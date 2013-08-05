2014 launch for women’s Tour of Britain
Five-day race will offer same prize money as men’s event
Tour of Britain organisers Sweetspot have confirmed they are to launch a women’s edition of the race, with the first edition likely to take place in May next year. The event, which will be covered on terrestrial TV, will run to five days and offer a prize fund equal to the men’s equivalent.
“We want to create an event that you would associate with Sweetspot: with all of the razzmatazz, all of the town centre finishes, National Escort Group, closed roads, motorcycles, decent prize list, TV coverage,” said Sweetspot’s Guy Elliott, who is overseeing the new race.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy