2015 Vuelta a Espana to start in Malaga

Image 1 of 3 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) rolls out of Malaga in red. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 3 Joaquim Rodríguez thanks his fan clubs after the 2012 Vuelta a España (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 3 Astana finished mid-pack in the Vuelta a España team time trial (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The 2015 Vuelta will start in the province of Malaga, local newspaper Diariosur has reported, for the sixth time in its history. It will be the second year in a row that the Vuelta has started in Spain’s southernmost region, Andalusia, although in 2014 it began in Jerez de la Frontera in the south-western Andalusian province of Cadiz.

The last time the Vuelta began in Malaga was in 2006, with a win for CSC in an opening team time trial and a leader’s jersey for 2008 Tour de France winner Carlos Sastre. This time round, though, it is not clear whether the race will begin in the capital of the province - as it did eight years ago - or in one of the smaller towns.

If history is anything to go by, though, the start will not be a long way from Malaga’s coastline. La Vuelta kicked off in the seaside town of Fuengirola in 1972 and 1975, whilst the next start was in Estepona, another popular resort, in 1976. The fourth start was in Malaga in 2000, with a victory in an individual prologue for Alex Zulle.

The news is expected to be confirmed by the organisation in a press conference today at the Vuelta’s stage six start in Benalmadena in the province of Malaga. The Vuelta is already widely rumoured that the 2016 start will be in the Portuguese city of Porto, whilst in 2017 it is expected to start in Nimes, France.