World Championships bikes: Barnes sisters to ride Canyon Aeroad
Alice Barnes to use celebratory national champion's themed Aeroad alongside sister Hannah at the UCI Road World Championships
On Saturday, sisters Hannah and Alice Barnes will join forces in Team GB's bid to propel Lizzie Deignan to a second rainbow jersey at the UCI Road World Championships elite women's road race in Yorkshire. Despite rumours of a new Canyon Aeroad on its way, they will both do so aboard their tried-and-tested Canyon-SRAM team-issue Canyon Aeroad Disc race bikes. Given both ride for the same team, their bikes are almost identical when it comes to components, but the paint theme makes for a striking difference.
As the current British national road race champion, Alice's bike has been given the full custom treatment, with the predominantly white frame featuring splashes of red and blue to complete the Union Jack theme. Older sister Hannah, the former national champion who finished seventh in this year's race, will ride aboard a bike complete in Canyon-SRAM team colours.
The sisters will both be running a tubeless set up on their Zipp 303 wheelsets, testing prototype tyres from Schwalbe. Groupset supplier SRAM has marked the occasion with a rainbow-effect chain and cassette making up part the 12-speed Red eTap AXS Disc Groupset.
Click through the gallery above for a closer look at both Hannah and Alice Barnes' Canyon Aeroad Disc.
Alice Barnes' Canyon Aeroad Disc full bike specifications
- Frameset: Canyon Aeroad Disc - National champions edition
- Front brake: SRAM RED Hydraulic Disc
- Rear brake: SRAM RED Hydraulic Disc
- Brake/shift levers: SRAM RED eTap AXS 12-speed hydraulic
- Front derailleur: SRAM RED eTap AXS
- Rear derailleur: SRAM RED eTap AXS
- Cassette: SRAM XG-1290 12-speed 10-33 - Ltd Rainbow
- Chain: SRAM AXS 12-speed - Ltd Rainbow
- Crankset: SRAM RED AXS power meter
- Wheelset: Zipp 303 Firecrest tubeless disc
- Tyres: Schwalbe prototype tubeless 25c
- Handlebars: Canyon Aeroad Integrated
- Stem: Canyon Aeroad Integrated
- Pedals: Speedplay Zero
- Saddle: Ergon SR Women's
- Seat post: Canyon Aeroad proprietary
- Bottle cages: Tacx Ciro
Hannah Barnes' Canyon Aeroad Disc full bike specifications
- Frameset: Canyon Aeroad Disc
- Front brake: SRAM RED Hydraulic Disc
- Rear brake: SRAM RED Hydraulic Disc
- Brake/shift levers: SRAM RED eTap AXS 12-speed hydraulic
- Front derailleur: SRAM RED eTap AXS
- Rear derailleur: SRAM RED eTap AXS
- Cassette: SRAM XG-1290 12-speed 10-33 - Ltd Rainbow
- Chain: SRAM AXS 12-speed - Ltd Rainbow
- Crankset: SRAM RED AXS power meter
- Wheelset: Zipp 303 Firecrest tubeless disc
- Tyres: Schwalbe prototype tubeless 25c
- Handlebars: Canyon Aeroad Integrated
- Stem: Canyon Aeroad Integrated
- Pedals: Speedplay Zero
- Saddle: Ergon SR Women's
- Seat post: Canyon Aeroad proprietary
- Bottle cages: Tacx Ciro
