100km out front, sit up, go again – Chasing Tour Down Under KOM points

Luke Burns of Australian National Team sets the pace in the breakaway on stage 2 of 2024 Tour Down Under ahead of Jardi Christiaan van der Lee of EF Education-Easypost

The last time Luke Burns (Australian National Team) came to the Tour Down Under was about 15 years ago. At that time he was a 10-year-old in town to see riders like Cadel Evans and Stuart O’Grady (now race director) but now Burns was the one who pinned on a number.

After claiming the Mountain Classification lead on stage 2, Burns had already managed a visit to the podium in his first World Tour race. Chances are it won’t be the last either.

The 25-year-old with a triathlon background amassed a solid lead in the KOM competition when he attacked near the very start of the stage and went away with Jardi Van Der Lee (EF Education-EasyPost).

“I sort of had that plan in the back of my mind going into the tour and then there was a chance to pick up a few points yesterday to set it up,” Burns told Cyclingnews after going to the podium to claim the KOM jersey.

“Luckily for me it was the perfect scenario, that I made the first move and there was just the two of us up the road and we were able to clean up all the points.”

The day out the front ended for Van Der Lee and Burns when they were absorbed back into the bunch after more than 100km, but first Burns moved himself to first spot in the climber's competition with 23 points, and Van Der Lee second with 17.

“We were just tapping, we knew it was going to be pretty hard to stay away,” said Burns. “I was out there chasing points and to get some exposure for the team as well but yeah we worked well and we sort of thought about it.

“I was chatting to Matt Wilson [Australian team’s DS] going into the last lap about whether it was worth punching on to try and stay away with that gap but into the headwind, into the climb, it was never going to work. It was worth sitting up.”

Sitting up and conserving energy seemed like a sensible strategy, given the path ahead as the goal was more than getting the jersey but keeping it until the end.

“Absolutely that’s the goal,” said the national team sports director Wilson. “I think he has got a very good chance. Generally, these sort of jerseys, once you get a little bit of a gap and start to defend, it's a little bit easier than trying to come from behind.

“There are a lot of points on offer even till the very last day so it certainly won’t be a done deal until that final stage but we’ve actually got a really good team here. He’s got some good support there and he is obviously going well.”

Burns swept up top points in two out the three stage 2 chances, with formidable uphill speed in the dash to the line.

The rider, who went overseas with his BridgeLane team last season and finished sixth overall at the 2.2-ranked Tour de la Mirabelle, also delivered overall results just outside the top 10 in three more races. He’d also took on one of the state-level races that National Champion Luke Plapp (Jayco-AlUla) used as part of his training build in the preparation, the Tour of Bright. There he came second to Plapp on a stage that ended on top of Mount Buffalo and showed the strength of his climbing form by holding Plapp’s wheel much longer than anyone else.

Burns may once again be trying to stay with Plapp and all the key overall contenders for as long as he can over the weekend too, as there are some KOM points available over the next two sprint stages, 8 all up, as well as 50 to be taken in the final two stages.

Get unlimited access to all Cyclingnews coverage of the Tour Down Under and Women’s Tour Down Under, including reporting from Australia, breaking news and analysis. Find out more.