100km mountain bike marathon to ignite South coast

Ben Mather and Vanina Vergoz lead the Real XCM Insurance marathon series. (Image credit: Real XCM Series)

On Sunday, June 19, the Currambene State Forest and surrounding trails near Jervis Bay are set to light up as the third round of the Real Insurance XCM Series comes to town.

In the 100K'er Mountain Bike Marathon, defending race champion Jason English will go head to head with current series leader Ben Mather. English's knowledge of the course may pay dividends, but Mather is a strong bet to maintain his series lead. Another rider to watch is Matt Fleming, who went off course last year and DNFed. He has a point to prove this time around.

The ladies will be leaving nothing in the tank after Vanina Vergoz overtook Jenny Fay for the series lead at round 2, the NSW Dirtworks - a race missed by Fay due to injury.

Over 900 riders will make the annual pilgrimage to Callala Beach for the fast-growing event. The allure of fast smooth trails, beautiful scenery and easy access from both Sydney and Canberra are incentives for many.

Find out more information.