Scheldeprijs Women 2021 - Start list

Official starters as of April 6, 2021

Illustration picture shows the pack of riders at the start of the 108h edition of the Scheldeprijs one day cycling race 174km from Schoten to Schoten Wednesday 14 October 2020
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ale' BTC Ljubljana
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marta Bastianelli (Ita)
2Anastasiia Chursina (Rus)
3Alessia Patuelli (Ita)
6Anna Trevisi (Ita)

Canyon-SRAM Racing
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
11Alice Barnes (GBr)
12Lisa Klein (Ger)
13Neve Bradbury (Aus)
14Ella Harris (NZl)
15Hannah Ludwig (Ger)
16Alexis Ryan (USA)

Movistar Team Women
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
21Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa)
22Sara Martin Martin (Spa)
23Barbara Guarischi (Ita)
24Emma Norsgaard (Den)
25Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa)
26Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa)

Team BikeExchange
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
31Teniel Campbell (TTo)
32Janneke Ensing (Ned)
33Arianna Fidanza (Ita)
34Moniek Tenniglo (Ned)
35Sarah Roy (Aus)
36Urska Zigart (Slo)

Team DSM
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
41Lorena Wiebes (Ned)
42Susanne Andersen (Nor)
43Pfeiffer Georgi (GBr)
44Wilma Olausson (Swe)
45Esmée Peperkamp (Ned)
46Julia Soek (Ned)

Trek-Segafredo
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
53Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra)
54Letizia Paternoster (Ita)
55Shirin van Anrooij (Ned)
56Amalie Dideriksen (Den)

Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
61Nathalie Bex (Bel)
62Caren Commissaris (Bel)
63Claudia Jongerius (Ned)
64Natalie van Gogh (Ned)
65Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel)
66Kelly Druyts (Bel)

Plantur-Pura
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
71Manon Bakker (Ned)
72Sanne Cant (Bel)
73Julie De Wilde (Bel)
74Laura Süßemilch (Ger)
75Marthe Truyen (Bel)
76Aniek van Alphen (Ned)

Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
81Minke Bakker (Ned)
82Fien Van Eynde (Bel)
83Bryony van Velzen (Ned)
84Dina Scavone (Bel)
85Christina Schweinberger (Aut)
86Kathrin Schweinberger (Aut)

Lotto Soudal Ladies
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
91Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel)
93Alana Castrique (Bel)
94Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr)
95Elise Vander Sande (Bel)
96Lone Meertens (Bel)

Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
101Rosalie van der Wolf (Ned)
102Marijke De Smedt (Bel)
103Fien Delbaere (Bel)
104Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel)
105Céline van Houtum (Ned)
106Kylie Waterreus (Ned)

Andy Schleck-CP NVST-Immo Losch
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
111Georgia Danford (NZl)
112Désirée Ehrler (Swi)
113Claire Faber (Lux)
114Rylee McMullen (NZl)
115Lena Mettraux (Swi)
116Stella Nightingale (NZl)

A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
121Mariia Miliaeva (Rus)
122Mariia Novolodskaia (Rus)
123Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mex)
124Arlenis Sierra Canadilla (Cub)
125Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita)
126Jade Teolis (Fra)

Arkea Pro Cycling Team
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
131Pauline Allin (Fra)
132Charlotte Becker (Ger)
133Cedrine Kerbaol (Fra)
134Typhaine Laurance (Fra)
135Greta Richioud (Fra)
136Gladys Verhulst (Fra)

Aromitalia Basso Bikes Vaiano
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
141Olivija Baleisyte (Ltu)
142Giada Borghesi (Ita)
143Letizia Borghesi (Ita)
144Inga Cesuliene (Ltu)
145Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu)
146Gemma Sernissi (Ita)

BePink
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
151Camilla Alessio (Ita)
152Michaela Drummond (NZl)
153Marketa Hájková (Cze)
154Silvia Zanardi (Ita)
155Nora Jencusová (Svk)
156Matilde Vitillo (Ita)

Bizkaia-Durango
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
161Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa)
162Iurani Blanco Calbet (Spa)
163Daniela Campos (Por)
164Nadine Michaela Gill (Ger)
165Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa)
166Elizabeth Holden (GBr)

Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
171Kathrin Hammes (Ger)
172Lisa Brennauer (Ger)
173Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita)
174Marta Lach (Pol)
175Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger)
176Sarah Rijkes (Aut)

Team Coop-Hitec Products
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
183Emma Boogaard (Ned)
184Amalie Lutro (Nor)
185Mari Hole Mohr (Nor)
186Anne Dorthe Ysland (Nor)

Drops-le Col Supported by Tempur
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
191Elise Marie Olsen (Nor)
192Emilie Moberg (Nor)
193April Tacey (GBr)
194Finja Smekal (Ger)
195Alice Towers (GBr)
196Maike Van der Duin (Ned)

GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
201Nienke Wasmus (Ned)
202Daniek Hengeveld (Ned)
203Melanie Klement (Ned)
204Clara Lundmark (Swe)
205Quinty Ton (Ned)
206Melissa Van Neck (Cze)

Isolmant-Premac-Vittoria
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
211Emanuela Zanetti (Ita)
212Martina Fidanza (Ita)
213Francesca Pisciali (Ita)
214Alice Gasparini (Ita)

LVIV Cycling Team
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
221Margarita Lopez Llull (Spa)
222Naomi De Roeck (Bel)
223Bronwyn Macgregor (NZl)
224Anna Nahirna (Ukr)
225Olena Sharga (Ukr)
226Ganna Solovei (Ukr)

Massi Tactic Women Team
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
231Mireia Benito Pellicer (Spa)
232Maaike Coljé (Ned)
233Agua Marina Espinola Salinas (Par)
234Vita Heine (Nor)
235Spela Kern (Slo)
236Mireia Trias Jordan (Spa)

NXTG Racing
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
241Mylene de Zoete (Ned)
242Britt Knaven (Bel)
243Charlotte Kool (Ned)
244Rozemarijn Ammerlaan (Ned)
245Maud Rijnbeek (Ned)
246Emily Wadsworth (GBr)

Parkhotel Valkenburg
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
251Belle de Gast (Ned)
252Femke Markus (Ned)
253Lieke Nooijen (Ned)
254Femke Gerritse (Ned)
255Sofie van Rooijen (Ned)

Team Rupelcleaning-Champion Lubricants
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
261Svenja Betz (Ger)
262Lucy Mayrhofer (Ger)
263Marion Norbert Riberolle (Fra)
264Aline Seitz (Swi)
265Alice Sharpe (Irl)
266Sara Van De Vel (Bel)

Valcar-Travel & Service
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
271Elisa Balsamo (Ita)
272Silvia Persico (Ita)
273Chiara Consonni (Ita)
274Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita)
275Vittoria Guazzini (Ita)
276Silvia Pollicini (Ita)