2011 New Zealand Mountain Bike Calendar announced
Downhill and cross country national series and national championships set
Mountain Bike New Zealand (MTBNZ) announced its New Zealand Mountain Bike Cup and National Championship schedule for the summer of 2011.
The organization confirmed a mix of well established venues having long histories of hosting events at this level and new hosts who will utilise the opportunity to boost their own event management capability as well as to showcase their regions' mountain bike facilities.
But the events aren't only for elite athletes. "MTBNZ provides all age group categories from 13 year olds through to masters 50+, to compliment the elite class. So all mountain bikers have the opportunity to enter and compete with like minded riders from around New Zealand and increasingly, from outside New Zealand - all on the same race courses our elite stars will be using".
The series includes four cross country rounds and six downhill rounds spread across the North and South Islands in January and February. The New Zealand National Mountain Bike Championships will wrap things up from February 24-27 in Dunedin.
2011 Cross country New Zealand Mountain Bike Cup
January 9: Round 1 - Tauranga
January 16: Round 2 - Napier
February 13: Round 3 - Nelson
February 20: Round 4 - Christchurch
2011 Downhill New Zealand Mountain Bike Cup
January 7-8: Round 1 - Tauranga
January 14-15: Round 2 - Napier
January 22-23: Round 3 - Rotorua
February 5-6: Round 4 - Nelson
February 11-12: Round 5 - Nelson
February 18-19: Round 6 - Christchurch
2011 New Zealand Mountain Bike National Championships
February 24-27: National Championships - Dunedin
