Trending

Tour of Toowoomba: Provisional start list

As of June 16, 2011

Results

Genesys Wealth Advisers
#
1Patrick Shaw
2Anthony Giacoppo
3Steele Von Hoff
4Campbell Flakemore
5Nathan Haas
6Kane Walker

Team Budget Forklifts
#
11Michael Cupitt
12Michael England
13Peter Herzig
14Matthew Wood
15Brendan Cole
16Brian Mcleod

Bikebug.Com
#
21Andrew Crawley
22Jake Magee
23Sam Rutherford
24Julian Hamill
25Geoff Straub
26Joshua Taylor

Plan B
#
31Carlo Baradenilla
32Chris Beech
33Bradeley Hall
34Neil Manning
35Andrew Sime
36Andrew Martin

Jayco - 2XU
#
41Luke Davison
42Nicholas Dougall
43Rhys Gillett
44Mark Jamieson
45Chris Jongewaard
46Ryan Obst

John West Cycling
#
51Rene Kolbach
52James Butler
53Steven Del Gallo
54Blake Hose
55Oliver Kent-Spark
56Shannon O'brien

Suzuki /Trek
#
61William Lind
62Philip Jermyn
63Stephen Bomball
64Mitchell Flynn
65Benjamin Hill

Pure Tasmania & Deloitte
#
71Alex Clements
72Jack Matthews
73Sam Mccallum
74Jake Mcmahon
75Peter Loft
76Danny Pulbrook

Search2Retain
#
81Jay Bourke
82Cal Britten
83Thomas Donald
84Charles Howlett
85Neil Van Der Ploeg
86Luke Fetch

Data#3 Cisco Capilano Race Team
#
91Richard Allen
92Matthew Chew
93Stuart Cowin
94David Melville
95David Demarco
96Samuel Wood

LSD Sports.Com
#
101Cameron Brindley
102Gabriel Carey
103Matthew Sherwin
104Joel Strachan
105Aaron Christiansen
106Brenton Jones

Team Down Under
#
111Willam Draffen
112Joshua Hislop
113Michael Sargeant
114Matthew Werrell
115Jacob Restall
116Justin Vanstone

Erdinger Alkoholfrei
#
121Alex Kloopers
122Rafael Vanikka
123Trent Carman
124Ben Cutajar
125Ryan Macanally
126Alex Wohler

Tineli Racing
#
131Michael Hosking
132Christopher Klem
133Bevan Mason
134Peter Thompson
135Joel Lewis
136Thomas Collier

Zipvit
#
141Tobias Boylan
142Bradley Davis
143Tony Mann
144Mcculloch,Daniel
145Stuart Mulhern
146Chris Pryor

New Zealand
#
151Fraser Gough
152Scott Creighton
153Dion Smith
154James Orman
155Hayden Mccormick
156Hamish Schreurs

Jayco - VIS
#
161Stuart Smith
162Ric Sanders
163Calvin Watson
164Nic Sanderson
165Evan Hull
166Liam Dove

QAS
#
171David Edwards
172Brendan Hill
173Jesse Kerrison
174Nicholas Schultz

Uni Forty Winks
#
181Kristian Juel
182David Hanson
183Benjamin Manson
184Aiden Mckenzie
185Tom Bentley

Balmoral
#
191Correy Edmed
192James Llewellyn
193Jake Forster
194Andrew Mcafee
195Matthew Williams
196Nicholas Woods

Campos - Ashgrove Cycles
#
201Stephen Alexander
202Brendan Beavon
203Matthew Murray
204Callum O'sullivan
205Taylor Charlton
206Samuel Volkers