2015 Tour de France teams confirmed
ASO announce teams for Tour, Paris-Nice and Dauphine
The organisers of the Tour de France have announced the 22 teams that will ride this year's race, with MTN-Qhubeka, Bora-Argon 18, Cofidis, Europcar and Bretagne - Séché Environnement obtaining wild card invitations alongside the 17 WorldTour teams.
Amaury Sport Organisation (ASO) made the surprise announcement via Twitter, simply listing the 22 teams. ASO also announced the teams for Paris-Nice and Critérium du Dauphiné, with 20 teams being invited to the March stage race and 21 teams invited to the June race.
ASO had been expected to name the teams later in January. RCS Sport, the organisers of the Giro d'Italia are expected to name the teams for the Corsa Rosa, Tirreno-Adriatico and Milan-San Remo today.
Teams for 2015 Tour de France: AG2R-La Mondiale, Astana, BMC Racing, Etixx-QuickStep, FDJ, IAM Cycling, Lampre-Merida, Lotto-Soudal, Movistar, Orica-GreenEdge, Cannondale-Garmin, Giant Alpecin, Katusha, Team LottoNL-Jumbo, Team Sky, Tinkoff-Saxo, Trek Factory Racing, MTN-Qhubeka, Bora-Argon 18, Cofidis, Europcar and Bretagne - Séché Environnement.
Teams for 2015 Paris-Nice: AG2R-La Mondiale, Astana, BMC Racing, Etixx-QuickStep, FDJ, IAM Cycling, Lampre-Merida, Lotto-Soudal, Movistar, Orica-GreenEdge, Cannondale-Garmin, Giant Alpecin, Katusha, Team LottoNL-Jumbo, Team Sky, Tinkoff-Saxo, Trek Factory Racing, Cofidis, Europcar and Bretagne - Séché Environnement
Teams for 2015 Critérium du Dauphiné: AG2R-La Mondiale, Astana, BMC Racing, Etixx-QuickStep, FDJ, IAM Cycling, Lampre-Merida, Lotto-Soudal, Movistar, Orica-GreenEdge, Cannondale-Garmin, Giant Alpecin, Katusha, Team LottoNL-Jumbo, Team Sky, Tinkoff-Saxo, Trek Factory Racing, MTN-Qhubeka, Bora-Argon 18, Cofidis and Europcar.
