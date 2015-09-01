Trending

UCI Mountain Bike World Championships Eliminator start list

Elite men and women's qualifying times

Start list

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamStart time
1Fabrice Mels (Belgium)13:35:00
2Lukas Fluckiger (Switzerland)13:35:30
3Ralph Naef (Switzerland)13:36:00
4Andrea Tiberi (Italy)13:36:30
5Marco Aurelio Fontana (Italy)13:37:00
6Catriel Andres Soto (Argentina)13:37:30
7Philip Buys (South Africa)13:38:00
8Luca Braidot (Italy)13:38:30
9Daniele Braidot (Italy)13:39:00
10Emil Linde (Sweden)13:39:30
11Jan Nesvadba (Czech Republic)13:40:00
12Alan Hatherly (South Africa)13:40:30
13Samuel Gaze (New Zealand)13:41:00
14Gert Heyns (South Africa)13:41:30
15Javier Eduardo Puschel (Chile)13:42:00
16Paul Van Der Ploeg (Australia)13:42:30
17Spencer Paxson (United States)13:43:00
18Matthias Wengelin (Sweden)13:43:30
19Anton Gogolev (Russian Federation)13:44:00
20Mirko Tabacchi (Italy)13:44:30
21Axel Lindh (Sweden)13:45:00
22Patricio Maximiliano Farias Diaz (Chile)13:45:30
23Besik Gavasheli (Georgia)13:46:00
24Daniel Federspiel (Austria)13:46:30
25Marcel Wildhaber (Switzerland)13:47:00
26Kevin Miquel (France)13:47:30
27Jeroen Van Eck (Netherlands)13:48:00
28Maximilian Vieider (Italy)13:48:30
29Simon Gegenheimer (Germany)13:49:00
30Titouan Perrin Ganier (France)13:49:30
31Lorenzo Samparisi (Italy)13:50:00
32David Horvath (Germany)13:50:30
33Heiko Hog (Germany)13:51:00
34Kirill Tarassov (Estonia)13:51:30
35Jose Luciano Martinez Ronconi (Argentina)13:52:00
36Tymur Rusiia (Ukraine)13:52:30
37Cameron Ivory (Australia)13:53:00
38Santiago Mesa (Colombia)13:53:30
39Jonathan Mejia (Venezuela)13:54:00

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamStart time
1Kathrin Stirnemann (Switzerland)13:15:00
2Eva Lechner (Italy)13:15:30
3Anne Terpstra (Netherlands)13:16:00
4Linda Indergand (Switzerland)13:16:30
5Lisa Mitterbauer (Austria)13:17:00
6Kate Courtney (United States)13:17:30
7Ingrid Boe Jacobsen (Norway)13:18:00
8Ramona Forchini (Switzerland)13:18:30
9Mariske Strauss (South Africa)13:19:00
10Anna Oberparleiter (Italy)13:19:30
11Serena Calvetti (Italy)13:20:00
12Maaris Meier (Estonia)13:20:30
13Nadine Rieder (Germany)13:21:00
14Iryna Popova (Ukraine)13:21:30
15Maria Fernanda Castro Gonzalez (Chile)13:22:00
16Emily Parkes (Australia)13:22:30
17Serena Tasca (Italy)13:23:00
18Chiara Teocchi (Italy)13:23:30
19Vendula Kuntova (Czech Republic)13:24:00
20Ida Jansson (Sweden)13:24:30
21Martina Berta (Italy)13:25:00
22Greta Seiwald (Italy)13:25:30
23Mari-Liis Mottus (Estonia)13:26:00
24Xiomara Guerrero (Colombia)13:26:30