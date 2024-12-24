MEMBER EXCLUSIVE

The hidden environmental footprint of the WorldTour calendar

By
published

The multi-continental calendar takes cycling to the global stage but with lengthy transfers and teams flying riders around the world – what's the cost to the planet?

The peloton cycles through Dubai as a plane flies overhead.
The WorldTour calendar sees riders take countless flights across the world each year (Image credit: Getty Images)

The men's and women's WorldTour calendars take cycling to the global stage, spanning multiple continents with single-day races, stage races, and multi-week Grand Tours. However, behind the scenes, there are great logistical challenges and often exorbitant environmental costs. 

For 2025, the men's calendar features 36 races across 13 countries and four continents, and for the women, it's 29 events across 12 countries and three continents.

Emma Cole

Emma Cole is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who loves anything to do with adventure, sport and sustainability. Alongside writing about these passions for Cyclingnews, her work has also featured in Cycling Weekly, Outdoors Magic and Cyclist Magazine - where she previously held the role of Features Writer for over two years. Emma hosts her own podcast, The Passion Stories Podcast and has a first-class degree in French and Politics.