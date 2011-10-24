Trending

Shipwreck Coast Classic start list

Official starters as of October 24, 2011

Genesys Wealth Advisers
#
1Nathan Haas (ACT)
2Steele Von Hoff (VIC)
3Joel Pearson (QLD)
4Patrick Shaw (VIC)
5Anthony Giacoppo (WA)
6Kyle Marwood (QLD)
7Jason Rigg (WA)
8Kane Walker (VIC)

Plan B Racing
#
9Bradeley Hall (WA)
10Andrew Martin (WA)
11Chris Beeck (VIC)
12Samuel Davis (WA)
13Michael Verheyen (WA)

John West Cycling
#
14Rene Kolbach (NSW)
15Steven Pilson (VIC)
16Rowan Dever (GBR)
17Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC)
18James Butler (VIC)

Suzuki/Trek
#
19Mitchell Flynn (ACT)
20William Lind (ACT)
21Philip Jermyn (ACT)
22Joshua Lind (ACT)
23Brendan Johnston (QLD)
24Ivan Michelin-Beard (ACT)

SASI/Team O'grady
#
25Harry Carpenter (SA)
26Phillip Mundy (SA)
27Fraser Northey (SA)

Callaghan Motors
#
28Daniel Chalhoub (NSW)
29Karl Evans (QLD)
30Nicholas Mitchell (VIC)
31Michael Smith (TAS)
32Lachlan Stewart (VIC)

Whalers Inn
#
33Clement Boydell (VIC)
34Munro Boydell (VIC)
35Jake Klajnblat (VIC)
36Karl Michelin-Beard (ACT)
37Callum Fagg (TAS)

Hotel Warrnambool
#
38Brenton Jones (VIC)
39Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT)
40Joel Stearnes (TAS)
41Darcy Woolley (VIC)
42Anthony Garnier (VIC)
43Luke Padgett (TAS)

Bicycle Superstore
#
44Andrew Clark (VIC)
45Lewis Garland (NSW)
46Mark Henriksen (VIC)
47Peter Howard (VIC)
48Lachlan Nolte (VIC)
49Christopher Jehu (VIC)

Warrnambool Football Club
#
50Jeremy Mcinnes (VIC)
51Jake Morgan (VIC)
52Stefan Imberger (VIC)
53Richie Rankin (VIC)
54Wesley Cordingley (VIC)
55Zac Shaw (VIC)
56Mark White (VIC)

Ozplan Financial Services
#
57Michael Brown (VIC)
58Ashley Hawker (VIC)
59Stefan Kirsch (VIC)
60Pete Knight (VIC)
61Blake Hocking (VIC)
62Stuart McManus (VIC)

Will Ferris Auto
#
63Daniel Herrewyn (SA)
64Matthew Lane (VIC)
65Tim Koopman (SA)
66Simon Walsh (VIC)
67Darryl Patzel (SA)
68Adrian Chew (VIC)
69Andrew Mcgrath (VIC)

Mini Golf By The Sea
#
70Dave Hogan (VIC)
71Gene Mills (VIC)
72Timothy Van Der Schans (VIC)
73Benjamin Culton (VIC)
74Thomas Mcdonough (VIC)
75Paul Nolte (VIC)

Middy's Warrnambool
#
76Cameron Tampion (VIC)
77Tony Mcgann (VIC)
78Adrian D'Alfonso (VIC)
79Steve Duggan (VIC)
80William Watson (VIC)

VIS Womens Road Team
#
101Kendelle Hodges (VIC)
102Lisa Jacobs (VIC)
103Chloe Mcconville (VIC)
104Katherine O'shea (VIC)
105Jo Hogan (VIC)

Suzuki/NTID
#
106Ailie Mcdonald (ACT)
107Laura Meadley (ACT)
108Rebecca Wiasak (ACT)

XOsize
#
109Lucy Coldwell (VIC)
110Miranda Griffiths (VIC)
111Bridget Officer (VIC)

Team SASI
#
112Sinead Noonan (SA)
113Jess Mundy (SA)
114Taryn Heather (VIC)
115Annette Edmondson (SA)

Norfolk Butchers
#
116Delphine Astier (VIC)
117Katherine Baker (QLD)
118Amy Bradley (VIC)
119Gracie Elvin (ACT)
120Myfanwy Galloway (ACT)
121Sarah Riley (VIC)
122Grace Sulzberger (TAS)
123Alexis Barnes (GBR)

Silvan Ridge Insurance
#
124Kate Finegan (NSW)
125Cait Fraser Jones (VIC)
126Eliza Bergin (VIC)
127Melissa Mckinlay (SA)
128Kristy Glover (VIC)

Warrnambool Gyprock
#
129Katherine Lee (VIC)
130Nicole Mcnamara (VIC)
131Stacey Hocking (VIC)
132Fiona Neuwirth (VIC)
133Elizabeth Hall (VIC)