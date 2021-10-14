Trending

Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes 2022 routes presentation - Gallery

World Champions Elise Balsamo and Julian Alaphilippe join all-star cast of cycling stars in Paris for big reveals of courses

PARIS FRANCE OCTOBER 14 LR Elisa Balsamo of Italy and Team Valcar Travel Service and Julian Alaphilippe of France and Team Deceuninck QuickStep World Champion riders during the 109th Tour de France 2022 And 1st Tour de France Femmes 2022 Route Presentation TDF2022 LeTour on October 14 2021 in Paris France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

World champions Elisa Balsamo of Italy and Team Valcar - Travel & Service and Julian Alaphilippe of France and Team Deceuninck - Quick-Step were in attendance Thursday (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
PARIS FRANCE OCTOBER 14 Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates during the 109th Tour de France 2022 And 1st Tour de France Femmes 2022 Route Presentation TDF2022 LeTour on October 14 2021 in Paris France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Defending Tour champion Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
PARIS FRANCE OCTOBER 14 LR Kasper Asgreen of Denmark and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Jakob Fuglsang of Denmark and Team Astana Premier Tech and Mikkel Bjerg of Denmark and UAE Team Emirates during the 109th Tour de France 2022 And 1st Tour de France Femmes 2022 Route Presentation TDF2022 LeTour on October 14 2021 in Paris France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

(L-R) Kasper Asgreen of Deceuninck - QuickStep, Jakob Fuglsang of Astana – Premier Tech and Mikkel Bjerg of UAE Team Emirates (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
PARIS FRANCE OCTOBER 14 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig of Denmark and Team FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope waves to the crowd during the 109th Tour de France 2022 And 1st Tour de France Femmes 2022 Route Presentation TDF2022 LeTour on October 14 2021 in Paris France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig of FDJ Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
PARIS FRANCE OCTOBER 14 Audrey CordonRagot of France and Team Trek Segafredo during the 109th Tour de France 2022 And 1st Tour de France Femmes 2022 Route Presentation TDF2022 LeTour on October 14 2021 in Paris France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Audrey Cordon-Ragot of Trek-Segafredo (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
PARIS FRANCE OCTOBER 14 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas of Colombia and Team Arka Samsic waves to the crowd during the 109th Tour de France 2022 And 1st Tour de France Femmes 2022 Route Presentation TDF2022 LeTour on October 14 2021 in Paris France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Nairo AQuintana of Arkéa - Samsic walks past the presentation announcer on the stage (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
PARIS FRANCE OCTOBER 14 Kasper Asgreen of Denmark and Team Deceuninck QuickStep during the 109th Tour de France 2022 And 1st Tour de France Femmes 2022 Route Presentation TDF2022 LeTour on October 14 2021 in Paris France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Mark Cavendish (left) watches event with Deceuninck-QuickStep teammate Kasper Asgreen (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
PARIS FRANCE OCTOBER 14 Nacer Bouhanni of France and Team Arkea Samsic during the 109th Tour de France 2022 And 1st Tour de France Femmes 2022 Route Presentation TDF2022 LeTour on October 14 2021 in Paris France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Nacer Bouhanni of Team Arkea - Samsic (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
PARIS FRANCE OCTOBER 14 Ashleigh Moolman Pasio of South Africa and Team SD Worx during the 109th Tour de France 2022 And 1st Tour de France Femmes 2022 Route Presentation TDF2022 LeTour on October 14 2021 in Paris France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Ashleigh Moolman - Pasio of Team SD Worx (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
PARIS FRANCE OCTOBER 14 LR Christian Prudhomme of France Director of Le Tour de France and Marion Rousse of France Director of the womens Tour de France speak during the 109th Tour de France 2022 And 1st Tour de France Femmes 2022 Route Presentation TDF2022 LeTour on October 14 2021 in Paris France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

(L-R) Christian Prudhomme of France Director of Le Tour de France and Marion Rousse of France Director of the women's Tour de France speak during the routes presentation (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
PARIS FRANCE OCTOBER 14 Detailed view of the map showing the route of the mens race during the 109th Tour de France 2022 And 1st Tour de France Femmes 2022 Route Presentation TDF2022 LeTour on October 14 2021 in Paris France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

2022 Tour de France route map (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
PARIS FRANCE OCTOBER 14 LR Christian Prudhomme of France Director of Le Tour de France and Marion Rousse of France Director of the womens Tour de France present the route of the womens race during the 109th Tour de France 2022 And 1st Tour de France Femmes 2022 Route Presentation TDF2022 LeTour on October 14 2021 in Paris France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

2022 Tour de France Femmes route map (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
PARIS FRANCE OCTOBER 14 Detailed view of the Tour de France logo during the 109th Tour de France 2022 And 1st Tour de France Femmes 2022 Route Presentation TDF2022 LeTour on October 14 2021 in Paris France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

2022 Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Jeudi 14 octobre 2021 - Presentation du Tour de France 2022 - Mark Cavendish

Mark Cavendish of Deceuninck-QuickStep (Image credit: A.S.O./Fabien Boukla)
Jeudi 14 octobre 2021 - Presentation du Tour de France 2022 - Julian Alaphilippe

All-star cast of athletes watch attentively as routes are unveiled (Image credit: A.S.O./Fabien Boukla)
Jeudi 14 octobre 2021 - Presentation du Tour de France 2022 - Julian Alaphilippe

Julian Alaphilippe walks on the stage (Image credit: A.S.O./Fabien Boukla)
Jeudi 14 octobre 2021 - Presentation du Tour de France 2022

Route presentation for the 2022 Tour de France (Image credit: A.S.O./Fabien Boukla)

Racing is still nine months away for the 2022 Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes but the stars of cycling gathered today at the Palais des Congrès in Paris today for the unveiling of the two Grand Tours.

The Tour de France Femmes, an eight-day route that was unveiled by race director Marion Rousse, will begin at the foot of the Eiffel Tower to the Champs-Élysées on July 24 and conclude on July 31 with a mountain stage atop La Planche des Belles Filles. 

Christian Prudhomme of ASO revealed the route for the 109th edition of the Tour de France, set for July 1-24 with a start with a 13km time trial in Copenhagen and have a traditional finale on the Champs-Élysées in Paris. In between, the men's race will feature a stage across the cobbles of Paris-Roubaix, a first mountain finish at La Planche des Belles Filles, a return to L'Alpe d'Huez, and a final 40km time trial.

Both reigning road World Champions were in attendance for the ceremonies, Elisa Balsamo (Team Valcar - Travel & Service) and Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep). They were joined from the women's peloton by French time trial champion Audrey Cordon-Ragot (Trek-Segafredo), second-place finisher at this year's La Course by Le Tour de France Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope), and Lotto Belgium Tour stage winner Alena Amialiusik (Canyon-SRAM Racing).

Two-time Tour winner Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) and 34-time Tour stage winner Mark Cavendish (Deceuninck-QuickStep) took part in the event, along with general classification rivals Jakob Fuglsang (Astana-Premier Tech) and Nairo Quintana (Arkéa-Samsic). 

Click or swipe through the gallery above for a glimpse of the presentation.