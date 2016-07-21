2016 Tour de France stage 18 time trial start times
Chris Froome to start at 4.59pm in Sallanches
Sam Bennett (Bora-Argon 18) will be the first rider to start the second and final time trial of the 2016 Tour de France from Sallanches to Megève at 10:51am with yellow jersey holder Chris Froome (Team Sky) the last man out of the start house at 4:59pm. The 17km test against the clock is the first uphill time trial since 2004 when the Tour sent the peloton up L'Alpe d'Huez and the second shortest stage since 1946, behind last year's stage 1 Utrecht TT.
Sallanches has played host to several big moments of cycling history with the French town witnessing Jan Janssen, Bernard Hinault and Eddy Merckx all claim rainbow jerseys at the World Championships in 1964 and 1980. Described as the "the theatre of the Mont-Blanc" by Victor Hugo, Sallanches was the start town for stage 8 of the 2003 Tour while Sallanches-Cordon was the host of the stage 19 finish in 1968 and start of 20 the following day.
While the stage 13 time trial was suited to the chrono specialists, with 14 of the 17 kilometres uphill it will be a day for the climbers and general classification riders. While short at 17km, the stage is expected to create a further shake up of the standings as riders aim to improve their current overall position.
The riders will head off at one minute intervals until Sebastien Reichenbach (FDJ) starts his time trial at 4:23pm, with riders after him to leave at three minute intervals.
Also awarded on the day will be the 'prix Bernard Hinault', a €5000 prize to the quickest rider up the Cote de Domancy, where Hinault won his 1980 Worlds title.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|10:51:00
|2
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|10:53:00
|3
|Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
|10:55:00
|4
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
|10:57:00
|5
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|10:59:00
|6
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|11:01:00
|7
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11:03:00
|8
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|11:05:00
|9
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|11:07:00
|10
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|11:09:00
|11
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|11:11:00
|12
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|11:13:00
|13
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|11:15:00
|14
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|11:17:00
|15
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|11:19:00
|16
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|11:21:00
|17
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|11:23:00
|18
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|11:25:00
|19
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|11:27:00
|20
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|11:29:00
|21
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|11:31:00
|22
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|11:33:00
|23
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|11:35:00
|24
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|11:37:00
|25
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|11:39:00
|26
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|11:41:00
|27
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|11:43:00
|28
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|11:45:00
|29
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|11:47:00
|30
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|11:49:00
|31
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|11:51:00
|32
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|11:53:00
|33
|Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg)
|11:55:00
|34
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|11:57:00
|35
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|11:59:00
|36
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|12:01:00
|37
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|12:03:00
|38
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|12:05:00
|39
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|12:07:00
|40
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|12:09:00
|41
|Jérome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|12:11:00
|42
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|12:13:00
|43
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|12:15:00
|44
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|12:17:00
|45
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|12:19:00
|46
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12:21:00
|47
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
|12:23:00
|48
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
|12:25:00
|49
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|12:27:00
|50
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|12:29:00
|51
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|12:31:00
|52
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|12:33:00
|53
|Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|12:35:00
|54
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|12:37:00
|55
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|12:39:00
|56
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|12:41:00
|57
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|12:43:00
|58
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|12:45:00
|59
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|12:47:00
|60
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|12:49:00
|61
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|12:51:00
|62
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|12:53:00
|63
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|12:55:00
|64
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|12:57:00
|65
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
|12:59:00
|66
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|13:01:00
|67
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|13:03:00
|68
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|13:05:00
|69
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|13:07:00
|70
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|13:09:00
|71
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|13:11:00
|72
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|12:13:00
|73
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|13:15:00
|74
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|13:17:00
|75
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|12:19:00
|76
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|13:21:00
|77
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|13:23:00
|78
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|13:25:00
|79
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|13:27:00
|80
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|13:29:00
|81
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|13:31:00
|82
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|13:33:00
|83
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|13:35:00
|84
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|13:37:00
|85
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|13:39:00
|86
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
|13:41:00
|87
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|13:43:00
|88
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|13:45:00
|89
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|13:47:00
|90
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|13:49:00
|91
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|13:51:00
|92
|Michael Schar (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|13:53:00
|93
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13:55:00
|94
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|13:57:00
|95
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|13:59:00
|96
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
|14:01:00
|97
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|14:03:00
|98
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|14:05:00
|99
|Jeremy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|14:07:00
|100
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|14:09:00
|101
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|14:11:00
|102
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|14:13:00
|103
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|14:15:00
|104
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|14:17:00
|105
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|14:19:00
|106
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|14:21:00
|107
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|14:23:00
|108
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|14:25:00
|109
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|14:27:00
|110
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|14:29:00
|111
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
|14:31:00
|112
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|14:33:00
|113
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|14:35:00
|114
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie
|14:37:00
|115
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|14:39:00
|116
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|14:41:00
|117
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14:43:00
|118
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|14:45:00
|119
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|14:47:00
|120
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|14:49:00
|121
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|14:51:00
|122
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|14:53:00
|123
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team
|14:55:00
|124
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|14:57:00
|125
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|14:59:00
|126
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|15:01:00
|127
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|15:03:00
|128
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|15:05:00
|129
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|15:07:00
|130
|Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|15:09:00
|131
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|15:11:00
|132
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15:13:00
|133
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|15:15:00
|134
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|15:17:00
|135
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|15:19:00
|136
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|15:21:00
|137
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|15:23:00
|138
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|15:25:00
|139
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|15:27:00
|140
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|15:29:00
|141
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|15:31:00
|142
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky
|15:33:00
|143
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|15:35:00
|144
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|15:37:00
|145
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|15:39:00
|146
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|15:41:00
|147
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15:43:00
|148
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|15:45:00
|149
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|15:47:00
|150
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|15:49:00
|151
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|15:51:00
|152
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|15:53:00
|153
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|15:55:00
|154
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|15:57:00
|155
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|15:59:00
|156
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|16:01:00
|157
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|16:03:00
|158
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|16:05:00
|159
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16:07:00
|160
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|16:09:00
|161
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|16:11:00
|162
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|16:13:00
|163
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|16:15:00
|164
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|16:17:00
|165
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|16:19:00
|166
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|16:21:00
|167
|Sebastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|16:23:00
|168
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|16:26:00
|169
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team
|16:29:00
|170
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|16:32:00
|171
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|16:35:00
|172
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|16:38:00
|173
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|16:41:00
|174
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|16:44:00
|175
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16:47:00
|176
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|16:50:00
|177
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|16:53:00
|178
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|16:56:00
|179
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|16:59:00
