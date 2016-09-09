Trending

2016 Vuelta a Espana stage 19 time trial start times

Race leader Nairo Quintana last man to start at 16:56CET

Nairo Quintana in the bunch during the Vuelta's 18th stage.

Nairo Quintana in the bunch during the Vuelta's 18th stage.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Svein Tuft will be the first rider to start the sole individual time trial of the 2016 Vuelta a Espana when the Orica-BikeExchange rider rolls out of the Xàbia start house at 13:36CET. Race leader Nairo Quintana (Movistar) is the last of 161-riders to start stage 19 and will roll out at 16:56CET.

Related Articles

Vuelta a Espana: Quintana hoping to continue momentum in time trial

Contador upbeat for crucial Vuelta a Espana time trial test

The riders will start at one minute intervals, with two-minute intervals for the top-30 on general classification.

The 37km time trial looks suited to the power riders and is sure to see a shake up on the general classification with just 45 seconds between Chris Froome in second place, Esteban Chaves in third, and Alberto Contador in fourth place. It's only a battle for the podium as Quintana starts with a 3:37 minute buffer over Froome and will aim to hold his lead to ensure he is in pole position to win a debut Vuelta a Espana title.

It's only a time trial for the general classification riders with the likes of Belgian national champion Victor Campenaerts, Andrew Talansky (Cannondale-Drapac), Jonathan Castroviejo (Movistar) and Giant-Alpecin's Tobias Ludvigsson capable of winning the stage.

Cyclingnews will have live coverage of the stage 19 time trial, followed by a full report and news on the consequences of the 37km test against the clock. 

Click here for results from stage 18 of the Vuelta a Espana

2016 Vuelta a Espana stage 19 Time Trial  - Start Times

#Rider Name (Country) TeamStart Time
1Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-BikeExchange13:46:00
2Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin13:47:00
3Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale13:48:00
4Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data13:49:00
5Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 1813:50:00
6Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie13:51:00
7Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 1813:52:00
8Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data13:53:00
9Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step13:54:00
10Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida13:55:00
11Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ13:56:00
12Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie13:57:00
13Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team13:58:00
14Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie13:59:00
15Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo14:00:00
16Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data14:01:00
17Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Team Katusha14:02:00
18Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team14:03:00
19Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling14:04:00
20Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits14:05:00
21Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step14:06:00
22Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-BikeExchange14:07:00
23Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie14:08:00
24Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo14:09:00
25Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale14:10:00
26Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange14:11:00
27Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin14:12:00
28Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo14:13:00
29Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin14:14:00
30Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team14:15:00
31Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits14:16:00
32Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha14:17:00
33Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA14:18:00
34Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal14:19:00
35Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky14:20:00
36Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA14:21:00
37Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky14:22:00
38Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo14:23:00
39David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA14:24:00
40Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team14:25:00
41Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky14:26:00
42Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo14:27:00
43Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step14:28:00
44Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 1814:29:00
45Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team14:30:00
46Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 1814:31:00
47Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange14:32:00
48Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step14:33:00
49Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step14:34:00
50Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal14:35:00
51Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal14:36:00
52Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling14:37:00
53Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida14:38:00
54Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team14:39:00
55Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ14:40:00
56Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo14:41:00
57Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo14:42:00
58Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling14:43:00
59Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida14:44:00
60Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team14:45:00
61Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ14:46:00
62Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team14:47:00
63Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin14:48:00
64Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal14:49:00
65Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal14:50:00
66Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac14:51:00
67Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team14:52:00
68Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha14:53:00
69François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale14:54:00
70Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 1814:55:00
71Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale14:56:00
72Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange14:57:00
73José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team14:58:00
74Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin14:59:00
75Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling15:00:00
76Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie15:01:00
77Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team15:02:00
78Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team15:03:00
79Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team15:04:00
80Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal15:05:00
81Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac15:06:00
82Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ15:07:00
83Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data15:08:00
84Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky15:09:00
85Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA15:10:00
86Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin15:11:00
87Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 1815:12:00
88Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie15:13:00
89Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha15:14:00
90Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA15:15:00
91Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida15:16:00
92David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky15:17:00
93Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data15:18:00
94Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal15:19:00
95Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team15:20:00
96Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida15:21:00
97Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange15:22:00
98Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step15:23:00
99Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits15:24:00
100Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac15:25:00
101Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal15:26:00
102Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo15:27:00
103Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida15:28:00
104Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha15:29:00
105Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo15:30:00
106Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac15:31:00
107Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin15:32:00
108Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie15:33:00
109José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 1815:34:00
110Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team15:35:00
111Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo15:36:00
112Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha15:37:00
113Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team15:38:00
114Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling15:39:00
115Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac15:40:00
116Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling15:41:00
117Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team15:42:00
118Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling15:43:00
119Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale15:44:00
120Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange15:45:00
121Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky15:46:00
122Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step15:47:00
123Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team15:48:00
124Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team15:49:00
125Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team15:50:00
126Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team15:51:00
127Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data15:52:00
128Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits15:53:00
129Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida15:54:00
130Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale15:55:00
131Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team15:56:00
132Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo15:58:00
133Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky16:00:00
134Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team16:02:00
135Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team16:04:00
136Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits16:06:00
137Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step16:08:00
138Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha16:10:00
139Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits16:12:00
140Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ16:14:00
141Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo16:16:00
142Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling16:18:00
143Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale16:20:00
144Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal16:22:00
145Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha16:24:00
146Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team16:26:00
147Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team16:28:00
148Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale16:30:00
149Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA16:32:00
150George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo16:34:00
151Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team16:36:00
152David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step16:38:00
153Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team16:40:00
154Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac16:42:00
155Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team16:44:00
156Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac16:46:00
157Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange16:48:00
158Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team16:50:00
159Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange16:52:00
160Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky16:54:00
161Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team16:56:00

 