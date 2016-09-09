Nairo Quintana in the bunch during the Vuelta's 18th stage. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Svein Tuft will be the first rider to start the sole individual time trial of the 2016 Vuelta a Espana when the Orica-BikeExchange rider rolls out of the Xàbia start house at 13:36CET. Race leader Nairo Quintana (Movistar) is the last of 161-riders to start stage 19 and will roll out at 16:56CET.

The riders will start at one minute intervals, with two-minute intervals for the top-30 on general classification.

The 37km time trial looks suited to the power riders and is sure to see a shake up on the general classification with just 45 seconds between Chris Froome in second place, Esteban Chaves in third, and Alberto Contador in fourth place. It's only a battle for the podium as Quintana starts with a 3:37 minute buffer over Froome and will aim to hold his lead to ensure he is in pole position to win a debut Vuelta a Espana title.

It's only a time trial for the general classification riders with the likes of Belgian national champion Victor Campenaerts, Andrew Talansky (Cannondale-Drapac), Jonathan Castroviejo (Movistar) and Giant-Alpecin's Tobias Ludvigsson capable of winning the stage.

Cyclingnews will have live coverage of the stage 19 time trial, followed by a full report and news on the consequences of the 37km test against the clock.

2016 Vuelta a Espana stage 19 Time Trial - Start Times