|159
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange
|16:52:00
|160
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|16:54:00
|161
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|16:56:00
