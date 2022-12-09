Tech editor, Josh (on the right, in case you were wondering) stares down the enemy

The robots are coming, we've all seen the movies. At just 12 years of age, Will Smith's 2004 film I, Robot, was my first introduction to the potential pitfalls of artificial intelligence, and Hollywood has done its best to warn me ever since. Wall-E in 2008 was another - and a great film, might I add - but AI has always felt like science fiction, rather than science fact.

This week, however, it feels like the robots are gaining strength. Artificial intelligence platform ChatGPT is gaining as much traction on Twitter as its eccentric owner, and it's got us worried. Why? I hear you ask… Well, sit down, plug in your batteries, and allow me to explain.

Over the decades, we've seen robots - computing power, more specifically - revolutionise various industries. Way back, there was such a job as a Human Computer, whose role was to perform complex calculations - see 2016's Hidden Figures, a true story and another Hollywood warning shot.

More recently, car factory lines have become largely automated, and we've all seen videos of Amazon's warehouse operatives beep-booping their way around while picking orders.

ChatGPT is an 'Open AI' website. You type in your prompt, or your query, and it will set about answering it. You can ask it for Christmas present ideas for your grandmother, or to explain quantum computing. You can also - and here's the crux of our despair - ask it to write a product review, a race report, or, within reason, anything you like. You can even give it a word count.

But can artificial intelligence seriously take my job? I obviously would rather it didn't, but I'm a fair person, so I thought I'd give it a chance. The results of this extremely scientific experiment is below. My prompts are in bold, ChatGPT's responses follow, and my analysis follows that.

Review the Rapha Pro Team Lightweight Gore-Tex Shakedry cycling jacket favourably, highlighting its packability and waterproof capabilities.

The Rapha Pro Team Lightweight Gore-Tex Shakedry cycling jacket is a fantastic piece of kit for any cyclist looking to stay dry on their rides. It's incredibly packable, so you can easily stash it away in your jersey pocket or saddle bag when not in use.

But the real standout feature of this jacket is its Shakedry technology. This means that the jacket is completely waterproof and breathable, without any need for a traditional waterproof membrane. This not only keeps you dry, but also reduces the weight of the jacket, making it perfect for those long, wet rides.

The jacket itself is also extremely lightweight, making it easy to wear on even the hottest of days. The fit is also spot on, with a close, aerodynamic cut that won't catch the wind and slow you down.

Overall, the Rapha Pro Team Lightweight Gore-Tex Shakedry cycling jacket is a must-have for any serious cyclist looking to stay dry and comfortable on their rides. Its packability and waterproof capabilities make it an excellent choice for riders of all levels.

--

It had me in the first half, not going to lie. The mention of Shakedry as a technology was smart, and the reference to stuffing it in my jersey pocket was totally unprompted. However, the recommendation to wear it on "even the hottest of days" is where the robots trip up. That hiccup aside, though, I would have to agree with the final paragraph, it's an excellent choice, as I explained in my actual Rapha Shakedry review.

This is fun, let's try a race report...

Write a race report for the final stage of the 1989 Tour de France, highlighting Greg LeMond's use of aerodynamics and technology to snatch the race win from Laurent Fignon.

The final stage of the 1989 Tour de France was an exciting and suspenseful one, as Greg LeMond and Laurent Fignon went head to head in a battle for the yellow jersey.

As the riders took to the streets of Paris, Fignon held a commanding 50-second lead over LeMond. However, LeMond was not deterred and was determined to make up the time deficit.

One of the key factors in LeMond's strategy was his use of aerodynamics and technology. He rode a bike equipped with triathlon handlebars, which allowed him to tuck into a more aerodynamic position, reducing drag and increasing speed. He also wore a helmet with a long tail, which further reduced drag and increased his speed.

As the riders made their way around the course, LeMond was able to make up significant time on Fignon. He was aided by a strong team effort, with his teammates working together to set a fast pace and help him make up the time.

In the final stretch, LeMond was able to close the gap and even take the lead. He crossed the finish line just eight seconds ahead of Fignon, securing his victory in the 1989 Tour de France.

LeMond's use of aerodynamics and technology was crucial in his victory, allowing him to overcome the time deficit and snatch the race win from Fignon. It was a thrilling and historic win, and one that will be remembered for years to come.

--

"That's quite a lot scary," replied my colleague, when I shared this just now. Apart from that one sentence - "his teammates working together to set a fast pace and help him make up the time" - this is pretty spot on.

With that said, the 1989 Tour finale is one of the most documented races in history, and my prompt was pretty detailed, but it's impressive nonetheless.

Now let's try it on something a little more niche: Stage 3 of the 2022 Critérium du Dauphiné - a race I just plucked from the sky net .

Write a race report for stage 3 of the 2022 Critérium du Dauphiné

Stage 3 of the 2022 Critérium du Dauphiné was a challenging day for the riders, with a hilly course and a summit finish at the Col de la Croix de Fer.

The early breakaway consisted of three riders, with Marco Canola, Julien Bernard, and Simon Geschke building up a lead of over three minutes. However, the peloton was determined to bring them back, and with 30 kilometers to go, the gap had been reduced to just over a minute.

As the leaders approached the final climb, Canola attacked, dropping Bernard and Geschke. He managed to hold onto his lead for a few kilometers, but the peloton was closing in fast.

In the final kilometers, the attacks started coming from the peloton, with several riders trying to break away. But it was ultimately Thibaut Pinot who emerged as the strongest, launching a solo attack with 5 kilometers to go and holding off the chase to take the stage victory.

Behind him, the battle for the overall lead heated up, with several riders making their move on the steep slopes of the Col de la Croix de Fer. In the end, it was defending champion Egan Bernal who emerged as the leader, taking the yellow jersey from previous leader Romain Bardet.

Overall, it was a thrilling stage that set the stage for a thrilling final few days of racing at the Critérium du Dauphiné.

--

At first, I panicked. I will admit, in plucking this race from thin air, I had no idea who actually won this stage. However, as I read on, I came to realise that this was a totally made-up series of events. Good try ChatGPT, but you can't fool me! As real cycling reporters will all know, Egan Bernal has spent the majority of this season recovering from pretty significant injuries, and Thibaut Pinot was elsewhere racing at the Tour de Suisse. For those who care, it was actually Pinot's teammate and fellow Frenchman, David Gaudu, who took the stage.

My race-team colleagues are safe, then. So let's turn back to tech and try to cement my employment for at least a few more months.

Explain the difference between road bikes and gravel bikes

Road bikes and gravel bikes are both designed for use on paved roads, but there are some key differences between the two.

Road bikes are built for speed and efficiency on smooth, paved surfaces. They typically have a lightweight frame, narrow tires, and a dropped handlebar to allow for a more aerodynamic riding position. Road bikes are ideal for racing and long distance riding on smooth roads.

Gravel bikes, on the other hand, are designed for off-road adventures and have a more durable frame and wider tires to handle rougher terrain. They also have a more upright riding position and often have additional features such as mounting points for water bottles and racks. Gravel bikes are ideal for exploring dirt roads and trails, and can also be used on paved roads.

Overall, the main difference between road bikes and gravel bikes is the type of terrain they are designed for. Road bikes are built for speed and efficiency on smooth roads, while gravel bikes are built for durability and versatility on a variety of terrain.

Skynet has become self-aware.