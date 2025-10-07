Amazon Prime Day Live: Top cycling-related savings as we find them

Welcome to Cyclingnews' live ticker for the Amazon Big Deal Days sale, a page in which we'll be hunting down the best deals for cyclists and sharing them here.

We will run this live hub for two days straight while the October Amazon sale event is on.

The sale, which, more often than not, gets referred to as the 'Amazon Prime Day sale' begins today, and we've already found a host of great deals.

You can also head to our Amazon Big Deal Days Bike Deals hub for a wider range of expertly curated deals, or we'll call out specific deals like we've done for Garmin's Edge 1040 Solar computer, but if you stick with us here, you'll find all the deals as we find them.

If you don't need (or want) our guidance, though, we won't take it personally.

The sale is already underway and will run through to the end of Wednesday, so there's a two-day window for deal shopping. The big sale comes next month with Black Friday, but good deals can still be found now.

Expect cycling deals, the odd joke and cycling facts and stats, we are the world centre of cycling after all, and this is meant to be fun. The CN team of Tom, Will, Josh and Graham will be putting in the hard yards to give you the inside track on all the best deals.

Five of our faves: UK

Save 33% Magicshine SEEMEE 300: was £59.99 now £39.99 at Amazon The SEEMEE 300 is our best rear light overall and boasts a market-leading battery life of up to 200 hours. It's superbly bright with a maximum 300-lumen output powering two LEDs that combine with a bonus downward-facing LED – which projects a beam directly onto the ground below you and massively increases your overall visibility. Read our full Magicshine SEEMEE 300 Review.

Exclusive Save 15% Wahoo Kickr Core 2: was £499.99 now £424.99 at zwiftinc.sjv.io This is an exclusive deal we've struck with Zwift, reserved for Cyclingnews readers only. It brings the already-good-value price of £499.99 down by 15% - or £75 - to just £424.99. This includes the Zwift Cog, which replaces a traditional cassette to enable universal compatibility across Shimano, SRAM, Campagnolo, no matter how many gears your bike has. It also includes Zwift Click, which converts your bike to virtual shifting when riding in Zwift. There's no code, just hit the 'view deal' link and you should be served the correct price. Just to note, in our experience, the 'discount' price takes around 5-10 seconds to show up once you land on the Zwift website, so don't panic if it immediately shows at full price.

Save 20% Apple AirTag: was £35 now £28 at Amazon Pop it into your bike bag when travelling, or fix it to your bike to act as a Bike GPS Tracker, the AirTag is a low cost accessory that can save your bacon in the event of a theft or a lost bag.

Save 14% Hiplok D Wearable Bicycle D/U Lock: was £39.95 now £34.49 at Amazon The Hiplok D Lock tackles several issues at once. To start with the basics, it's a Sold Secure Silver-rated lock featuring a 13mm hardened steel shackle and supplied with three keys. More impressively, it includes the clever 'Clip and Ride' system, allowing you to attach it to your belt for effortless carrying when it's not in use.

Five of our faves: USA

Exclusive Save 15% Wahoo Kickr Core 2 (with Zwift Cog & Click): was $549.99 now $467.49 at zwiftinc.sjv.io This isn't an Amazon deal, but it is an exclusive deal we've struck with Zwift, reserved for Cyclingnews readers only. It brings the price of the recently-launched Kickr Core 2, complete with universally compatible Zwift Cog and virtual-shifter Click, down to $467.49. There's no code, just hit the 'view deal' link and you should be served the correct price. Just to note, in our experience, the 'discount' price takes around 5-10 seconds to show up once you land on the Zwift website, so don't panic if it immediately shows at full price.

USA Save 80% Adidas Gravel Cycling Shoes: was $200 now $39.99 at Amazon The price you pay, and thus, the quality of the deal you receive, depends on what size feet you have, but if you win this edition of shoe-size lottery, you'll get a pair of Adidas' revered 'The Gravel Shoe' off-road kicks for a massive 80% off.