Scheldeprijs Women 2021 - Start list
By Cyclingnews
Official starters as of April 6, 2021
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita)
|2
|Anastasiia Chursina (Rus)
|3
|Alessia Patuelli (Ita)
|6
|Anna Trevisi (Ita)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|11
|Alice Barnes (GBr)
|12
|Lisa Klein (Ger)
|13
|Neve Bradbury (Aus)
|14
|Ella Harris (NZl)
|15
|Hannah Ludwig (Ger)
|16
|Alexis Ryan (USA)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|21
|Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa)
|22
|Sara Martin Martin (Spa)
|23
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita)
|24
|Emma Norsgaard (Den)
|25
|Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa)
|26
|Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|31
|Teniel Campbell (TTo)
|32
|Janneke Ensing (Ned)
|33
|Arianna Fidanza (Ita)
|34
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned)
|35
|Sarah Roy (Aus)
|36
|Urska Zigart (Slo)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|41
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned)
|42
|Susanne Andersen (Nor)
|43
|Pfeiffer Georgi (GBr)
|44
|Wilma Olausson (Swe)
|45
|Esmée Peperkamp (Ned)
|46
|Julia Soek (Ned)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|53
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra)
|54
|Letizia Paternoster (Ita)
|55
|Shirin van Anrooij (Ned)
|56
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|61
|Nathalie Bex (Bel)
|62
|Caren Commissaris (Bel)
|63
|Claudia Jongerius (Ned)
|64
|Natalie van Gogh (Ned)
|65
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel)
|66
|Kelly Druyts (Bel)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|71
|Manon Bakker (Ned)
|72
|Sanne Cant (Bel)
|73
|Julie De Wilde (Bel)
|74
|Laura Süßemilch (Ger)
|75
|Marthe Truyen (Bel)
|76
|Aniek van Alphen (Ned)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|81
|Minke Bakker (Ned)
|82
|Fien Van Eynde (Bel)
|83
|Bryony van Velzen (Ned)
|84
|Dina Scavone (Bel)
|85
|Christina Schweinberger (Aut)
|86
|Kathrin Schweinberger (Aut)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|91
|Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel)
|93
|Alana Castrique (Bel)
|94
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr)
|95
|Elise Vander Sande (Bel)
|96
|Lone Meertens (Bel)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|101
|Rosalie van der Wolf (Ned)
|102
|Marijke De Smedt (Bel)
|103
|Fien Delbaere (Bel)
|104
|Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel)
|105
|Céline van Houtum (Ned)
|106
|Kylie Waterreus (Ned)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|111
|Georgia Danford (NZl)
|112
|Désirée Ehrler (Swi)
|113
|Claire Faber (Lux)
|114
|Rylee McMullen (NZl)
|115
|Lena Mettraux (Swi)
|116
|Stella Nightingale (NZl)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|121
|Mariia Miliaeva (Rus)
|122
|Mariia Novolodskaia (Rus)
|123
|Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mex)
|124
|Arlenis Sierra Canadilla (Cub)
|125
|Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita)
|126
|Jade Teolis (Fra)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|131
|Pauline Allin (Fra)
|132
|Charlotte Becker (Ger)
|133
|Cedrine Kerbaol (Fra)
|134
|Typhaine Laurance (Fra)
|135
|Greta Richioud (Fra)
|136
|Gladys Verhulst (Fra)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|141
|Olivija Baleisyte (Ltu)
|142
|Giada Borghesi (Ita)
|143
|Letizia Borghesi (Ita)
|144
|Inga Cesuliene (Ltu)
|145
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu)
|146
|Gemma Sernissi (Ita)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|151
|Camilla Alessio (Ita)
|152
|Michaela Drummond (NZl)
|153
|Marketa Hájková (Cze)
|154
|Silvia Zanardi (Ita)
|155
|Nora Jencusová (Svk)
|156
|Matilde Vitillo (Ita)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|161
|Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa)
|162
|Iurani Blanco Calbet (Spa)
|163
|Daniela Campos (Por)
|164
|Nadine Michaela Gill (Ger)
|165
|Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa)
|166
|Elizabeth Holden (GBr)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|171
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger)
|172
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger)
|173
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita)
|174
|Marta Lach (Pol)
|175
|Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger)
|176
|Sarah Rijkes (Aut)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|183
|Emma Boogaard (Ned)
|184
|Amalie Lutro (Nor)
|185
|Mari Hole Mohr (Nor)
|186
|Anne Dorthe Ysland (Nor)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|191
|Elise Marie Olsen (Nor)
|192
|Emilie Moberg (Nor)
|193
|April Tacey (GBr)
|194
|Finja Smekal (Ger)
|195
|Alice Towers (GBr)
|196
|Maike Van der Duin (Ned)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|201
|Nienke Wasmus (Ned)
|202
|Daniek Hengeveld (Ned)
|203
|Melanie Klement (Ned)
|204
|Clara Lundmark (Swe)
|205
|Quinty Ton (Ned)
|206
|Melissa Van Neck (Cze)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|211
|Emanuela Zanetti (Ita)
|212
|Martina Fidanza (Ita)
|213
|Francesca Pisciali (Ita)
|214
|Alice Gasparini (Ita)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|221
|Margarita Lopez Llull (Spa)
|222
|Naomi De Roeck (Bel)
|223
|Bronwyn Macgregor (NZl)
|224
|Anna Nahirna (Ukr)
|225
|Olena Sharga (Ukr)
|226
|Ganna Solovei (Ukr)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|231
|Mireia Benito Pellicer (Spa)
|232
|Maaike Coljé (Ned)
|233
|Agua Marina Espinola Salinas (Par)
|234
|Vita Heine (Nor)
|235
|Spela Kern (Slo)
|236
|Mireia Trias Jordan (Spa)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|241
|Mylene de Zoete (Ned)
|242
|Britt Knaven (Bel)
|243
|Charlotte Kool (Ned)
|244
|Rozemarijn Ammerlaan (Ned)
|245
|Maud Rijnbeek (Ned)
|246
|Emily Wadsworth (GBr)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|251
|Belle de Gast (Ned)
|252
|Femke Markus (Ned)
|253
|Lieke Nooijen (Ned)
|254
|Femke Gerritse (Ned)
|255
|Sofie van Rooijen (Ned)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|261
|Svenja Betz (Ger)
|262
|Lucy Mayrhofer (Ger)
|263
|Marion Norbert Riberolle (Fra)
|264
|Aline Seitz (Swi)
|265
|Alice Sharpe (Irl)
|266
|Sara Van De Vel (Bel)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|271
|Elisa Balsamo (Ita)
|272
|Silvia Persico (Ita)
|273
|Chiara Consonni (Ita)
|274
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita)
|275
|Vittoria Guazzini (Ita)
|276
|Silvia Pollicini (Ita)
