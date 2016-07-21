Trending

2016 Tour de France stage 18 time trial start times

Chris Froome to start at 4.59pm in Sallanches

Chris Froome (Team Sky) will be looking to extend his overall lead in the stage 17 time trial

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Sam Bennett (Bora-Argon 18) will be the first rider to start the second and final time trial of the 2016 Tour de France from Sallanches to Megève at 10:51am with yellow jersey holder Chris Froome (Team Sky) the last man out of the start house at 4:59pm. The 17km test against the clock is the first uphill time trial since 2004 when the Tour sent the peloton up L'Alpe d'Huez and the second shortest stage since 1946, behind last year's stage 1 Utrecht TT.

Sallanches has played host to several big moments of cycling history with the French town witnessing Jan Janssen, Bernard Hinault and Eddy Merckx all claim rainbow jerseys at the World Championships in 1964 and 1980. Described as the "the theatre of the Mont-Blanc" by Victor Hugo, Sallanches was the start town for stage 8 of the 2003 Tour while Sallanches-Cordon was the host of the stage 19 finish in 1968 and start of 20 the following day.

While the stage 13 time trial was suited to the chrono specialists, with 14 of the 17 kilometres uphill it will be a day for the climbers and general classification riders. While short at 17km, the stage is expected to create a further shake up of the standings as riders aim to improve their current overall position. 

The riders will head off at one minute intervals until Sebastien Reichenbach (FDJ) starts his time trial at 4:23pm, with riders after him to leave at three minute intervals. 

Also awarded on the day will be the 'prix Bernard Hinault', a €5000 prize to the quickest rider up the Cote de Domancy, where Hinault won his 1980 Worlds title.

2016 Tour de France stage 18 time trial start times

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 1810:51:00
2Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal10:53:00
3Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling10:55:00
4Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 1810:57:00
5Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data10:59:00
6Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept11:01:00
7Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale11:03:00
8Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal11:05:00
9Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida11:07:00
10Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept11:09:00
11Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky11:11:00
12Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step11:13:00
13Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha11:15:00
14Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha11:17:00
15Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky11:19:00
16Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo11:21:00
17Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling11:23:00
18Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie11:25:00
19Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team11:27:00
20Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team11:29:00
21Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits11:31:00
22Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie11:33:00
23Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo11:35:00
24Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin11:37:00
25Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal11:39:00
26Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 1811:41:00
27Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step11:43:00
28Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida11:45:00
29Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha11:47:00
30Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step11:49:00
31John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin11:51:00
32Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 1811:53:00
33Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg)11:55:00
34Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team11:57:00
35Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept11:59:00
36Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin12:01:00
37Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits12:03:00
38Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling12:05:00
39Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data12:07:00
40Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step12:09:00
41Jérome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits12:11:00
42Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo12:13:00
43Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team12:15:00
44Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits12:17:00
45Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data12:19:00
46Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale12:21:00
47Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha12:23:00
48Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge12:25:00
49Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling12:27:00
50Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge12:29:00
51Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge12:31:00
52William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ12:33:00
53Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal12:35:00
54Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling12:37:00
55Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team12:39:00
56Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits12:41:00
57Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step12:43:00
58Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal12:45:00
59Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge12:47:00
60Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo12:49:00
61Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie12:51:00
62Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo12:53:00
63Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin12:55:00
64Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky12:57:00
65Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida12:59:00
66Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo13:01:00
67Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling13:03:00
68Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 1813:05:00
69Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie13:07:00
70Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo13:09:00
71Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data13:11:00
72Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling12:13:00
73Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept13:15:00
74Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo13:17:00
75Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge12:19:00
76Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo13:21:00
77Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida13:23:00
78Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling13:25:00
79Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data13:27:00
80Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo13:29:00
81Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo13:31:00
82Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept13:33:00
83Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team13:35:00
84Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal13:37:00
85Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step13:39:00
86Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team13:41:00
87Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida13:43:00
88Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept13:45:00
89Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data13:47:00
90Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team13:49:00
91Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 1813:51:00
92Michael Schar (Swi) BMC Racing Team13:53:00
93Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale13:55:00
94Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits13:57:00
95Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal13:59:00
96Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling14:01:00
97Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team14:03:00
98Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie14:05:00
99Jeremy Roy (Fra) FDJ14:07:00
100Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling14:09:00
101Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ14:11:00
102Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling14:13:00
103Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling14:15:00
104Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team14:17:00
105Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team14:19:00
106Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team14:21:00
107Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin14:23:00
108Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept14:25:00
109Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team14:27:00
110Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida14:29:00
111Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha14:31:00
112Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team14:33:00
113Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale14:35:00
114Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie14:37:00
115Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge14:39:00
116Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie14:41:00
117Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale14:43:00
118Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ14:45:00
119Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida14:47:00
120Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 1814:49:00
121Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin14:51:00
122Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept14:53:00
123Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team14:55:00
124Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits14:57:00
125Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin14:59:00
126Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team15:01:00
127Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept15:03:00
128George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo15:05:00
129Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida15:07:00
130Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team15:09:00
131Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step15:11:00
132Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal15:13:00
133Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie15:15:00
134Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team15:17:00
135Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale15:19:00
136Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin15:21:00
137Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo15:23:00
138Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge15:25:00
139Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team15:27:00
140Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team15:29:00
141Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 1815:31:00
142Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky15:33:00
143Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team15:35:00
144Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team15:37:00
145Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo15:39:00
146Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky15:41:00
147Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits15:43:00
148Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo15:45:00
149Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ15:47:00
150Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data15:49:00
151Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team15:51:00
152Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale15:53:00
153Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team15:55:00
154Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha15:57:00
155Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team15:59:00
156Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo16:01:00
157Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling16:03:00
158Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 1816:05:00
159Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale16:07:00
160Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin16:09:00
161Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling16:11:00
162Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky16:13:00
163Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team16:15:00
164Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling16:17:00
165Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky16:19:00
166Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky16:21:00
167Sebastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ16:23:00
168Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha16:26:00
169Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team16:29:00
170Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida16:32:00
171Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step16:35:00
172Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team16:38:00
173Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team16:41:00
174Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team16:44:00
175Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale16:47:00
176Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team16:50:00
177Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge16:53:00
178Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo16:56:00
179Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky16:59:00