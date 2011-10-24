Shipwreck Coast Classic start list
Official starters as of October 24, 2011
|#
|1
|Nathan Haas (ACT)
|2
|Steele Von Hoff (VIC)
|3
|Joel Pearson (QLD)
|4
|Patrick Shaw (VIC)
|5
|Anthony Giacoppo (WA)
|6
|Kyle Marwood (QLD)
|7
|Jason Rigg (WA)
|8
|Kane Walker (VIC)
|#
|9
|Bradeley Hall (WA)
|10
|Andrew Martin (WA)
|11
|Chris Beeck (VIC)
|12
|Samuel Davis (WA)
|13
|Michael Verheyen (WA)
|#
|14
|Rene Kolbach (NSW)
|15
|Steven Pilson (VIC)
|16
|Rowan Dever (GBR)
|17
|Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC)
|18
|James Butler (VIC)
|#
|19
|Mitchell Flynn (ACT)
|20
|William Lind (ACT)
|21
|Philip Jermyn (ACT)
|22
|Joshua Lind (ACT)
|23
|Brendan Johnston (QLD)
|24
|Ivan Michelin-Beard (ACT)
|#
|25
|Harry Carpenter (SA)
|26
|Phillip Mundy (SA)
|27
|Fraser Northey (SA)
|#
|28
|Daniel Chalhoub (NSW)
|29
|Karl Evans (QLD)
|30
|Nicholas Mitchell (VIC)
|31
|Michael Smith (TAS)
|32
|Lachlan Stewart (VIC)
|#
|33
|Clement Boydell (VIC)
|34
|Munro Boydell (VIC)
|35
|Jake Klajnblat (VIC)
|36
|Karl Michelin-Beard (ACT)
|37
|Callum Fagg (TAS)
|#
|38
|Brenton Jones (VIC)
|39
|Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT)
|40
|Joel Stearnes (TAS)
|41
|Darcy Woolley (VIC)
|42
|Anthony Garnier (VIC)
|43
|Luke Padgett (TAS)
|#
|44
|Andrew Clark (VIC)
|45
|Lewis Garland (NSW)
|46
|Mark Henriksen (VIC)
|47
|Peter Howard (VIC)
|48
|Lachlan Nolte (VIC)
|49
|Christopher Jehu (VIC)
|#
|50
|Jeremy Mcinnes (VIC)
|51
|Jake Morgan (VIC)
|52
|Stefan Imberger (VIC)
|53
|Richie Rankin (VIC)
|54
|Wesley Cordingley (VIC)
|55
|Zac Shaw (VIC)
|56
|Mark White (VIC)
|#
|57
|Michael Brown (VIC)
|58
|Ashley Hawker (VIC)
|59
|Stefan Kirsch (VIC)
|60
|Pete Knight (VIC)
|61
|Blake Hocking (VIC)
|62
|Stuart McManus (VIC)
|#
|63
|Daniel Herrewyn (SA)
|64
|Matthew Lane (VIC)
|65
|Tim Koopman (SA)
|66
|Simon Walsh (VIC)
|67
|Darryl Patzel (SA)
|68
|Adrian Chew (VIC)
|69
|Andrew Mcgrath (VIC)
|#
|70
|Dave Hogan (VIC)
|71
|Gene Mills (VIC)
|72
|Timothy Van Der Schans (VIC)
|73
|Benjamin Culton (VIC)
|74
|Thomas Mcdonough (VIC)
|75
|Paul Nolte (VIC)
|#
|76
|Cameron Tampion (VIC)
|77
|Tony Mcgann (VIC)
|78
|Adrian D'Alfonso (VIC)
|79
|Steve Duggan (VIC)
|80
|William Watson (VIC)
|#
|101
|Kendelle Hodges (VIC)
|102
|Lisa Jacobs (VIC)
|103
|Chloe Mcconville (VIC)
|104
|Katherine O'shea (VIC)
|105
|Jo Hogan (VIC)
|#
|106
|Ailie Mcdonald (ACT)
|107
|Laura Meadley (ACT)
|108
|Rebecca Wiasak (ACT)
|#
|109
|Lucy Coldwell (VIC)
|110
|Miranda Griffiths (VIC)
|111
|Bridget Officer (VIC)
|#
|112
|Sinead Noonan (SA)
|113
|Jess Mundy (SA)
|114
|Taryn Heather (VIC)
|115
|Annette Edmondson (SA)
|#
|116
|Delphine Astier (VIC)
|117
|Katherine Baker (QLD)
|118
|Amy Bradley (VIC)
|119
|Gracie Elvin (ACT)
|120
|Myfanwy Galloway (ACT)
|121
|Sarah Riley (VIC)
|122
|Grace Sulzberger (TAS)
|123
|Alexis Barnes (GBR)
|#
|124
|Kate Finegan (NSW)
|125
|Cait Fraser Jones (VIC)
|126
|Eliza Bergin (VIC)
|127
|Melissa Mckinlay (SA)
|128
|Kristy Glover (VIC)
|#
|129
|Katherine Lee (VIC)
|130
|Nicole Mcnamara (VIC)
|131
|Stacey Hocking (VIC)
|132
|Fiona Neuwirth (VIC)
|133
|Elizabeth Hall (VIC)
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy