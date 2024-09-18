Small but Mighty - The Magene C506

Have you been searching for a compact but feature-filled cycling computer which can easily sync with a range of your other on-bike devices?

Your problem might just have been solved with the new Magene C506, a small but mighty smart cycling computer which suits a range of cycling needs, delivering performance and functionality at a great-value price point.

Whether you're a fitness cyclist or a weekend warrior, this compact yet powerful tool is designed to elevate your riding experience to new heights.

A Powerhouse in a Compact Design

Don't let the C506's small size fool you – this compact device packs an impressive 2.4" colour touchscreen, delivering an experience usually reserved for more expensive computers. You will enjoy a vibrant cycling journey with colourful map navigation, and diversified data fields.

Whether you're cycling under the blazing sun or a rainy sky, the built-in ambient light sensor ensures the screen remains visible at all times. Weighing just 76g, the C506 is designed for easy, one-handed operation, making it the perfect companion for those long rides.

Unparalleled Connectivity and Navigation

The Magene C506 isn't just a pretty face; it's a smart one too. With 28 times faster WiFi transmission than Bluetooth, downloading maps or uploading cycling data is a breeze. It supports colour map navigation with turn-by-turn directions, ensuring you never miss a beat – or a turn – on your ride.

With the help of WiFi, the C506 synchronises the latest AGNSS automatically, which means you can always acquire a position before starting in a very short time. If you do happen to go off course, no worries; the C506 will automatically re-plan your route to get you back on track.

The C506 also seamlessly integrates across Magene's range of devices, including the H803 heart rate monitors, L508 radar tail lights and more. The Smart Riding Assistant allows you to create intelligent interactions between your devices, such as automatically turning on your tail light when your speed exceeds 10kph.

Elevate Your Training Performance

Access to indoor training is easier by setting up target power, cadence or simulated gradient on C506 directly after connecting to your smart trainer. Besides importing training courses from TrainingPeaks, you can also convert your outdoor cycling history into simulated indoor training routes.

No matter indoor or outdoor cycling, Magene’s exclusive software OnelapFit can help you collect and analyze your performance. The APP itself provides professional data charts and supports data distribution to Strava or TrainingPeaks.

(Image credit: Magene)

A Cost-Effective Alternative

For those who want the core features of the C506 at a more affordable price, Magene introduces the C506 SE. While it lacks the touchscreen, smart riding assistant, and detailed map navigation of the C506, it still offers a colour screen, WiFi connectivity, route navigation, and the same high-performance chipset. It's the perfect choice for riders who want a robust cycling computer without the added frills.

The Magene C506 comes in at $119, while the C506 SE will set you back just $89.

A Complete Cycling Experience

With the release of the C506, Magene is not just launching a product but inviting you to be part of a complete cycling experience. From indoor training that simulates outdoor rides to real-time adjustments on the go, the C506 is more than just a bike computer – it's your Smart Riding Assistant.

In a world where technology and cycling increasingly intersect, the Magene C506 stands out as a compact, yet infinitely powerful device that brings together all the elements of a perfect ride. Whether you're exploring new trails or refining your indoor training, the Magene C506 is the ideal companion to take your cycling to the next level.