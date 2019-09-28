World Championships bikes: Barnes sisters to ride Canyon Aeroad

Image 1 of 24 The Barnes sisters' bikes are ready to do battle in the elite women's road race (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 2 of 24 Alice's Canyon Aeroad features the red, white and blue of the Union Jack (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 3 of 24 Hannah's bike, also a Canyon Abroad, is finished in Canyon-SRAM team colours (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 4 of 24 Here's why Alice's bike gets the custom treatment (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 5 of 24 A close-up of the custom details on the down tube and fork leg... (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 6 of 24 ...and more on the seat stays (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 7 of 24 Hannah, who was national road race champion back in 2016, now simply has her name adorning her top tube (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 8 of 24 The Canyon-SRAM detailing on the frame and fork of Hannah's bike... (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 9 of 24 ...and again, more designs adorn the seat stays (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 10 of 24 Besides the paint, both bikes are remarkably similar, both use the SRAM RED eTap AXS 12-speed groupset (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 11 of 24 SRAM have marked the occasion with a rainbow finish to their components (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 12 of 24 Both sisters' bikes are fitted with a SRAM 10-33 12-speed cassette (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 13 of 24 These are paired with a 48/35t chainset (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 14 of 24 Of course, shifting is actuated via SRAM Red eTap AXS wireless shifters with hydraulic brake levers (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 15 of 24 Both also had satellite Blips to enable shifting while climbing (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 16 of 24 Here's a closer look at one of those Blips (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 17 of 24 Both sisters will also use prototype tyres from Schwalbe (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 18 of 24 They will be running their Zipp 303 Firecrest wheels tubeless (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 19 of 24 They both also use the same Ergon SR Women saddle (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 20 of 24 Both have clearly used their saddles for a while (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 21 of 24 They also both use Speedplay Zero pedals. Here are Alice's (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 22 of 24 And here are Hannah's black Speedplay Zero pedals (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 23 of 24 They also both use Tacx Ciro bottle cages – another well-used component on the bike (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 24 of 24 Alice's bike was fitted with this – a K3 number holder that is 3D printed using nylon carbon fibre (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

On Saturday, sisters Hannah and Alice Barnes will join forces in Team GB's bid to propel Lizzie Deignan to a second rainbow jersey at the UCI Road World Championships elite women's road race in Yorkshire. Despite rumours of a new Canyon Aeroad on its way, they will both do so aboard their tried-and-tested Canyon-SRAM team-issue Canyon Aeroad Disc race bikes. Given both ride for the same team, their bikes are almost identical when it comes to components, but the paint theme makes for a striking difference.

As the current British national road race champion, Alice's bike has been given the full custom treatment, with the predominantly white frame featuring splashes of red and blue to complete the Union Jack theme. Older sister Hannah, the former national champion who finished seventh in this year's race, will ride aboard a bike complete in Canyon-SRAM team colours.

The sisters will both be running a tubeless set up on their Zipp 303 wheelsets, testing prototype tyres from Schwalbe. Groupset supplier SRAM has marked the occasion with a rainbow-effect chain and cassette making up part the 12-speed Red eTap AXS Disc Groupset.

Click through the gallery above for a closer look at both Hannah and Alice Barnes' Canyon Aeroad Disc.

Alice Barnes' Canyon Aeroad Disc full bike specifications

Frameset: Canyon Aeroad Disc - National champions edition

Canyon Aeroad Disc - National champions edition Front brake: SRAM RED Hydraulic Disc

SRAM RED Hydraulic Disc Rear brake: SRAM RED Hydraulic Disc

SRAM RED Hydraulic Disc Brake/shift levers: SRAM RED eTap AXS 12-speed hydraulic

SRAM RED eTap AXS 12-speed hydraulic Front derailleur: SRAM RED eTap AXS

SRAM RED eTap AXS Rear derailleur: SRAM RED eTap AXS

SRAM RED eTap AXS Cassette: SRAM XG-1290 12-speed 10-33 - Ltd Rainbow

SRAM XG-1290 12-speed 10-33 - Ltd Rainbow Chain: SRAM AXS 12-speed - Ltd Rainbow

SRAM AXS 12-speed - Ltd Rainbow Crankset: SRAM RED AXS power meter

SRAM RED AXS power meter Wheelset: Zipp 303 Firecrest tubeless disc

Zipp 303 Firecrest tubeless disc Tyres: Schwalbe prototype tubeless 25c

Schwalbe prototype tubeless 25c Handlebars: Canyon Aeroad Integrated

Canyon Aeroad Integrated Stem: Canyon Aeroad Integrated

Canyon Aeroad Integrated Pedals: Speedplay Zero

Speedplay Zero Saddle: Ergon SR Women's

Ergon SR Women's Seat post: Canyon Aeroad proprietary

Canyon Aeroad proprietary Bottle cages: Tacx Ciro

Hannah Barnes' Canyon Aeroad Disc full bike specifications