2014 Giro d'Italia leader's jersey revealed
RCS Sport adds a shamrock to the maglia rosa
The 2014 Giro d'Italia leader's jersey will have an Irish touch to celebrate this year's Corsa Rosa starting on the island of Ireland, with a shamrock on the side panel and an Irish pattern on the sleeve of the race leader's maglia rosa, the red points jersey, the blue climber's jersey and white jersey awarded to the best young rider.
Related Articles
The sleeve of the jersey will also be decorated with a 'Giro fights for Oxfam' logo, confirming the ties between international charity and the race. The jerseys will again be made in Italy by Santini. For each Giro d'Italia jersey sold, Santini will donate a Euro to Oxfam.
The four new jerseys were unveiled at the Pitti Uomo Fashion event in Florence in the presence of the new President of RCS Sport Raimondo Zanaboni, the editor of the Gazzetta dello Sport Andrea Monti, and 2013 King of the Mountains Stefano Pirazzi.
The 2014 Giro d'Italia will start in Belfast on May 9 and ends in Trieste on June 1.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy