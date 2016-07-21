Chris Froome (Team Sky) will be looking to extend his overall lead in the stage 17 time trial (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Sam Bennett (Bora-Argon 18) will be the first rider to start the second and final time trial of the 2016 Tour de France from Sallanches to Megève at 10:51am with yellow jersey holder Chris Froome (Team Sky) the last man out of the start house at 4:59pm. The 17km test against the clock is the first uphill time trial since 2004 when the Tour sent the peloton up L'Alpe d'Huez and the second shortest stage since 1946, behind last year's stage 1 Utrecht TT.

Sallanches has played host to several big moments of cycling history with the French town witnessing Jan Janssen, Bernard Hinault and Eddy Merckx all claim rainbow jerseys at the World Championships in 1964 and 1980. Described as the "the theatre of the Mont-Blanc" by Victor Hugo, Sallanches was the start town for stage 8 of the 2003 Tour while Sallanches-Cordon was the host of the stage 19 finish in 1968 and start of 20 the following day.

While the stage 13 time trial was suited to the chrono specialists, with 14 of the 17 kilometres uphill it will be a day for the climbers and general classification riders. While short at 17km, the stage is expected to create a further shake up of the standings as riders aim to improve their current overall position.

The riders will head off at one minute intervals until Sebastien Reichenbach (FDJ) starts his time trial at 4:23pm, with riders after him to leave at three minute intervals.

Also awarded on the day will be the 'prix Bernard Hinault', a €5000 prize to the quickest rider up the Cote de Domancy, where Hinault won his 1980 Worlds title.

2016 Tour de France stage 18 time trial start times