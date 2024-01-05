Their best work yet? EF Education's Cannondale SuperSix for 2024 is an explosion of colour

The start of the 2024 road racing season is on the horizon now. And as day follows night, EF Education-EasyPost have released their latest round of loud and proud Cannondale SuperSix bikes for the season.

Each new season of course means a new cycling kit, paintjobs and equipment for every pro cycling team. You can check out all of the new season's tech in our men's and women's WorldTour tech guides. EF Education launches always garner attention, though, thanks to a colourful history of headline-creating designs for team kits, equipment and special-edition collaborations.

The team also released their new Rapha team kit this week, including, by special request, the return of white socks. Alongside the new kit, history has taught us we can probably expect at least one eye-catching limited-edition team kit later this season, perhaps to celebrate a Grand Tour, so consider this the warm-up.

Cannondale Supersix Evo Lab 71 (Image credit: Jered Gruber & Ashley Gruber | Gruber Images)

Here it is then, the new 2024 EF Education Cannondale Supersix Evo Lab 71. It is the very top-tier frameset offered by Cannondale, though the team did ride slightly more normal Hi-Mod frames badged as Lab 71 frames last year for a time.

The 2024 fourth generation SuperSix bikes feature Dura-Ace R9200 electronic groupsets as well as Vision Metron wheels shod in Vittoria Corsa Pro tyres. There are also saddles and handlebar tape from Prologo.

(Image credit: Jered Gruber & Ashley Gruber | Gruber Images)

Yellow, pink, white and red all feature on the frame. The team will be well placed if they manage to win all three Grand Tours this year, as Jumbo-Visma did last year.

We think there's enough black on the bike from the wheels, saddle, handlebars and tape to tie everything together. But will it be a little too much for some? Either way, it will draw attention and that's what it's all about.

(Image credit: Jered Gruber & Ashley Gruber | Gruber Images)

As you might expect from a WorldTour race bike, the team machine has a very clean end and the SuperSix Evo has wider fork legs, though not quite as wide as the new BMC TeamMachine R we tested recently.

(Image credit: Jered Gruber & Ashley Gruber | Gruber Images)

A neat name sticker on the chain stay lets us know this one is Uran's. The seatpost clamp bolt is also tucked away underneath the seat / top tube joint.

Lab 71 classification was rolled out with the 4th Gen Supersix and the name recognizes Cannondale's efforts since 1971. It represents the brand's top-tier machines and replaces 'Hi-Mod' as the top-spec level. However, the brand is still producing Hi-Mod bikes too. A Lab 71 SuperSix Evo comes in at £4,750 / $6,000.

(Image credit: Jered Gruber & Ashley Gruber | Gruber Images)

The paint pattern with yellow, pink and reds catches the eye, and as my colleague Will Jones said, is pretty much a dead ringer for the 'Fruit Salad' sweet branding. Look them up if you haven't seen them.

The Gen 4 SuperSix Evo also did away with the headset bump stops the third generation bike had giving a wider steering range.

The Cannondale MOMO Design handlebar provides a clean front end. Prologo provide the bar tape and an additional sticker on the drops provides a bit more brand recognition.

(Image credit: Jered Gruber & Ashley Gruber | Gruber Images)

The team has gone for the 800-dollar FSA K Force team edition chainset instead of the Dura-Ace chainset but with a Power 2 Max power meter spider fitted and aero FSA chainrings, the ones pictured are 40/54T in a 110BCD. Wahoo Speedplay Aero pedals also complete a pretty expensive chainset arrangement.

(Image credit: Jered Gruber & Ashley Gruber | Gruber Images)

These shots show the bike fitted with the Cannondale MOMO Design aero handlebar, designed in partnership with MOMO Design, a motorsports company.

The team use Wahoo computers and we imagine will be able to choose between the Bolt and Roam models.

(Image credit: Jered Gruber & Ashley Gruber | Gruber Images)

The most popular bottle cages in pro cycling, it seems, are part of the set up - the Elite Leggero bottle cage. We reckon these custom team bottles will be popular if the team make them available to the public. And what a nice souvenir to end up with at a race if you're given one.