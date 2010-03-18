Trending

Start list

Participants for the Cape Epic

Men

Bulls 1
1-1 Karl Platt (Ger)
1-2 Stefan Sahm (Ger)

Trek-Brentjens
2-1 Bart Brentjens (Ned)
2-2 Jelmer Pietersma (Ned)

Rabobank-Giant Off Road
3-1 Emil Lindgren (Swe)
3-2 Fabian Giger (Swi)

Songo-Specialized by DCM
4-1 Christoph Sauser (Swi)
4-2 Burry Stander (RSA)

Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing
5-1 Nino Schurter (Swi)
5-2 Florian Vogel (Swi)

Multivan Merida 2
6-1 Jose Hermida (Spa)
6-2 Rudi Van Houts (Ned)

Trek World Racing
7-1 Lukas Flückiger (Swi)
7-2 Mathias Flückiger (Swi)

Multivan Merida 1
8-1 Hannes Genze (Ger)
8-2 Andreas Kugler (Swi)

MTN Qhubeka Topeak Ergon
9-1 Kevin Evans (RSA)
9-2 Alban Lakata (Aut)

Bulls 2
10-1 Thomas Dietsch (Fra)
10-2 Tim Boehme (Ger)

Sanfinit/ Full Dynamix
11-1 David George (RSA)
11-2 Massimo Debertolis (Ita)

Garmin Adidas 1
12-1 Mannie Heymans (Nam)
12-2 Marc Bassingthwaigthe (Nam)

DCM1
13-1 Silvio Bundi (Swi)
13-2 Thomas Zahnd (Swi)

DCM2
14-1 Brandon Stewart (RSA)
14-2 Max Knox (RSA)

Lingier-Versluys
15-1 Nicolas Vermeulen (Bel)
15-2 Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel)

Momentum Specialised Insurance
16-1 Jan Schutte (RSA)
16-2 Cornelius Mathinus Muller (RSA)

Attix5/SCAS
17-1 Jan Scannell (RSA)
17-2 Marthinus Esmeyer (RSA)

Mr Price GT
18-1 Oliver Munnik (RSA)
18-2 Erik Kleinhans (RSA)

Garmin Adidas 2
19-1 Francois Theron (RSA)
19-2 Philip Buys (RSA)

MTN Energade
20-1 Jaco Venter (RSA)
20-2 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa)

Maxxis-Slime
21-1 Jan Begemann (RSA)
21-2 Stefan Danowski (Ger)

OCE- treine.net Brasil
22-1 Hugo Prado (Bra)
22-2 Uira Ribeiro (Bra)

Scott Offroad starbike.com
23-1 Jean-françois Bossler (Fra)
23-2 Yannick Lincoln (Mri)

ETS Lighties
24-1 Wayne Jelliman (RSA)
24-2 Jeremy Hulsen (RSA)

Swell - Enduro Magazine
25-1 James Williamson (Aus)
25-2 Shaun Lewis (Aus)

Blend Properties
26-1 Charles Keey (RSA)
26-2 Stuart Marais (RSA)

Doctore.Bike
29-1 Jose Raul Hernandez Silva (Spa)
29-2 Ismael Ventura (Spa)

Phill'sx2
561-1 Kim Phillips (RSA)
561-1 Cesar Dias (RSA)

Women

Sludge
41-1 Hannele Steyn-kotze (RSA)
41-2 Ivonne Kraft (Ger)

Ghost BBT
116-1 Sanet Smal (RSA)
116-2 Laetitia Botha (RSA)

KWay
121-1 Leanne Brown-waterson (RSA)
121-2 Liesbet Kristafor (RSA)

Linden Cycles
122-1 Nicky Booyens (RSA)
122-2 Jeannette Walder (RSA)

Ride mag Speed Queens
137-1 Adele Tait (RSA)
137-2 Cindy Rebello (RSA)

D4W-Specialized
157-1 Catherine Townshend (RSA)
157-2 Karyn Southgate (RSA)

Cycle Lab PTA
199-1 Petro Labuschagne (RSA)
199-2 Ezanda Grobler (RSA)

Outer Edge/ Amy Gillet Foundation 1
223-1 Naomi Hansen (Aus)
223-2 Erin Greene (NZl)

RBS Biogen
Rider Photo Available
227-1 Julia Skea (RSA)
227-2 Carla Rowley (RSA)

Dawn Wing
253-1 Ann Harrison (RSA)
253-2 Nikki Haywood (RSA)

Rothaus-Cube
270-1 Kristine Noergaard (Den)
270-2 Anna-sofie Noergaard (Den)

bike2help.ch - Big Tree
288-1 Giuliana Vitali (Swi)
288-2 Tamara Horn (Swi)

A Kiwi & A Bokkie
417-1 Alice Caroline Voigts (RSA)
417-2 Sarah Heine (NZl)

Giant Mistake
476-1 Laura Herd (RSA)
476-2 Catherine Van Lienden (RSA)

Oak Valley Wines
506-1 Elzaan Visser (RSA)
506-2 Theresa Horn (RSA)

Mixed

3 Green Dots
415-1 Wally Fernandes (RSA)
415-2 Trudi Fernades (RSA)

ABSA Cape Stormers
92-1 Erica Green (RSA)
92-2 Andrew Paterson (RSA)

Absa Tuff and Tumble
245-1 Raymond Hack (RSA)
245-2 Tanya Van Der Merwe (RSA)

ACIRFA
407-1 Lyn Simon (USA)
407-2 Eric Dunn (USA)

Adidas Medsport
70-1 Markus Pielenz (Ger)
70-2 Sandra Sumerauer (Ger)

Adidas
33-1 Bonny Swanepoel (RSA)
33-2 Martin Buck (RSA)

Adidas-Big Tree
71-1 Nico Pfitzenmaier (RSA)
71-2 Sally Bigham (GBr)

Alpine Sunshine
394-1 Dorothea Köppe (Swi)
394-2 Patrick Köppe (Swi)

Beyers
428-1 Christiaan Beyers (SAr)
428-2 Liezel Beyers (SAr)

Bike Shop Diest
395-1 Katja Cauwenbergh (Bel)
395-2 Staf Wuyts (Bel)

Bike&Babe (Cro)
429-1 Natasa Kovacic (Cro)
429-2 Paulo Slavic (Cro)

BikeHamptons
430-1 John Vosser (USA)
430-2 Liesl De Willers (RSA)

(Bra) Spirit
434-1 Flavia Dall Acqua (Bra)
434-2 Rodrigo Vasconcellos (Bra)

BTT Loulé / Loulé Concelho
156-1 Celina Carpinteiro (Por)
156-2 Valério Ferreira (Por)

Cameleon Factory Racing
396-1 Anja De Decker (Bel)
396-2 Gert De Geeter (Bel)

Cape Town
106-1 Johan Engelbrecht (RSA)
106-2 Petro Mostert (RSA)

Caution
285-1 Daleen Van Staden (RSA)
285-2 Nico Van Den Bergh (RSA)

Challen
231-1 Matthew Laight (Hkg)
231-2 Nerissa Tong (Hkg)

Charl '77
406-1 Theresia Baumker (GBr)
406-2 Werner Baumker (GBr)

Corazon
442-1 Dan Thauvette (Can)
442-2 Caroline Pinard (Can)

Cycle House Commencal
46-1 Anton Smal (RSA)
46-2 mene olivier (RSA)

Day Trippers
76-1 Di Thomas (RSA)
76-2 Ricky Thomas (RSA)

DECCA
449-1 Elke De Meerleer (Bel)
449-2 Joris Ermens (Bel)

Edge/ Amy Gillet 2
261-1 Andrew Davison (Aus)
261-2 Aly Ramsay (Aus)

Ein Fall Für Zwei
397-1 Urs Pietsch (Ger)
397-2 Christine Graetz (Ger)

Emoyeni
457-1 Julia Henry (GBr)
457-2 Justin Wilson (GBr)

Energas
168-1 Laurike Van Huyssteen (RSA)
168-2 Hannes Botha (RSA)

Freedom
291-1 Andrew Walsh (RSA)
291-2 Sarah Heslop (RSA)

IDUBE NMC
217-1 Eric Marshall (RSA)
217-2 Brenda-Lynn Nell (RSA)

Knight Riders
490-1 Jessica Knight (RSA)
490-2 John Knight (RSA)

KTM
491-1 Lisa Pleyer (Aut)
491-2 Stefan Stadler (Aut)

Kwambo Dirt Trackers
51-1 Joyce Benade (RSA)
51-2 Corne Lategan (Aus)

LA Sport/TJM
398-1 Johan Bornman (RSA)
398-2 Marlize Moolman (RSA)

Lambs Tail
399-1 Hugh Shakeshaft (Ger)
399-2 Denise Shakeshaft (Ger)

Less Conversation, More Action
193-1 Andre Feldmann (Ger)
193-2 Katrin Hellwig (Ger)

Life is a Beech
30-1 Craig Beech (RSA)
30-2 Liz Ward (RSA)

Lucky Too
400-1 Mart Buying (Ned)
400-2 Laura Seinstra (Ned)

Lynx
401-1 Jonathan Ralph (RSA)
401-2 Theresa Ralph (RSA)

Mankele/Karsten Cycles
175-1 Samantha Oosthuizen (RSA)
175-2 Hennie Kriek (RSA)

Masgcor
402-1 Ansulaine Spies (RSA)
402-2 Gawie Spies (RSA)

MikoMax
499-1 Caren Henschel (RSA)
499-1 Robert Bumann (USA)

Miracle Kidz
403-1 Janet Lightley (RSA)
403-2 Detlef Meinert (RSA)

Madness
126-1 Miriam Stronkhorst (RSA)
126-2 Jaco Nieman (RSA)

Momentum Specialised Insurance
414-1 Ricus Nel (RSA)
414-2 Mandy Nel (RSA)

Newbridge
86-1 Elmien Stander (RSA)
86-2 Christiaan Van Zyl (RSA)

Orange Arrows
222-1 Roman Petr (Svk)
222-2 Katarina Cervikova (Svk)

Pragma
158-1 Janneke Leask (RSA)
158-2 Petrus Malherbe (RSA)

Pro Print
516-1 Yvette Roberts (RSA)
516-2 Gavin Wilkinson (RSA)

Progressive Wealth
588-1 Ronel Ferreira (RSA)
588-2 Rob Mcintosh (RSA)

Reboni Rockets 1
294-1 Kevin Wright (RSA)
294-2 Elizabeth Osborne (RSA)

Red Cherry Adventures 2
404-1 Michelle Garden (RSA)
404-2 Neal Mandy (RSA)

Rotwild (Den)
138-1 Kerstin Brachtendorf (Ita)
138-2 Henrik Søefeldt (Den)

RRDB
529-1 Regula Batt (Swi)
529-2 René Duss (Swi)

Sheep Trick
299-1 Lieven Straetmans (Bel)
299-2 Doris Ermens (Bel)

soq.de
405-1 Andrea Meier (Ger)
405-2 Sven Meier (Ger)

Sportograf
541-1 Verena Noller (Swi)
541-2 Michael Bernhart (Ger)

Sports Experts
542-1 Anton Lebutsch (Aut)
542-2 Barbara Lebutsch (Aut)

Talbot Mix
88-1 Bruce Talbot (RSA)
88-2 Tersia Talbot (RSA)

The Butcher & The Goldfish
187-1 Michelle Harris (RSA)
187-2 Shaun Jericevich (RSA)

Toyota Duo
282-1 Andrew Kirby (RSA)
282-2 Cindi Kirby (RSA)

Twentyten
578-1 Doret Van Wyk (RSA)
578-2 Harry Scheepers (RSA)

UNI-FBI Canyon-Orbea
160-1 Tanja Zakelj Slovenia
160-2 Peter Vesel Slovenia

Upstream
566-1 Simon Hamilton (Aus)
566-2 Katrina Hamilton (Aus)

Veni vidi vici
149-1 Carl Mare (RSA)
149-2 Adele Drake (RSA)

Wheeler - BiXS
150-1 Bärti Bucher (Swi)
150-2 Esther Süss (Swi)

Where's Marley
581-1 Toni Van Heerden (Aus)
581-2 Henry Van Heerden (Aus)

Masters

2xtreme
31-1 Dirk Rossignol (Bel)
31-2 Ronny Roelandt (Bel)

3PV Italia
161-1 Paolo Paganini (Ita)
161-2 Piergiuseppe Valente (Ita)

Absamogoricals
97-1 Jack Stroucken (RSA)
97-2 Philip Hourquebie (RSA)

ACU
163-1 Phillip Marland (GBr)
163-2 Antony Ireland (GBr)

Adidas Campana
247-1 Sven Riedesel (Ger)
247-2 Axel Schienbein (Ger)

Adidas William Simpson
32-1 Mike Nixon (RSA)
32-2 William Simpson (RSA)

Afripex Albertos Racing
99-1 Robert Van Staden (RSA)
99-2 Albert Coetzee (RSA)

Ama Jongosi 87
204-1 Mark Lawn (GBr)
204-2 Dave Featherstone (GBr)

Amy Biehl Reeds
164-1 Donald Christy (RSA)
164-2 Ian Seggie (RSA)

Andre/Andre
420-1 Andre Botha (RSA)
420-2 Andre Van Heerden (RSA)

Angola PMS
421-1 Scot Buell (USA)
421-2 Tim Baumbach (Can)

Ansaldo STS Dunkeld Cycles
43-1 Marc Wiederkehr (RSA)
43-2 Gus Klohn (RSA)

Arbour n Dairy
165-1 Leslie Ayliffe (RSA)
165-2 James Little (RSA)

ATC Multisport
422-1 Deon Wilkins (RSA)
422-2 Gert Wilkins (RSA)

Attitude Matters
309-1 Shane Thrower (NZl)
309-2 Shane Fairmaid (NZl)

Beachbikers
205-1 Erik Baeteman (Bel)
205-2 Rik Vincke (Bel)

Belgian Flying Kangaroos
427-1 Dirk Van Hoof (Bel)
427-2 Luc Daems (Bel)

Bez and Alewyn
64-1 Johan Bezuidenhout (RSA)
64-2 Alewyn Vorster (RSA)

Big Tree
56-1 Corrie Muller (RSA)
56-2 Robert Sim (RSA)

Bike Shop Diest 1
103-1 Daniel Evrard (Bel)
103-2 Rudy Jonckers (Bel)

Birdlife - Fast and Featherless
310-1 Mark Atkins (RSA)
310-2 Brett Atkins (RSA)

Blanch Dias Master Racing
431-1 Marcelo Blanch Nascimento (Bra)
431-2 Fabio Dias (Bra)

Bluespier
290-1 Andrew Kenny (RSA)
290-2 Brendan Dower (RSA)

Brimstone
260-1 John Neave (RSA)
260-2 Sidney Stander (RSA)

Carbon 14
209-1 Fabrice Anglereaux (Fra)
209-2 Herve Dubuis (Fra)

City Cycling Club
311-1 Raz Shapira (Isr)
311-2 Dror Tal (Isr)

Coca-Cola
210-1 Daryl Wilson (RSA)
210-2 Jacques Vermeulen (RSA)

Coega
211-1 Michael Charlewood (RSA)
211-2 Graham Taylor (RSA)

Crank Bullets
444-1 Steve Heywood (RSA)
444-2 Stephen Keet (RSA)

Cycle Lab Jag Foundation
109-1 Adrian Enthoven (RSA)
109-2 Gary Marescia (RSA)

Cyclelab
34-1 Shan Wilson (RSA)
34-2 Andrew Mclean (RSA)

Cyclelab Invincible Vets
44-1 Neil Frazer (RSA)
44-2 Mark Thjis (RSA)

cykelmagneten.se
551-1 Anders Klavberg (Swe)
551-2 Günter Andreasson (Swe)

DAIKIN/GU
252-1 Riccardo Stermin (RSA)
252-2 Guy Pike (RSA)

DE'JAVU
450-1 Andre Van Der Merwe (Zim)
450-2 Paul Van Der Merwe (RSA)

DemaPlasTech
312-1 Iain Macaulay (RSA)
312-2 Jacques Kleynhans (RSA)

Discovery
111-1 Andrew Bradley (RSA)
111-2 Robert Scott (RSA)

Driven
453-1 Martin Hendriksen (RSA)
453-2 Ian Evans (GBr)

Edo MTBiker
79-1 Erno Van Dongen (Ned)
79-2 Rob van Nistelrooy (Ned)

EHK Architects
298-1 James King (RSA)
298-2 Wayne Girdlestone (RSA)

emagister.com
456-1 Quim Falgueras (Spa)
456-2 Jordi Oliva (Spa)

Enanitos
458-1 David Muñoz (Spa)
458-2 Jose Medranda (Spa)

ENS
274-1 Koos Pretorius (RSA)
274-2 Timo Le Roux (RSA)

Epic (Bra)
113-1 Daniel Aliperti (Bra)
113-2 Michel Bögli (Bra)

ETS 2
114-1 Roy Mcgladdery (RSA)
114-2 Gert Muller (RSA)

Fast and Furious
59-1 Greg Anderson (RSA)
59-2 Paul Furbank (RSA)

Fat Bob
37-1 John Gale (RSA)
37-2 George Evans (RSA)

Fit
553-1 William Rodewijk (RSA)
553-2 Frikkie Nel (RSA)

Fluorovizion
554-1 Jaroslav Novak (RSA)
554-2 Wiebo Van der meulen (RSA)

Forca Angola
470-1 Dean Mitzel (USA)
470-2 Peter Mitchell (USA)

Formerly Fat Men
466-1 Peter Stutz (RSA)
466-2 Garth Sommerville (GBr)

Fubar Fakirs
313-1 Andrew Harrison (Can)
313-2 Duncan Harrison (RSA)

Gardaonbike
474-1 Rodney Stroud (GBr)
474-2 Carlo Argentieri (Ita)

Gemini
48-1 Henning Blaauw (RSA)
48-2 Pea Blaauw (RSA)

Ghetto
314-1 Doug Descheneaux (SAr)
314-2 John Polglase (SAr)

Great Balls of Fire
117-1 Clive Silva (RSA)
117-2 Matt Matthews (RSA)

Half a Loaf
118-1 Ray Farrenkothen (RSA)
118-2 Matthaeus Meier (Swi)

Hayes - 3
119-1 Henry Hayes (RSA)
119-2 John Hayes (RSA)

Helderberg Cycle World
238-1 Petie Viljoen (RSA)
238-2 Fred Van Zyl (RSA)

Henry Fagan and Partners
82-1 Henry Fagan (RSA)
82-2 Anthony Walker (RSA)

High 5
585-1 Kurt Von Buddenbrock (RSA)
585-2 Mark Maiden (RSA)

IDC/Blend Property
413-1 Ulendo Roode (RSA)
413-2 Jacques Marcel Coetzer (RSA)

Inergia
482-1 Felice Santarelli (Ita)
482-2 Domenico Luciani (Ita)

Intersped
483-1 Pieter Swart (RSA)
483-2 Nick Van Zyl (RSA)

Irdesir (Ven)
484-1 Ernesto Navarro (Ven)
484-2 Raul Navarro (Ven)

IsarRider
315-1 Axel Ruecker (Ger)
315-2 Frank Wittmann (Ger)

ITchallenge
485-1 Otta Matousek (Cze)
485-2 Jan Gabris (Cze)

Jowetts - Andy Square
487-1 Jaco Anderson (Qat)
487-2 Johann Anderson (RSA)

Kakiebos
38-1 Gerrie Steyn (RSA)
38-2 Malan Van Rensburg (RSA)

Kaptein
186-1 Willem Van Heerdt (Ned)
186-2 Patrick Molenaars (Ned)

Last Minute Action
493-1 Jef Van Den Eeden (Bel)
493-2 Luc Janssens (Bel)

Lyngrove
84-1 Chris Rabie (RSA)
84-2 Lood Rabie (RSA)

Marsilio Projects
123-1 Peter Stopforth (RSA)
123-2 Bernie Stopforth (RSA)

Meerkat
496-1 Dave Aitken (RSA)
496-2 Gert Van Zyl (RSA)

Mr Price Ride 4 Red Cap
127-1 Andrew Kenny (RSA)
127-2 Graham Daniel (RSA)

MTBC Wehrheim
503-1 Dr. Michael Tessmer (Ger)
503-2 Matthias Klug (Ger)

MWeb Unlimited
85-1 Andre Retief (RSA)
85-2 Martyn Mulder (RSA)

Objective Partner | Radhaus Darmstadt
121-1 Andreas Bader (Ger)
221-2 Guido Flauaus (Ger)

Oh boy, here we go
129-1 Andries Johannes Schaap (RSA)
129-2 Paul Mckane (RSA)

Old Boys
507-1 Antonio Gualtieri (RSA)
507-2 Martin Tyler (RSA)

Old Swiss Velo Pumpers
316-1 Kay Rusterholz (Swi)
316-2 Alfons Friedrich (Swi)

Oleander
276-1 Pieter Van Rooyen (USA)
276-2 Milan Polc (Cze)

Overberg Water Spartans
263-1 Neil Neethling (RSA)
263-2 Jacques Du Toit (RSA)

Overberg Water Warriors
130-1 Cd Du Toit (RSA)
130-2 Wynand Du Toit (RSA)

Overberg Water-Titans
265-1 Etienne Le Roux (RSA)
265-2 Nicolas Bugelli (Fra)

Passe Partout
27-1 Verne Alain (Fra)
27-2 Thierry Gauthier (Fra)

PedaL Inc.
317-1 Mark Wynn (GBr)
317-2 Greg Mook (GBr)

Peking Men
132-1 Stuart Eunson (Chn)
132-2 Chad Forrest (Chn)

Pellagio Brasil
293-1 Antonio Villar (USA)
293-2 Paulo Brandão (Bra)

Pointbreak
142-1 Henk Ackermann (RSA)
142-2 Wim De Vos (RSA)

Pondoland Boys
267-1 Derek Pieterse (RSA)
267-2 Ian Moss (RSA)

Powercote
514-1 Neil Mckenzie (RSA)
514-2 Sean David Mccarthy (RSA)

Powercote
42-1 Andrew Cillie (RSA)
42-2 Russell De Jager (RSA)

Project Rwanda
154-1 Thomas Frischknecht (Swi)
154-2 Urs Gerig (Swi)

PVE
277-1 Philip Viljoen (RSA)
277-2 Ben De Lange (RSA)

R & R Sport (NZl)
318-1 Geof Blance (NZl)
318-2 Malcolm Mcleod (NZl)

Red Cherry Adventures
135-1 Doug Reed (RSA)
135-2 Mike Glover (RSA)

Riva Del Garda
525-1 Luigi Lutterotti (Ita)
525-2 Sergio Montagni (Ita)

SAC Trucks
53-1 Pieter Lategan (RSA)
53-2 Neels Nel (RSA)

SAP
55-1 Koos Basson (RSA)
55-2 Stephan Grobler (RSA)

SATIB Africa (Bot)
535-1 Seamus Oneill (Bot)
535-2 Angus Boxshall-smith (Bot)

Secret Seven
40-1 Mike Sherman (RSA)
40-2 Peter Simon (RSA)

Silent Wolf (GBr)
319-1 John Macleod (GBr)
319-2 Derek Bottom (GBr)

Smile and Dial
140-1 Pieter Van Rooyen (RSA)
140-2 Blaine Robson (RSA)

Splashout
271-1 Anton Maybery (RSA)
271-2 John Tenderini (RSA)

Stellenbosch Boys
183-1 Neil Derksen (RSA)
183-2 Schalk Burger (RSA)

Superdisse
547-1 Kris Van Heerden (RSA)
547-2 Danie van der Merwe (RSA)

Superlite
184-1 Francois Van Der Leek (RSA)
184-2 Marinus Bekker (RSA)

Tamarins Boys
548-1 Frédéric Savre (Fra)
548-2 Axel Szameitat (Ger)

Tervuur Bikers
568-1 Daniel Vancaldenhoven (Bel)
568-2 Eddy Feliers (Bel)

Thailand
569-1 Hamish Keith (Tha)
569-2 Jon Malnick (Tha)

The Deckle Edge
144-1 Bruce Dickson (RSA)
144-2 Anthony Priday (RSA)

The Force
188-1 Anthony Pickering (RSA)
188-2 Shane Peters (RSA)

TIB Hollard 2
576-1 Mike Lewis (RSA)
576-2 Gabriel Coetzee (RSA)

Toyota
63-1 Daniel Smit (RSA)
63-2 Kobie Pruis (RSA)

Tuff Nuts
147-1 Gavin Robinson (RSA)
147-2 Henry Angove (RSA)

Two and a Half Men
320-1 Schalk-willem Joubert (RSA)
320-2 Janneman De Bruijn (RSA)

United Exports
579-1 Grant Clack (RSA)
579-2 Sean Thistleton (RSA)

Van Gaalen Kaas
580-1 Erik Schipper (RSA)
580-2 Hendrik Jakobus Muller (RSA)

Wayne Squared
283-1 Wayne Booysen (RSA)
283-2 Wayne Arthur McDuling (RSA)

Wine Ou's
284-1 Billy Sendin (RSA)
284-2 Malcolm Searle (RSA)
 