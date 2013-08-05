2014 launch for women’s Tour of Britain

Image 1 of 4 The Women's podium Laura Trott - Silver, Lizzie Armitstead - Gold and Dani King ­ bronze (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 2 of 4 New race leader Emma Pooley (AA Drink-Leontien.nl) (Image credit: sportfoto.nl) Image 3 of 4 Giro Rosa Stage 7 podium: Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle Honda), Marianne Vos (Rabobank LivGiant) and Shelley Olds (Tibco to the Top) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 4 of 4 Mara Abbott (United States) attacked and was followed by Evelyn Stevens (Specialized - lululemon) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

Tour of Britain organisers Sweetspot have confirmed they are to launch a women’s edition of the race, with the first edition likely to take place in May next year. The event, which will be covered on terrestrial TV, will run to five days and offer a prize fund equal to the men’s equivalent.

“We want to create an event that you would associate with Sweetspot: with all of the razzmatazz, all of the town centre finishes, National Escort Group, closed roads, motorcycles, decent prize list, TV coverage,” said Sweetspot’s Guy Elliott, who is overseeing the new race.



