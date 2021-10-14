Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes 2022 routes presentation - Gallery
By Cyclingnews
World Champions Elise Balsamo and Julian Alaphilippe join all-star cast of cycling stars in Paris for big reveals of courses
Racing is still nine months away for the 2022 Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes but the stars of cycling gathered today at the Palais des Congrès in Paris today for the unveiling of the two Grand Tours.
The Tour de France Femmes, an eight-day route that was unveiled by race director Marion Rousse, will begin at the foot of the Eiffel Tower to the Champs-Élysées on July 24 and conclude on July 31 with a mountain stage atop La Planche des Belles Filles.
Christian Prudhomme of ASO revealed the route for the 109th edition of the Tour de France, set for July 1-24 with a start with a 13km time trial in Copenhagen and have a traditional finale on the Champs-Élysées in Paris. In between, the men's race will feature a stage across the cobbles of Paris-Roubaix, a first mountain finish at La Planche des Belles Filles, a return to L'Alpe d'Huez, and a final 40km time trial.
Both reigning road World Champions were in attendance for the ceremonies, Elisa Balsamo (Team Valcar - Travel & Service) and Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep). They were joined from the women's peloton by French time trial champion Audrey Cordon-Ragot (Trek-Segafredo), second-place finisher at this year's La Course by Le Tour de France Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope), and Lotto Belgium Tour stage winner Alena Amialiusik (Canyon-SRAM Racing).
Two-time Tour winner Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) and 34-time Tour stage winner Mark Cavendish (Deceuninck-QuickStep) took part in the event, along with general classification rivals Jakob Fuglsang (Astana-Premier Tech) and Nairo Quintana (Arkéa-Samsic).
Click or swipe through the gallery above for a glimpse of the presentation.
