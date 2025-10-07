Live
Amazon Prime Day Live: Top cycling-related savings as we find them
The Amazon Big Deal Days sale is finally here. Follow our live blog for all the latest deals as they arrive
Welcome to Cyclingnews' live ticker for the Amazon Big Deal Days sale, a page in which we'll be hunting down the best deals for cyclists and sharing them here.
We will run this live hub for two days straight while the October Amazon sale event is on.
The sale, which, more often than not, gets referred to as the 'Amazon Prime Day sale' begins today, and we've already found a host of great deals.
You can also head to our Amazon Big Deal Days Bike Deals hub for a wider range of expertly curated deals, or we'll call out specific deals like we've done for Garmin's Edge 1040 Solar computer, but if you stick with us here, you'll find all the deals as we find them.
If you don't need (or want) our guidance, though, we won't take it personally.
The sale is already underway and will run through to the end of Wednesday, so there's a two-day window for deal shopping. The big sale comes next month with Black Friday, but good deals can still be found now.
Expect cycling deals, the odd joke and cycling facts and stats, we are the world centre of cycling after all, and this is meant to be fun. The CN team of Tom, Will, Josh and Graham will be putting in the hard yards to give you the inside track on all the best deals.
Quick links
Amazon UK - Top deals all in one place
Up to 50% off lights - Magicshine front & rear
Garmin - £50+ off Edge 540 GPS computer
Wireless Earbuds - JLab for £16.99
Save over £150 - Wahoo ELEMNT Ace
Amazon US - The best Prime Day offers
HoverAir, GoPro and Insta360 - Top action cameras
40% off bike lights - Magicshine Seemee
24% off top-rated GPS - Garmin Edge 1040 Solar
80% off Adidas - The Gravel Shoe at $39.99
Five of our faves: UK
The SEEMEE 300 is our best rear light overall and boasts a market-leading battery life of up to 200 hours. It's superbly bright with a maximum 300-lumen output powering two LEDs that combine with a bonus downward-facing LED – which projects a beam directly onto the ground below you and massively increases your overall visibility.
Read our full Magicshine SEEMEE 300 Review.
This is an exclusive deal we've struck with Zwift, reserved for Cyclingnews readers only.
It brings the already-good-value price of £499.99 down by 15% - or £75 - to just £424.99. This includes the Zwift Cog, which replaces a traditional cassette to enable universal compatibility across Shimano, SRAM, Campagnolo, no matter how many gears your bike has. It also includes Zwift Click, which converts your bike to virtual shifting when riding in Zwift.
There's no code, just hit the 'view deal' link and you should be served the correct price. Just to note, in our experience, the 'discount' price takes around 5-10 seconds to show up once you land on the Zwift website, so don't panic if it immediately shows at full price.
Pop it into your bike bag when travelling, or fix it to your bike to act as a Bike GPS Tracker, the AirTag is a low cost accessory that can save your bacon in the event of a theft or a lost bag.
The Hiplok D Lock tackles several issues at once. To start with the basics, it’s a Sold Secure Silver-rated lock featuring a 13mm hardened steel shackle and supplied with three keys. More impressively, it includes the clever ‘Clip and Ride’ system, allowing you to attach it to your belt for effortless carrying when it’s not in use.
The Edge 540 was recently superseded by the 550, so it's unsurprising to see it discounted. We'd expect bigger deals by the time Black Friday rolls around, but if you can't wait that long, this is still an excellent price for an excellent bike computer, rated 4.5 stars by our experts.
Read our Garmin Edge 540 review, or check out our guide to the best bike computers to see its competition.
Five of our faves: USA
This isn't an Amazon deal, but it is an exclusive deal we've struck with Zwift, reserved for Cyclingnews readers only.
It brings the price of the recently-launched Kickr Core 2, complete with universally compatible Zwift Cog and virtual-shifter Click, down to $467.49.
There's no code, just hit the 'view deal' link and you should be served the correct price. Just to note, in our experience, the 'discount' price takes around 5-10 seconds to show up once you land on the Zwift website, so don't panic if it immediately shows at full price.
The price you pay, and thus, the quality of the deal you receive, depends on what size feet you have, but if you win this edition of shoe-size lottery, you'll get a pair of Adidas' revered 'The Gravel Shoe' off-road kicks for a massive 80% off.
Garmin's flagship bike computer for a time, the Edge 1040 Solar has now been usurped by the Edge 1050, but that doesn't make it any less of a feature-rich, map-friendly, big-battery-powerhouse, and although it's still a significant chunk of cash to throw at bike tech, it's the best price we've seen.
When it comes to rear lights, this is our experts' choise as the best bike light on the market. It has a massive 300-lumen brightness, a downward-facing dome that illuminates your legs, and has a 'monumental battery life'.
Check out our Magicshine Seemee review for the lowdown.
If you're unsure about whether a HoverAir drone could elevate your content creation when riding, check out our recent video highlighting its top features. It shows some incredible footage and super smart features, such as the ability to follow you down descents, avoid crashing into trees, and fly backwards.
LIVE: Latest Updates
If you're of a nervous disposition like me then even leaving your bike leant up at a café while you sip an espresso and get a small slice of cake/chow down on a massive sandwich and a whole pot of tea can be a stressful undertaking.
Café locks – small, ultra-portable locks that secure your steed while it remains in sight – can be a real saviour for the café ride, or even for bikepackers who need to just dash into a shop for a resupply.
There are a couple of options on sale now in the UK. I use the Hiplok Z Lok Combo myself, but the Abus cable option is a little more flexible and versatile if you want to secure multiple bikes.
The biggest discount is on the pale blue option here. Simply set the code to whatever you like, pocket the lock or attach it to your bike, and you're covered for quick coffee stops.
I've seen this pocket lock used to great effect on group rides to secure multiple machines before being stowed away in a jersey pocket. A sure fire way to earn yourself a slice of cake from your less security-conscious friends!
OK deal hunters, Will Jones here. I'm Cyclingnews' Senior Tech Writer and, when there's a sale event on like Amazon's Big Deal Days, the driver of our live deals blog. As soon as we find some MAD BARGAINS I'll drop them in here so you can find them before your friends and feel all smug.
I've built up a cache of goodies this morning over a delicious cup of instant coffee (don't judge me), so I'll feed these in now without delay...