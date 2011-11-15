2012 Tour of Borneo announced

Image 1 of 2 The race route for the 2012 Tour of Borneo (Image credit: Tour of Borneo) Image 2 of 2 Spnsors and organisers announce the new Tour (Image credit: Tour of Borneo)

2012 will bring the first-ever Tour of Borneo, the Malaysian National Cycling Federation (MNCF) has announced. The five-day tour will run from April 27 to May 1 next year and will cover a total distance of 674km over its five stages and will feature dramatic scenery. The UCI has also confirmed that the event will be officially added to its Asian Tour calendar. Race organiser Sabah State Cycling Association (SCA) is expecting 20 professional teams from five continents to feature on the inaugural edition's start line.

“The five-stage race beginning on April 27 will start from my beloved hometown Semporna, an idyllic district renowned for its best diving spots like Sipadan, Mabul and Sitangkai,” said race patron YB Datuk Seri Panglima Mohd Shafie bin Haji Apdal.

"From there, the riders will proceed to Tawau, Lahad Datu, and Sandakan before they face the grueling mountain highlands leading to Kundasang, the base of Mount Kinabalu, the highest mountain in South East Asia. The race will end in the West Coast of Sabah, on May 1, 2012, covering the district of Kota Kinabalu, Papar and Penampang. I believe the combination of these routes has been selected to bring excitement and challenge for the riders."