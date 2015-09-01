UCI Mountain Bike World Championships Eliminator start list
Elite men and women's qualifying times
Start list
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Start time
|1
|Fabrice Mels (Belgium)
|13:35:00
|2
|Lukas Fluckiger (Switzerland)
|13:35:30
|3
|Ralph Naef (Switzerland)
|13:36:00
|4
|Andrea Tiberi (Italy)
|13:36:30
|5
|Marco Aurelio Fontana (Italy)
|13:37:00
|6
|Catriel Andres Soto (Argentina)
|13:37:30
|7
|Philip Buys (South Africa)
|13:38:00
|8
|Luca Braidot (Italy)
|13:38:30
|9
|Daniele Braidot (Italy)
|13:39:00
|10
|Emil Linde (Sweden)
|13:39:30
|11
|Jan Nesvadba (Czech Republic)
|13:40:00
|12
|Alan Hatherly (South Africa)
|13:40:30
|13
|Samuel Gaze (New Zealand)
|13:41:00
|14
|Gert Heyns (South Africa)
|13:41:30
|15
|Javier Eduardo Puschel (Chile)
|13:42:00
|16
|Paul Van Der Ploeg (Australia)
|13:42:30
|17
|Spencer Paxson (United States)
|13:43:00
|18
|Matthias Wengelin (Sweden)
|13:43:30
|19
|Anton Gogolev (Russian Federation)
|13:44:00
|20
|Mirko Tabacchi (Italy)
|13:44:30
|21
|Axel Lindh (Sweden)
|13:45:00
|22
|Patricio Maximiliano Farias Diaz (Chile)
|13:45:30
|23
|Besik Gavasheli (Georgia)
|13:46:00
|24
|Daniel Federspiel (Austria)
|13:46:30
|25
|Marcel Wildhaber (Switzerland)
|13:47:00
|26
|Kevin Miquel (France)
|13:47:30
|27
|Jeroen Van Eck (Netherlands)
|13:48:00
|28
|Maximilian Vieider (Italy)
|13:48:30
|29
|Simon Gegenheimer (Germany)
|13:49:00
|30
|Titouan Perrin Ganier (France)
|13:49:30
|31
|Lorenzo Samparisi (Italy)
|13:50:00
|32
|David Horvath (Germany)
|13:50:30
|33
|Heiko Hog (Germany)
|13:51:00
|34
|Kirill Tarassov (Estonia)
|13:51:30
|35
|Jose Luciano Martinez Ronconi (Argentina)
|13:52:00
|36
|Tymur Rusiia (Ukraine)
|13:52:30
|37
|Cameron Ivory (Australia)
|13:53:00
|38
|Santiago Mesa (Colombia)
|13:53:30
|39
|Jonathan Mejia (Venezuela)
|13:54:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Start time
|1
|Kathrin Stirnemann (Switzerland)
|13:15:00
|2
|Eva Lechner (Italy)
|13:15:30
|3
|Anne Terpstra (Netherlands)
|13:16:00
|4
|Linda Indergand (Switzerland)
|13:16:30
|5
|Lisa Mitterbauer (Austria)
|13:17:00
|6
|Kate Courtney (United States)
|13:17:30
|7
|Ingrid Boe Jacobsen (Norway)
|13:18:00
|8
|Ramona Forchini (Switzerland)
|13:18:30
|9
|Mariske Strauss (South Africa)
|13:19:00
|10
|Anna Oberparleiter (Italy)
|13:19:30
|11
|Serena Calvetti (Italy)
|13:20:00
|12
|Maaris Meier (Estonia)
|13:20:30
|13
|Nadine Rieder (Germany)
|13:21:00
|14
|Iryna Popova (Ukraine)
|13:21:30
|15
|Maria Fernanda Castro Gonzalez (Chile)
|13:22:00
|16
|Emily Parkes (Australia)
|13:22:30
|17
|Serena Tasca (Italy)
|13:23:00
|18
|Chiara Teocchi (Italy)
|13:23:30
|19
|Vendula Kuntova (Czech Republic)
|13:24:00
|20
|Ida Jansson (Sweden)
|13:24:30
|21
|Martina Berta (Italy)
|13:25:00
|22
|Greta Seiwald (Italy)
|13:25:30
|23
|Mari-Liis Mottus (Estonia)
|13:26:00
|24
|Xiomara Guerrero (Colombia)
|13:26:30
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy