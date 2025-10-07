Live

Amazon Prime Day Live: Top cycling-related savings as we find them

The Amazon Big Deal Days sale is finally here. Follow our live blog for all the latest deals as they arrive

The downward facing light really makes the SEEMEE 300 standout as the best rear bike light on the market
Welcome to Cyclingnews' live ticker for the Amazon Big Deal Days sale, a page in which we'll be hunting down the best deals for cyclists and sharing them here.

We will run this live hub for two days straight while the October Amazon sale event is on.

The sale is already underway and will run through to the end of Wednesday, so there's a two-day window for deal shopping. The big sale comes next month with Black Friday, but good deals can still be found now.

Expect cycling deals, the odd joke and cycling facts and stats, we are the world centre of cycling after all, and this is meant to be fun. The CN team of Tom, Will, Josh and Graham will be putting in the hard yards to give you the inside track on all the best deals.

Five of our faves: UK

Magicshine SEEMEE 300
Save 33%
Magicshine SEEMEE 300: was £59.99 now £39.99 at Amazon

The SEEMEE 300 is our best rear light overall and boasts a market-leading battery life of up to 200 hours. It's superbly bright with a maximum 300-lumen output powering two LEDs that combine with a bonus downward-facing LED – which projects a beam directly onto the ground below you and massively increases your overall visibility.

Read our full Magicshine SEEMEE 300 Review.

Wahoo Kickr Core 2 with Zwift Cog and Click
Exclusive
Save 15%
Wahoo Kickr Core 2: was £499.99 now £424.99 at zwiftinc.sjv.io

This is an exclusive deal we've struck with Zwift, reserved for Cyclingnews readers only.

It brings the already-good-value price of £499.99 down by 15% - or £75 - to just £424.99. This includes the Zwift Cog, which replaces a traditional cassette to enable universal compatibility across Shimano, SRAM, Campagnolo, no matter how many gears your bike has. It also includes Zwift Click, which converts your bike to virtual shifting when riding in Zwift.

There's no code, just hit the 'view deal' link and you should be served the correct price. Just to note, in our experience, the 'discount' price takes around 5-10 seconds to show up once you land on the Zwift website, so don't panic if it immediately shows at full price.

Apple AirTag
Save 20%
Apple AirTag: was £35 now £28 at Amazon

Pop it into your bike bag when travelling, or fix it to your bike to act as a Bike GPS Tracker, the AirTag is a low cost accessory that can save your bacon in the event of a theft or a lost bag.

Hiplok D Wearable Bicycle D/U Lock
Save 14%
Hiplok D Wearable Bicycle D/U Lock: was £39.95 now £34.49 at Amazon

The Hiplok D Lock tackles several issues at once. To start with the basics, it’s a Sold Secure Silver-rated lock featuring a 13mm hardened steel shackle and supplied with three keys. More impressively, it includes the clever ‘Clip and Ride’ system, allowing you to attach it to your belt for effortless carrying when it’s not in use.

Garmin Edge 540 Bike Computer
Save 15%
Garmin Edge 540 Bike Computer: was £349.99 now £296.40 at Amazon

The Edge 540 was recently superseded by the 550, so it's unsurprising to see it discounted. We'd expect bigger deals by the time Black Friday rolls around, but if you can't wait that long, this is still an excellent price for an excellent bike computer, rated 4.5 stars by our experts.

Read our Garmin Edge 540 review, or check out our guide to the best bike computers to see its competition.

Five of our faves: USA

Wahoo Kickr Core 2 with Zwift Cog and Click
Exclusive
Save 15%
Wahoo Kickr Core 2 (with Zwift Cog & Click): was $549.99 now $467.49 at zwiftinc.sjv.io

This isn't an Amazon deal, but it is an exclusive deal we've struck with Zwift, reserved for Cyclingnews readers only.

It brings the price of the recently-launched Kickr Core 2, complete with universally compatible Zwift Cog and virtual-shifter Click, down to $467.49.

There's no code, just hit the 'view deal' link and you should be served the correct price. Just to note, in our experience, the 'discount' price takes around 5-10 seconds to show up once you land on the Zwift website, so don't panic if it immediately shows at full price.

Adidas Gravel Cycling Shoes
USA
Save 80%
Adidas Gravel Cycling Shoes: was $200 now $39.99 at Amazon

The price you pay, and thus, the quality of the deal you receive, depends on what size feet you have, but if you win this edition of shoe-size lottery, you'll get a pair of Adidas' revered 'The Gravel Shoe' off-road kicks for a massive 80% off.

Garmin Edge 1040 Solar GPS Bike Computer
USA
Save 24%
Garmin Edge 1040 Solar GPS Bike Computer: was $749.99 now $570.99 at Amazon

Garmin's flagship bike computer for a time, the Edge 1040 Solar has now been usurped by the Edge 1050, but that doesn't make it any less of a feature-rich, map-friendly, big-battery-powerhouse, and although it's still a significant chunk of cash to throw at bike tech, it's the best price we've seen.

Magicshine SEEMEE 300 Rear Bike Light
Save 29%
Magicshine SEEMEE 300 Rear Bike Light: was $59.99 now $42.74 at Amazon

When it comes to rear lights, this is our experts' choise as the best bike light on the market. It has a massive 300-lumen brightness, a downward-facing dome that illuminates your legs, and has a 'monumental battery life'.

Check out our Magicshine Seemee review for the lowdown.

HOVERAir X1 Drone Combo
Save 34%
HOVERAir X1 Drone Combo: was $399 now $265 at Amazon

If you're unsure about whether a HoverAir drone could elevate your content creation when riding, check out our recent video highlighting its top features. It shows some incredible footage and super smart features, such as the ability to follow you down descents, avoid crashing into trees, and fly backwards.

LIVE: Latest Updates

If you're of a nervous disposition like me then even leaving your bike leant up at a café while you sip an espresso and get a small slice of cake/chow down on a massive sandwich and a whole pot of tea can be a stressful undertaking.

Café locks – small, ultra-portable locks that secure your steed while it remains in sight – can be a real saviour for the café ride, or even for bikepackers who need to just dash into a shop for a resupply.

Hiplok Z Lok Combo
Hiplok Z Lok Combo: was £18.32 now £10.99 at Amazon

The biggest discount is on the pale blue option here. Simply set the code to whatever you like, pocket the lock or attach it to your bike, and you're covered for quick coffee stops.

Abus Combiflex
Abus Combiflex: was £20 now £16.42 at Amazon

I've seen this pocket lock used to great effect on group rides to secure multiple machines before being stowed away in a jersey pocket. A sure fire way to earn yourself a slice of cake from your less security-conscious friends!

OK deal hunters, Will Jones here. I'm Cyclingnews' Senior Tech Writer and, when there's a sale event on like Amazon's Big Deal Days, the driver of our live deals blog. As soon as we find some MAD BARGAINS I'll drop them in here so you can find them before your friends and feel all smug.