Sigma raises its game with ROX 12.0 computer

Image 1 of 9 The Sigma ROX 12.0 (Image credit: Sigma Sport) Image 2 of 9 Tom Dumoulin uses the Sigma ROX 12.0 (Image credit: Sigma Sport) Image 3 of 9 The ROX 12.0 features an intuitive touch screen (Image credit: Sigma Sport) Image 4 of 9 The Sigma ROX 12.0 is used by Team Sunweb riders (Image credit: Sigma Sport) Image 5 of 9 The ROX 12.0 is for all terrain (Image credit: Sigma Sport) Image 6 of 9 The Sigma ROX 12.0 is used by Team Sunweb riders (Image credit: Sigma Sport) Image 7 of 9 The ROX 12.0 has a robust build (Image credit: Sigma Sport) Image 8 of 9 Team Sunweb on a training camp (Image credit: Sigma Sport) Image 9 of 9 The Sigma ROX 12.0 can be used in all conditions (Image credit: Sigma Sport)

SPONSORED: Here's what makes the Sigma ROX 12.0 one of the top bike computers on the market

For the latest iteration of its ROX computer, Sigma has truly raised its game, with innovative map functionality, an intuitive color touch-screen interface, robust hardware, and full connectivity making it one of the most complete offerings on the market.

The ROX 12.0 is the choice of some of the top professional road cyclists in the world. Former world time trial champion Tom Dumoulin is currently using it at the Giro d’Italia, along with the rest of his Team Sunweb teammates. Yet the Rox 12.0 is more than a computer for the tarmac; it comfortably handled Paris-Roubaix, the Tour of Flanders and Strade Bianche this year, and the robust design – with a tough case, Gorilla glass, and dust and water protection – means it can be used on any terrain, in any weather, on any kind of bike, even E-bikes.

The responsive touch-screen display is based on smart-phone technology and runs on an Android operating system, allowing you to swipe left and right between the menu options, down for the shortcut bar, and up for your favorites. The large, clear icons mean you won’t hit the wrong one, while the unit also features six buttons, including ‘home’, start and stop, and toggles to zoom in and out of the map and move through training sessions. The clear, defined color display can be seen in all conditions, with a transflective screen making it visible in the glaring sunshine and a backlight for when it’s dim.

The ROX 12.0 stands out for its navigation capabilities, notably the innovative ‘draw my route’ function, which is the first of its kind for a bike computer. Designed for adventurous riders who want to explore, simply draw lines or a circle on the touch-screen and your squiggle will be turned into a route. Similarly, you can enter an address, coordinates, or a point of interest, and the computer will do the rest, showing you the shortest, easiest, and recommended routes, tailored to the terrain you wish to ride. Alternatively, with the WiFi and USB connectivity, you can quickly upload pre-planned routes, using the Sigma cloud or synchronizing directly from Strava, GPSies and Komoot.

The ROX 12.0 is not merely a tool for tracking your rides and getting around; it also acts as a sophisticated training tool in its own right. The screen can display up to 10 values so you can keep track of your speed, power, and heart rate, along with the distance, length, and altitude of the ride. The layout is flexible, depending on what information you wish to display, with a total of 30 different training views. These can be personalised and saved so you can have pre-figured displays for the different type of riding you’ll be doing.

The computer connects to your power meter via ANT+ and offers advanced real-time analysis, including cadence, torque effectiveness and even Training Stress Score, Intensity Factor and Normalized Power. If you’re using Rotor cranks you can get mapped feedback from their OCA technology as to how exactly the power is being transferred through the pedals. Other handy in-ride functionalities include compatibility with Strava Live Segments and customizable reminders for eating and drinking.

For more serious, structured training, the ROX 12.0 can take you through a variety of sessions. As well as pre-programming the computer, you can design workouts on the device itself, using the touch-screen to create phases and intervals based on duration, distance or heart rate.

Post-ride, most cyclists will pore over their performances. With the Rox 12.0 you can do this on the unit itself, using the ‘memory’ tab to view the key details from your latest rides. For more forensic evaluation, the built-in WiFi connectivity means your training data is automatically sent to the Sigma Cloud and can by synchronized with the Sigma Link app and the Data Center, where you can use your laptop, tablet or smart-phone to drill down deep into what went well and what needs work. The data can also be synced with the likes of Strava and Training Peaks.

The ROX 12.0 takes the fundamental features of a modern bicycle computer and does them to a market-leading standard. Yet, it seems everything in between has been thought of, too. For the growing E-bike community, it’s compatible with the Shimano STEPS and ANT+ LEV e-bike drive systems, showing you the level of electrical assistance along with the remaining battery level and ride range. For those who care about aesthetics – let’s face it, that’s most bike riders – the ROX 12.0 is colour customisable, with removable cases that come in ‘wild orange’, ‘sky blue’, and ‘lime green’, if the standard grey or white aren’t for you.

The ROX 12.0, in short, is Sigma’s most advanced computer to date, catering to any and every type of rider with a quality and range of functionality that puts it at the top of the market at a price point that won’t break the bank.