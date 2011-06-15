Tour of Toowoomba: Provisional start list
As of June 16, 2011
Results
|#
|1
|Patrick Shaw
|2
|Anthony Giacoppo
|3
|Steele Von Hoff
|4
|Campbell Flakemore
|5
|Nathan Haas
|6
|Kane Walker
|#
|11
|Michael Cupitt
|12
|Michael England
|13
|Peter Herzig
|14
|Matthew Wood
|15
|Brendan Cole
|16
|Brian Mcleod
|#
|21
|Andrew Crawley
|22
|Jake Magee
|23
|Sam Rutherford
|24
|Julian Hamill
|25
|Geoff Straub
|26
|Joshua Taylor
|#
|31
|Carlo Baradenilla
|32
|Chris Beech
|33
|Bradeley Hall
|34
|Neil Manning
|35
|Andrew Sime
|36
|Andrew Martin
|#
|41
|Luke Davison
|42
|Nicholas Dougall
|43
|Rhys Gillett
|44
|Mark Jamieson
|45
|Chris Jongewaard
|46
|Ryan Obst
|#
|51
|Rene Kolbach
|52
|James Butler
|53
|Steven Del Gallo
|54
|Blake Hose
|55
|Oliver Kent-Spark
|56
|Shannon O'brien
|#
|61
|William Lind
|62
|Philip Jermyn
|63
|Stephen Bomball
|64
|Mitchell Flynn
|65
|Benjamin Hill
|#
|71
|Alex Clements
|72
|Jack Matthews
|73
|Sam Mccallum
|74
|Jake Mcmahon
|75
|Peter Loft
|76
|Danny Pulbrook
|#
|81
|Jay Bourke
|82
|Cal Britten
|83
|Thomas Donald
|84
|Charles Howlett
|85
|Neil Van Der Ploeg
|86
|Luke Fetch
|#
|91
|Richard Allen
|92
|Matthew Chew
|93
|Stuart Cowin
|94
|David Melville
|95
|David Demarco
|96
|Samuel Wood
|#
|101
|Cameron Brindley
|102
|Gabriel Carey
|103
|Matthew Sherwin
|104
|Joel Strachan
|105
|Aaron Christiansen
|106
|Brenton Jones
|#
|111
|Willam Draffen
|112
|Joshua Hislop
|113
|Michael Sargeant
|114
|Matthew Werrell
|115
|Jacob Restall
|116
|Justin Vanstone
|#
|121
|Alex Kloopers
|122
|Rafael Vanikka
|123
|Trent Carman
|124
|Ben Cutajar
|125
|Ryan Macanally
|126
|Alex Wohler
|#
|131
|Michael Hosking
|132
|Christopher Klem
|133
|Bevan Mason
|134
|Peter Thompson
|135
|Joel Lewis
|136
|Thomas Collier
|#
|141
|Tobias Boylan
|142
|Bradley Davis
|143
|Tony Mann
|144
|Mcculloch,Daniel
|145
|Stuart Mulhern
|146
|Chris Pryor
|#
|151
|Fraser Gough
|152
|Scott Creighton
|153
|Dion Smith
|154
|James Orman
|155
|Hayden Mccormick
|156
|Hamish Schreurs
|#
|161
|Stuart Smith
|162
|Ric Sanders
|163
|Calvin Watson
|164
|Nic Sanderson
|165
|Evan Hull
|166
|Liam Dove
|#
|171
|David Edwards
|172
|Brendan Hill
|173
|Jesse Kerrison
|174
|Nicholas Schultz
|#
|181
|Kristian Juel
|182
|David Hanson
|183
|Benjamin Manson
|184
|Aiden Mckenzie
|185
|Tom Bentley
|#
|191
|Correy Edmed
|192
|James Llewellyn
|193
|Jake Forster
|194
|Andrew Mcafee
|195
|Matthew Williams
|196
|Nicholas Woods
|#
|201
|Stephen Alexander
|202
|Brendan Beavon
|203
|Matthew Murray
|204
|Callum O'sullivan
|205
|Taylor Charlton
|206
|Samuel Volkers
