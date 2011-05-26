USA Cycling Professional Road Championships start list
Time trial and road race starters as of May 25, 2011
|Kai Applequist (Team Exergy)
|Andy Baker (Bissell Cycling)
|Christopher Baldwin (Bissell Cycling)
|Joshua Berry (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team)
|Brent Bookwalter (BMC Racing Team)
|Greggory Brandt (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder)
|Nathan Brown (Trek Livestrong U23)
|Ian Burnett (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team)
|Matthew Busche (Team RadioShack)
|Oscar Clark (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team)
|Cameron Cogburn (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|Matt Cooke (Team Exergy)
|Michael Creed (Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth)
|Alfredo Cruz (Chipotle Development Team)
|Michael Friedman (Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth)
|Phillip Gaimon (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder)
|Adrian Hegevary (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|Evan Hyde (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team)
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Cycling)
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Cycling)
|Sam Johnson (Team Exergy)
|Quinn Keogh (Team Exergy)
|Roman Kilun (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder)
|Benjamin King (Team RadioShack)
|Julian Kyer (Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth)
|Paul Mach (Bissell Cycling)
|Jason McCartney (Team RadioShack)
|Reid Mumford (Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth)
|Danny Pate (HTC-Highroad)
|Taylor Phinney (BMC Racing Team)
|Chase Pinkham (Bissell Cycling)
|Frank Kevin Pipp (Bissell Cycling)
|Jacob Rytlewski (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder)
|Taylor Sheldon (V Australia)
|Daniel Summerhill (Chipotle Development Team)
|Robert Sweeting (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder)
|Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Highroad)
|David Williams (Bissell Cycling)
|David Zabriskie (Team Garmin-Cervelo)
|Tom Zirbel (Jamis - Sutter Home)
|Scott Zwizanski (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth)
|Kai Applequist (Team Exergy)
|Andrew Bajadali (Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth)
|Andy Baker (Bissell Cycling)
|Christopher Baldwin (Bissell Cycling)
|Eric Barlevav (Team Exergy)
|Chris Barton (BMC Racing Team)
|Joshua Berry (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team)
|Brent Bookwalter (BMC Racing Team)
|Alex Bowden (Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis)
|Dan Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth)
|Greggory Brandt (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder)
|Nathan Brown (Trek Livestrong U23)
|Ian Burnett (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team)
|Matthew Busche (Team RadioShack)
|Robert Bush (Chipotle Development Team)
|Chris Butler (BMC Racing Team)
|Alexander Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth)
|Kirk Carlsen (Chipotle Development Team)
|Oscar Clark (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team)
|Cameron Cogburn (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|Matt Cooke (Team Exergy)
|Matthew Crane (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team)
|Michael Creed (Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth)
|Alfredo Cruz (Chipotle Development Team)
|Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Cycling)
|Jason Donald (Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth)
|James Driscoll (Jamis - Sutter Home)
|William Dugan (Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis)
|Timothy Duggan (Liquigas-Cannondale)
|Lucas Euser (Team Spidertech Powered By C10)
|Caleb Fairly (HTC-Highroad)
|Yosvany Falcon (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team)
|Nick Frey (Jamis - Sutter Home)
|Michael Friedman (Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth)
|Spencer Gaddy (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder)
|Phillip Gaimon (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder)
|Andy Guptill (Jamis - Sutter Home)
|Alex Hagman (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|Ken Hanson (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|Chad Hartley (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder)
|Adrian Hegevary (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|Sergio Hernandez (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|George Hincapie (BMC Racing Team)
|Daniel Holloway (Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth)
|Chris Hong (Team Exergy)
|Cole House (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team)
|Alex Howes (Chipotle Development Team)
|Charles Bradley Huff (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|Evan Hyde (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team)
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Cycling)
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Cycling)
|Max Jenkins (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|Sam Johnson (Team Exergy)
|Christopher Jones (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|Quinn Keogh (Team Exergy)
|Jacobe Keough (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|Roman Kilun (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder)
|Edward King (Liquigas-Cannondale)
|Benjamin King (Team RadioShack)
|Julian Kyer (Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth)
|Patrick Lemieux (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder)
|Jeffry Louder (BMC Racing Team)
|Paul Mach (Bissell Cycling)
|Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|Jason McCartney (Team RadioShack)
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (Team Spidertech Powered By C10)
|Remi McManus (Team Exergy)
|Mike Midlarsky (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team)
|Carson Miller (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|Shawn Milne (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder)
|Chris Monteleone (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder)
|Reid Mumford (Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth)
|Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|Danny Pate (HTC-Highroad)
|Taylor Phinney (BMC Racing Team)
|Chase Pinkham (Bissell Cycling)
|Frank Kevin Pipp (Bissell Cycling)
|Jeremy Powers (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|Thacker Reeves (Chipotle Development Team)
|Kiel Reijnen (Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis)
|Jacob Rytlewski (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder)
|Morgan Schmitt (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|Taylor Sheldon (V Australia)
|Mike Sherer (Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth)
|Erik Slack (Team Exergy)
|Thomas Soladay (Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth)
|James Stemper (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder)
|Scott Stewart (Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis)
|Daniel Summerhill (Chipotle Development Team)
|Jonathan Sundt (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder)
|Robert Sweeting (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder)
|Frank Travieso (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team)
|Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Highroad)
|Bernard Van Ulden (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|Kyle Wamsley (Bissell Cycling)
|Scottie Weiss (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder)
|Bradley White (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|David Williams (Bissell Cycling)
|Tyler Wren (Jamis - Sutter Home)
|David Zabriskie (Team Garmin-Cervelo)
|Tom Zirbel (Jamis - Sutter Home)
|Scott Zwizanski (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy