2015 Red Bull Velodux highlights - Gallery

Several road riders switched the road for the mud in the second annual Red Bull Velodux in Estavayer-le-Lac, Switzerland earlier this month.
Among those taking part were a number of Switzerland’s WorldTour riders, including BMC’s Stefan Kung, Danilo Wyss and Silvan Dillier, Orica-GreenEdge’s Michael Albasini and IAM Cycling’s Jonathan Fumeaux and Sebastien Reichenbach. They were joined by Swiss mountain bike stars Lukas and Mathias Fluckiger, and Simon Andreasson.
After a Le Mans-style start, the tough course brought the riders down stairs, over ramps, cobbles and through the mud.
Swiss cyclo-cross rider Lukas Winterberg won with his partner and mountain biker Nicola Rorhbach. Sina Frei and Lara Krahemann won the women’s event ahead of Chrystelle Baumann and Eliane Muggler.
You can flick through the gallery above and watch below the on-board course recon with Claudio Caluori and the race highlights. Click here to subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy