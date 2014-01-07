2014 Giro d'Italia leader's jersey revealed

Image 1 of 10 The 2014 Giro d'Italia pink jersey (Image credit: RCS Sport) Image 2 of 10 The leader of the young rider classification in the 2014 Giro d'Italia will sport this white jersey (Image credit: Lorenzo Masi) Image 3 of 10 The leader of the mountains classification in the 2014 Giro d'Italia will sport this blue jersey (Image credit: Lorenzo Masi) Image 4 of 10 The 2014 Giro d'Italia leader's jersey sports a 'Giro fights for Oxfam' logo (Image credit: Lorenzo Masi) Image 5 of 10 The 2014 Giro d'Italia points leader's jersey was unveiled in Florence (Image credit: Lorenzo Masi) Image 6 of 10 The 2014 Giro d'Italia leader's jersey was unveiled in Florence (Image credit: Lorenzo Masi) Image 7 of 10 The 2014 Giro d'Italia leader's jersey sports a 'Giro fights for Oxfam' logo (Image credit: Lorenzo Masi) Image 8 of 10 RCS Sport president Raimondo Zamaboni and the editor of Gazzetta dello Sport Andrea Monti pose with Oxfam testimonials and the new pink jersey (Image credit: RCS Sport) Image 9 of 10 The four Giro d'Italia leaders jerseys (Image credit: RCS Sport) Image 10 of 10 Vincenzo Nibali attacks in the snow at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

The 2014 Giro d'Italia leader's jersey will have an Irish touch to celebrate this year's Corsa Rosa starting on the island of Ireland, with a shamrock on the side panel and an Irish pattern on the sleeve of the race leader's maglia rosa, the red points jersey, the blue climber's jersey and white jersey awarded to the best young rider.

The sleeve of the jersey will also be decorated with a 'Giro fights for Oxfam' logo, confirming the ties between international charity and the race. The jerseys will again be made in Italy by Santini. For each Giro d'Italia jersey sold, Santini will donate a Euro to Oxfam.

The four new jerseys were unveiled at the Pitti Uomo Fashion event in Florence in the presence of the new President of RCS Sport Raimondo Zanaboni, the editor of the Gazzetta dello Sport Andrea Monti, and 2013 King of the Mountains Stefano Pirazzi.

The 2014 Giro d'Italia will start in Belfast on May 9 and ends in Trieste on June 1.