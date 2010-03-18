Start list
Participants for the Cape Epic
Men
Bulls 1
1-1 Karl Platt (Ger)
1-2 Stefan Sahm (Ger)
Trek-Brentjens
2-1 Bart Brentjens (Ned)
2-2 Jelmer Pietersma (Ned)
Rabobank-Giant Off Road
3-1 Emil Lindgren (Swe)
3-2 Fabian Giger (Swi)
Songo-Specialized by DCM
4-1 Christoph Sauser (Swi)
4-2 Burry Stander (RSA)
Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing
5-1 Nino Schurter (Swi)
5-2 Florian Vogel (Swi)
Multivan Merida 2
6-1 Jose Hermida (Spa)
6-2 Rudi Van Houts (Ned)
Trek World Racing
7-1 Lukas Flückiger (Swi)
7-2 Mathias Flückiger (Swi)
Multivan Merida 1
8-1 Hannes Genze (Ger)
8-2 Andreas Kugler (Swi)
MTN Qhubeka Topeak Ergon
9-1 Kevin Evans (RSA)
9-2 Alban Lakata (Aut)
Bulls 2
10-1 Thomas Dietsch (Fra)
10-2 Tim Boehme (Ger)
Sanfinit/ Full Dynamix
11-1 David George (RSA)
11-2 Massimo Debertolis (Ita)
Garmin Adidas 1
12-1 Mannie Heymans (Nam)
12-2 Marc Bassingthwaigthe (Nam)
DCM1
13-1 Silvio Bundi (Swi)
13-2 Thomas Zahnd (Swi)
DCM2
14-1 Brandon Stewart (RSA)
14-2 Max Knox (RSA)
Lingier-Versluys
15-1 Nicolas Vermeulen (Bel)
15-2 Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel)
Momentum Specialised Insurance
16-1 Jan Schutte (RSA)
16-2 Cornelius Mathinus Muller (RSA)
Attix5/SCAS
17-1 Jan Scannell (RSA)
17-2 Marthinus Esmeyer (RSA)
Mr Price GT
18-1 Oliver Munnik (RSA)
18-2 Erik Kleinhans (RSA)
Garmin Adidas 2
19-1 Francois Theron (RSA)
19-2 Philip Buys (RSA)
MTN Energade
20-1 Jaco Venter (RSA)
20-2 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa)
Maxxis-Slime
21-1 Jan Begemann (RSA)
21-2 Stefan Danowski (Ger)
OCE- treine.net Brasil
22-1 Hugo Prado (Bra)
22-2 Uira Ribeiro (Bra)
Scott Offroad starbike.com
23-1 Jean-françois Bossler (Fra)
23-2 Yannick Lincoln (Mri)
ETS Lighties
24-1 Wayne Jelliman (RSA)
24-2 Jeremy Hulsen (RSA)
Swell - Enduro Magazine
25-1 James Williamson (Aus)
25-2 Shaun Lewis (Aus)
Blend Properties
26-1 Charles Keey (RSA)
26-2 Stuart Marais (RSA)
Doctore.Bike
29-1 Jose Raul Hernandez Silva (Spa)
29-2 Ismael Ventura (Spa)
Phill'sx2
561-1 Kim Phillips (RSA)
561-1 Cesar Dias (RSA)
Women
Sludge
41-1 Hannele Steyn-kotze (RSA)
41-2 Ivonne Kraft (Ger)
Ghost BBT
116-1 Sanet Smal (RSA)
116-2 Laetitia Botha (RSA)
KWay
121-1 Leanne Brown-waterson (RSA)
121-2 Liesbet Kristafor (RSA)
Linden Cycles
122-1 Nicky Booyens (RSA)
122-2 Jeannette Walder (RSA)
Ride mag Speed Queens
137-1 Adele Tait (RSA)
137-2 Cindy Rebello (RSA)
D4W-Specialized
157-1 Catherine Townshend (RSA)
157-2 Karyn Southgate (RSA)
Cycle Lab PTA
199-1 Petro Labuschagne (RSA)
199-2 Ezanda Grobler (RSA)
Outer Edge/ Amy Gillet Foundation 1
223-1 Naomi Hansen (Aus)
223-2 Erin Greene (NZl)
RBS Biogen
Rider Photo Available
227-1 Julia Skea (RSA)
227-2 Carla Rowley (RSA)
Dawn Wing
253-1 Ann Harrison (RSA)
253-2 Nikki Haywood (RSA)
Rothaus-Cube
270-1 Kristine Noergaard (Den)
270-2 Anna-sofie Noergaard (Den)
bike2help.ch - Big Tree
288-1 Giuliana Vitali (Swi)
288-2 Tamara Horn (Swi)
A Kiwi & A Bokkie
417-1 Alice Caroline Voigts (RSA)
417-2 Sarah Heine (NZl)
Giant Mistake
476-1 Laura Herd (RSA)
476-2 Catherine Van Lienden (RSA)
Oak Valley Wines
506-1 Elzaan Visser (RSA)
506-2 Theresa Horn (RSA)
Mixed
3 Green Dots
415-1 Wally Fernandes (RSA)
415-2 Trudi Fernades (RSA)
ABSA Cape Stormers
92-1 Erica Green (RSA)
92-2 Andrew Paterson (RSA)
Absa Tuff and Tumble
245-1 Raymond Hack (RSA)
245-2 Tanya Van Der Merwe (RSA)
ACIRFA
407-1 Lyn Simon (USA)
407-2 Eric Dunn (USA)
Adidas Medsport
70-1 Markus Pielenz (Ger)
70-2 Sandra Sumerauer (Ger)
Adidas
33-1 Bonny Swanepoel (RSA)
33-2 Martin Buck (RSA)
Adidas-Big Tree
71-1 Nico Pfitzenmaier (RSA)
71-2 Sally Bigham (GBr)
Alpine Sunshine
394-1 Dorothea Köppe (Swi)
394-2 Patrick Köppe (Swi)
Beyers
428-1 Christiaan Beyers (SAr)
428-2 Liezel Beyers (SAr)
Bike Shop Diest
395-1 Katja Cauwenbergh (Bel)
395-2 Staf Wuyts (Bel)
Bike&Babe (Cro)
429-1 Natasa Kovacic (Cro)
429-2 Paulo Slavic (Cro)
BikeHamptons
430-1 John Vosser (USA)
430-2 Liesl De Willers (RSA)
(Bra) Spirit
434-1 Flavia Dall Acqua (Bra)
434-2 Rodrigo Vasconcellos (Bra)
BTT Loulé / Loulé Concelho
156-1 Celina Carpinteiro (Por)
156-2 Valério Ferreira (Por)
Cameleon Factory Racing
396-1 Anja De Decker (Bel)
396-2 Gert De Geeter (Bel)
Cape Town
106-1 Johan Engelbrecht (RSA)
106-2 Petro Mostert (RSA)
Caution
285-1 Daleen Van Staden (RSA)
285-2 Nico Van Den Bergh (RSA)
Challen
231-1 Matthew Laight (Hkg)
231-2 Nerissa Tong (Hkg)
Charl '77
406-1 Theresia Baumker (GBr)
406-2 Werner Baumker (GBr)
Corazon
442-1 Dan Thauvette (Can)
442-2 Caroline Pinard (Can)
Cycle House Commencal
46-1 Anton Smal (RSA)
46-2 mene olivier (RSA)
Day Trippers
76-1 Di Thomas (RSA)
76-2 Ricky Thomas (RSA)
DECCA
449-1 Elke De Meerleer (Bel)
449-2 Joris Ermens (Bel)
Edge/ Amy Gillet 2
261-1 Andrew Davison (Aus)
261-2 Aly Ramsay (Aus)
Ein Fall Für Zwei
397-1 Urs Pietsch (Ger)
397-2 Christine Graetz (Ger)
Emoyeni
457-1 Julia Henry (GBr)
457-2 Justin Wilson (GBr)
Energas
168-1 Laurike Van Huyssteen (RSA)
168-2 Hannes Botha (RSA)
Freedom
291-1 Andrew Walsh (RSA)
291-2 Sarah Heslop (RSA)
IDUBE NMC
217-1 Eric Marshall (RSA)
217-2 Brenda-Lynn Nell (RSA)
Knight Riders
490-1 Jessica Knight (RSA)
490-2 John Knight (RSA)
KTM
491-1 Lisa Pleyer (Aut)
491-2 Stefan Stadler (Aut)
Kwambo Dirt Trackers
51-1 Joyce Benade (RSA)
51-2 Corne Lategan (Aus)
LA Sport/TJM
398-1 Johan Bornman (RSA)
398-2 Marlize Moolman (RSA)
Lambs Tail
399-1 Hugh Shakeshaft (Ger)
399-2 Denise Shakeshaft (Ger)
Less Conversation, More Action
193-1 Andre Feldmann (Ger)
193-2 Katrin Hellwig (Ger)
Life is a Beech
30-1 Craig Beech (RSA)
30-2 Liz Ward (RSA)
Lucky Too
400-1 Mart Buying (Ned)
400-2 Laura Seinstra (Ned)
Lynx
401-1 Jonathan Ralph (RSA)
401-2 Theresa Ralph (RSA)
Mankele/Karsten Cycles
175-1 Samantha Oosthuizen (RSA)
175-2 Hennie Kriek (RSA)
Masgcor
402-1 Ansulaine Spies (RSA)
402-2 Gawie Spies (RSA)
MikoMax
499-1 Caren Henschel (RSA)
499-1 Robert Bumann (USA)
Miracle Kidz
403-1 Janet Lightley (RSA)
403-2 Detlef Meinert (RSA)
Madness
126-1 Miriam Stronkhorst (RSA)
126-2 Jaco Nieman (RSA)
Momentum Specialised Insurance
414-1 Ricus Nel (RSA)
414-2 Mandy Nel (RSA)
Newbridge
86-1 Elmien Stander (RSA)
86-2 Christiaan Van Zyl (RSA)
Orange Arrows
222-1 Roman Petr (Svk)
222-2 Katarina Cervikova (Svk)
Pragma
158-1 Janneke Leask (RSA)
158-2 Petrus Malherbe (RSA)
Pro Print
516-1 Yvette Roberts (RSA)
516-2 Gavin Wilkinson (RSA)
Progressive Wealth
588-1 Ronel Ferreira (RSA)
588-2 Rob Mcintosh (RSA)
Reboni Rockets 1
294-1 Kevin Wright (RSA)
294-2 Elizabeth Osborne (RSA)
Red Cherry Adventures 2
404-1 Michelle Garden (RSA)
404-2 Neal Mandy (RSA)
Rotwild (Den)
138-1 Kerstin Brachtendorf (Ita)
138-2 Henrik Søefeldt (Den)
RRDB
529-1 Regula Batt (Swi)
529-2 René Duss (Swi)
Sheep Trick
299-1 Lieven Straetmans (Bel)
299-2 Doris Ermens (Bel)
soq.de
405-1 Andrea Meier (Ger)
405-2 Sven Meier (Ger)
Sportograf
541-1 Verena Noller (Swi)
541-2 Michael Bernhart (Ger)
Sports Experts
542-1 Anton Lebutsch (Aut)
542-2 Barbara Lebutsch (Aut)
Talbot Mix
88-1 Bruce Talbot (RSA)
88-2 Tersia Talbot (RSA)
The Butcher & The Goldfish
187-1 Michelle Harris (RSA)
187-2 Shaun Jericevich (RSA)
Toyota Duo
282-1 Andrew Kirby (RSA)
282-2 Cindi Kirby (RSA)
Twentyten
578-1 Doret Van Wyk (RSA)
578-2 Harry Scheepers (RSA)
UNI-FBI Canyon-Orbea
160-1 Tanja Zakelj Slovenia
160-2 Peter Vesel Slovenia
Upstream
566-1 Simon Hamilton (Aus)
566-2 Katrina Hamilton (Aus)
Veni vidi vici
149-1 Carl Mare (RSA)
149-2 Adele Drake (RSA)
Wheeler - BiXS
150-1 Bärti Bucher (Swi)
150-2 Esther Süss (Swi)
Where's Marley
581-1 Toni Van Heerden (Aus)
581-2 Henry Van Heerden (Aus)
Masters
2xtreme
31-1 Dirk Rossignol (Bel)
31-2 Ronny Roelandt (Bel)
3PV Italia
161-1 Paolo Paganini (Ita)
161-2 Piergiuseppe Valente (Ita)
Absamogoricals
97-1 Jack Stroucken (RSA)
97-2 Philip Hourquebie (RSA)
ACU
163-1 Phillip Marland (GBr)
163-2 Antony Ireland (GBr)
Adidas Campana
247-1 Sven Riedesel (Ger)
247-2 Axel Schienbein (Ger)
Adidas William Simpson
32-1 Mike Nixon (RSA)
32-2 William Simpson (RSA)
Afripex Albertos Racing
99-1 Robert Van Staden (RSA)
99-2 Albert Coetzee (RSA)
Ama Jongosi 87
204-1 Mark Lawn (GBr)
204-2 Dave Featherstone (GBr)
Amy Biehl Reeds
164-1 Donald Christy (RSA)
164-2 Ian Seggie (RSA)
Andre/Andre
420-1 Andre Botha (RSA)
420-2 Andre Van Heerden (RSA)
Angola PMS
421-1 Scot Buell (USA)
421-2 Tim Baumbach (Can)
Ansaldo STS Dunkeld Cycles
43-1 Marc Wiederkehr (RSA)
43-2 Gus Klohn (RSA)
Arbour n Dairy
165-1 Leslie Ayliffe (RSA)
165-2 James Little (RSA)
ATC Multisport
422-1 Deon Wilkins (RSA)
422-2 Gert Wilkins (RSA)
Attitude Matters
309-1 Shane Thrower (NZl)
309-2 Shane Fairmaid (NZl)
Beachbikers
205-1 Erik Baeteman (Bel)
205-2 Rik Vincke (Bel)
Belgian Flying Kangaroos
427-1 Dirk Van Hoof (Bel)
427-2 Luc Daems (Bel)
Bez and Alewyn
64-1 Johan Bezuidenhout (RSA)
64-2 Alewyn Vorster (RSA)
Big Tree
56-1 Corrie Muller (RSA)
56-2 Robert Sim (RSA)
Bike Shop Diest 1
103-1 Daniel Evrard (Bel)
103-2 Rudy Jonckers (Bel)
Birdlife - Fast and Featherless
310-1 Mark Atkins (RSA)
310-2 Brett Atkins (RSA)
Blanch Dias Master Racing
431-1 Marcelo Blanch Nascimento (Bra)
431-2 Fabio Dias (Bra)
Bluespier
290-1 Andrew Kenny (RSA)
290-2 Brendan Dower (RSA)
Brimstone
260-1 John Neave (RSA)
260-2 Sidney Stander (RSA)
Carbon 14
209-1 Fabrice Anglereaux (Fra)
209-2 Herve Dubuis (Fra)
City Cycling Club
311-1 Raz Shapira (Isr)
311-2 Dror Tal (Isr)
Coca-Cola
210-1 Daryl Wilson (RSA)
210-2 Jacques Vermeulen (RSA)
Coega
211-1 Michael Charlewood (RSA)
211-2 Graham Taylor (RSA)
Crank Bullets
444-1 Steve Heywood (RSA)
444-2 Stephen Keet (RSA)
Cycle Lab Jag Foundation
109-1 Adrian Enthoven (RSA)
109-2 Gary Marescia (RSA)
Cyclelab
34-1 Shan Wilson (RSA)
34-2 Andrew Mclean (RSA)
Cyclelab Invincible Vets
44-1 Neil Frazer (RSA)
44-2 Mark Thjis (RSA)
cykelmagneten.se
551-1 Anders Klavberg (Swe)
551-2 Günter Andreasson (Swe)
DAIKIN/GU
252-1 Riccardo Stermin (RSA)
252-2 Guy Pike (RSA)
DE'JAVU
450-1 Andre Van Der Merwe (Zim)
450-2 Paul Van Der Merwe (RSA)
DemaPlasTech
312-1 Iain Macaulay (RSA)
312-2 Jacques Kleynhans (RSA)
Discovery
111-1 Andrew Bradley (RSA)
111-2 Robert Scott (RSA)
Driven
453-1 Martin Hendriksen (RSA)
453-2 Ian Evans (GBr)
Edo MTBiker
79-1 Erno Van Dongen (Ned)
79-2 Rob van Nistelrooy (Ned)
EHK Architects
298-1 James King (RSA)
298-2 Wayne Girdlestone (RSA)
emagister.com
456-1 Quim Falgueras (Spa)
456-2 Jordi Oliva (Spa)
Enanitos
458-1 David Muñoz (Spa)
458-2 Jose Medranda (Spa)
ENS
274-1 Koos Pretorius (RSA)
274-2 Timo Le Roux (RSA)
Epic (Bra)
113-1 Daniel Aliperti (Bra)
113-2 Michel Bögli (Bra)
ETS 2
114-1 Roy Mcgladdery (RSA)
114-2 Gert Muller (RSA)
Fast and Furious
59-1 Greg Anderson (RSA)
59-2 Paul Furbank (RSA)
Fat Bob
37-1 John Gale (RSA)
37-2 George Evans (RSA)
Fit
553-1 William Rodewijk (RSA)
553-2 Frikkie Nel (RSA)
Fluorovizion
554-1 Jaroslav Novak (RSA)
554-2 Wiebo Van der meulen (RSA)
Forca Angola
470-1 Dean Mitzel (USA)
470-2 Peter Mitchell (USA)
Formerly Fat Men
466-1 Peter Stutz (RSA)
466-2 Garth Sommerville (GBr)
Fubar Fakirs
313-1 Andrew Harrison (Can)
313-2 Duncan Harrison (RSA)
Gardaonbike
474-1 Rodney Stroud (GBr)
474-2 Carlo Argentieri (Ita)
Gemini
48-1 Henning Blaauw (RSA)
48-2 Pea Blaauw (RSA)
Ghetto
314-1 Doug Descheneaux (SAr)
314-2 John Polglase (SAr)
Great Balls of Fire
117-1 Clive Silva (RSA)
117-2 Matt Matthews (RSA)
Half a Loaf
118-1 Ray Farrenkothen (RSA)
118-2 Matthaeus Meier (Swi)
Hayes - 3
119-1 Henry Hayes (RSA)
119-2 John Hayes (RSA)
Helderberg Cycle World
238-1 Petie Viljoen (RSA)
238-2 Fred Van Zyl (RSA)
Henry Fagan and Partners
82-1 Henry Fagan (RSA)
82-2 Anthony Walker (RSA)
High 5
585-1 Kurt Von Buddenbrock (RSA)
585-2 Mark Maiden (RSA)
IDC/Blend Property
413-1 Ulendo Roode (RSA)
413-2 Jacques Marcel Coetzer (RSA)
Inergia
482-1 Felice Santarelli (Ita)
482-2 Domenico Luciani (Ita)
Intersped
483-1 Pieter Swart (RSA)
483-2 Nick Van Zyl (RSA)
Irdesir (Ven)
484-1 Ernesto Navarro (Ven)
484-2 Raul Navarro (Ven)
IsarRider
315-1 Axel Ruecker (Ger)
315-2 Frank Wittmann (Ger)
ITchallenge
485-1 Otta Matousek (Cze)
485-2 Jan Gabris (Cze)
Jowetts - Andy Square
487-1 Jaco Anderson (Qat)
487-2 Johann Anderson (RSA)
Kakiebos
38-1 Gerrie Steyn (RSA)
38-2 Malan Van Rensburg (RSA)
Kaptein
186-1 Willem Van Heerdt (Ned)
186-2 Patrick Molenaars (Ned)
Last Minute Action
493-1 Jef Van Den Eeden (Bel)
493-2 Luc Janssens (Bel)
Lyngrove
84-1 Chris Rabie (RSA)
84-2 Lood Rabie (RSA)
Marsilio Projects
123-1 Peter Stopforth (RSA)
123-2 Bernie Stopforth (RSA)
Meerkat
496-1 Dave Aitken (RSA)
496-2 Gert Van Zyl (RSA)
Mr Price Ride 4 Red Cap
127-1 Andrew Kenny (RSA)
127-2 Graham Daniel (RSA)
MTBC Wehrheim
503-1 Dr. Michael Tessmer (Ger)
503-2 Matthias Klug (Ger)
MWeb Unlimited
85-1 Andre Retief (RSA)
85-2 Martyn Mulder (RSA)
Objective Partner | Radhaus Darmstadt
121-1 Andreas Bader (Ger)
221-2 Guido Flauaus (Ger)
Oh boy, here we go
129-1 Andries Johannes Schaap (RSA)
129-2 Paul Mckane (RSA)
Old Boys
507-1 Antonio Gualtieri (RSA)
507-2 Martin Tyler (RSA)
Old Swiss Velo Pumpers
316-1 Kay Rusterholz (Swi)
316-2 Alfons Friedrich (Swi)
Oleander
276-1 Pieter Van Rooyen (USA)
276-2 Milan Polc (Cze)
Overberg Water Spartans
263-1 Neil Neethling (RSA)
263-2 Jacques Du Toit (RSA)
Overberg Water Warriors
130-1 Cd Du Toit (RSA)
130-2 Wynand Du Toit (RSA)
Overberg Water-Titans
265-1 Etienne Le Roux (RSA)
265-2 Nicolas Bugelli (Fra)
Passe Partout
27-1 Verne Alain (Fra)
27-2 Thierry Gauthier (Fra)
PedaL Inc.
317-1 Mark Wynn (GBr)
317-2 Greg Mook (GBr)
Peking Men
132-1 Stuart Eunson (Chn)
132-2 Chad Forrest (Chn)
Pellagio Brasil
293-1 Antonio Villar (USA)
293-2 Paulo Brandão (Bra)
Pointbreak
142-1 Henk Ackermann (RSA)
142-2 Wim De Vos (RSA)
Pondoland Boys
267-1 Derek Pieterse (RSA)
267-2 Ian Moss (RSA)
Powercote
514-1 Neil Mckenzie (RSA)
514-2 Sean David Mccarthy (RSA)
Powercote
42-1 Andrew Cillie (RSA)
42-2 Russell De Jager (RSA)
Project Rwanda
154-1 Thomas Frischknecht (Swi)
154-2 Urs Gerig (Swi)
PVE
277-1 Philip Viljoen (RSA)
277-2 Ben De Lange (RSA)
R & R Sport (NZl)
318-1 Geof Blance (NZl)
318-2 Malcolm Mcleod (NZl)
Red Cherry Adventures
135-1 Doug Reed (RSA)
135-2 Mike Glover (RSA)
Riva Del Garda
525-1 Luigi Lutterotti (Ita)
525-2 Sergio Montagni (Ita)
SAC Trucks
53-1 Pieter Lategan (RSA)
53-2 Neels Nel (RSA)
SAP
55-1 Koos Basson (RSA)
55-2 Stephan Grobler (RSA)
SATIB Africa (Bot)
535-1 Seamus Oneill (Bot)
535-2 Angus Boxshall-smith (Bot)
Secret Seven
40-1 Mike Sherman (RSA)
40-2 Peter Simon (RSA)
Silent Wolf (GBr)
319-1 John Macleod (GBr)
319-2 Derek Bottom (GBr)
Smile and Dial
140-1 Pieter Van Rooyen (RSA)
140-2 Blaine Robson (RSA)
Splashout
271-1 Anton Maybery (RSA)
271-2 John Tenderini (RSA)
Stellenbosch Boys
183-1 Neil Derksen (RSA)
183-2 Schalk Burger (RSA)
Superdisse
547-1 Kris Van Heerden (RSA)
547-2 Danie van der Merwe (RSA)
Superlite
184-1 Francois Van Der Leek (RSA)
184-2 Marinus Bekker (RSA)
Tamarins Boys
548-1 Frédéric Savre (Fra)
548-2 Axel Szameitat (Ger)
Tervuur Bikers
568-1 Daniel Vancaldenhoven (Bel)
568-2 Eddy Feliers (Bel)
Thailand
569-1 Hamish Keith (Tha)
569-2 Jon Malnick (Tha)
The Deckle Edge
144-1 Bruce Dickson (RSA)
144-2 Anthony Priday (RSA)
The Force
188-1 Anthony Pickering (RSA)
188-2 Shane Peters (RSA)
TIB Hollard 2
576-1 Mike Lewis (RSA)
576-2 Gabriel Coetzee (RSA)
Toyota
63-1 Daniel Smit (RSA)
63-2 Kobie Pruis (RSA)
Tuff Nuts
147-1 Gavin Robinson (RSA)
147-2 Henry Angove (RSA)
Two and a Half Men
320-1 Schalk-willem Joubert (RSA)
320-2 Janneman De Bruijn (RSA)
United Exports
579-1 Grant Clack (RSA)
579-2 Sean Thistleton (RSA)
Van Gaalen Kaas
580-1 Erik Schipper (RSA)
580-2 Hendrik Jakobus Muller (RSA)
Wayne Squared
283-1 Wayne Booysen (RSA)
283-2 Wayne Arthur McDuling (RSA)
Wine Ou's
284-1 Billy Sendin (RSA)
284-2 Malcolm Searle (RSA)
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy