Santos North Western Tour start list - Men

Provisional starters as of June 15, 2013

 

Huon Salmon - Genesys Wealth Advisers
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jai Crawford (Tas)
2Aaron Donnelly (NSW)
3Ben Dyball (NSW)
4Nathan Earle (Tas)
5Jack Haig (Vic)
6Brenton Jones (Vic)
7Pat Shaw (Vic)
8Kane Walker (Vic)

Paradice Investment Cycling Team
#Rider Name (Country) Team
9Mitchell Carrington (NSW)
10Cameron Ivory (NSW)
11Reece Robinson (NSW)

Downer EDI Mining
#Rider Name (Country) Team
12Ben Carman (Qld)
13Saxon Irvine (NSW)
14Tirian Mcmanus (NSW)
15Dylan Nankivell (Qld)
16Dylan Newbery (Qld)
17Daniel Pinczewski (NSW)
18Scott Bradburn (NSW)
19Anthony Collins (Qld)

Illawarra Cycle Club
#Rider Name (Country) Team
20Eamonn Bell (NSW)
21Josh Berry (NSW)
22Scott Butler (NSW)
23Mark Jewell (NSW)
24Joel Walsh (NSW)
25Alex Ball (NSW)

St George Skoda
#Rider Name (Country) Team
26Nathan Bradshaw (NSW)
27Jordan Davies (NSW)
28Lachlan Edwards (NSW)
29Ben Harvey (NSW)
30Jack McCulloch (NSW)
31Sam Nelson (NSW)
32Jeremy Scott (NSW)
33Nicholas Yallouris (NSW)

Parramatta Race Team
#Rider Name (Country) Team
34Harrison Bailey (NSW)
35Anton Dimitrovski (NSW)
36Tom Patton (NSW)
37Michael Phelan (NSW)
38Ryan Thomas (NSW)

Racing Kangaroos
#Rider Name (Country) Team
39Nicholas Costello (NSW)
40Craig Evers (NSW)
41Benjamin Fox (NSW)
42Chris Hageman (NSW)
43Craig Hutton (NSW)
44Jordan Payne (NSW)
45Brodie Talbot (NSW)
46Ayden Toovey (NSW)

GPM Data#3
#Rider Name (Country) Team
47Daniel Bonello (NSW)
48Sam Wood (Qld)
49Julian Harnill (NSW)
50James Hepburn (Qld)
51Scott Law (NSW)
52Jake Magee (NSW)
53Josh Taylor (NSW)
54Edward White (NSW)

SUVelo Racing
#Rider Name (Country) Team
55Tamas Allenby (NSW)
56Tristan Bauer (NSW)
57Matthew Borg (NSW)
58Brad Hannaford (NSW)
59Connor Hughes (NSW)
60Darryl Purches (NSW)
61Patrick Sharpe (NSW)

Kenya National Team
#Rider Name (Country) Team
61John Njoroge Muya (Ken)
63Suleiman Waithuweka Kangangi (Ken)
64Samwel Mwangi (Ken)
65Paul Agorir Ngasike (Ken)
66Ayub Kathurima Kinoti (Ken)
67Benjamin Kipchumba Kogo (Ken)
68Joseph Gichora Kamau (Ken)
69Sammy Ekiru (Ken)

Euride Racing
#Rider Name (Country) Team
73Harry Carpenter (SA)
74Brad Davies (SA)
75Russell Gill (SA)
76Scott McPhee (SA)
77Fraser Northey (SA)
78Fiachra O'Muire (SA)
79Andrew Roe (SA)
80George Tansley (SA)

DHBC Racing
#Rider Name (Country) Team
81Bill Bolton (NSW)
82Michael Chidgey (NSW)
83Alexander Chubb (NSW)
84Matthew Wallman (NSW)

Data #3 Cisco Racing
#Rider Name (Country) Team
85Adam Allen (Qld)
86Kyle Bridgewood (Qld)
87Alex Grunke (Qld)
88Elliot Kippen (Qld)
89Riley Maule (Qld)
90Callum O'Sullivan (Qld)
91Aaron Pipen (Qld)
92Andrew Stephan (Qld)

Jayco/VIS/Apollo
#Rider Name (Country) Team
93Lucas Hamilton (Vic)
94Luke Parker (Vic)
95Matt Ross (Vic)
96Tom Russell (Vic)
97Zac Shaw (Vic)

Subaru / Albion
#Rider Name (Country) Team
98Keegan Aitchison (NSW)
99Lewis Anderson (NSW)
100David Bleakley (NSW)
101Jonathon Cridland (NSW)
102Cameron Harrison (NSW)

search2retain p/b Health.com.au
#Rider Name (Country) Team
103Cameron Bayly (SA)
104Tom Donald (Qld)
105Alistair Donohue (Vic)
106Tim Guy (NSW)
107Oliver Kent-Spark (Vic)
108Stuart Smith (Vic)
109Angus Tobin (NSW)
110Neil Van Der Ploeg (Vic)

Pro Team Downunder
#Rider Name (Country) Team
111Jayden Copp (Qld)
112Nick Woods (Qld)
113Douglas Freeburn (Qld)
114Darcey Ellerm-Norton (NZl)
115James Szollosi (Qld)
116Kierin Lewis (NSW)
117Jacob Restall (Qld)
118Samual Volkers (Qld)

Team Budget Forklifts
#Rider Name (Country) Team
119Jack Anderson (Qld)
120Sam Horgan (NZl)
121Josh Prete (Qld)
122Michael Cupitt (ACT)
123Marc Williams (ACT)
124Karl Evans (SA)
125Jesse Kerrison (Qld)
126Kristian Juel (Qld)

Individual entries
#Rider Name (Country) Team
127James Swadling (NSW)
128Edward Hofman (NSW)
129David Rugendyke (NSW)
130Anthony Collins (Qld)
131Michael Sherwood (NSW)
132Michael Jaeger (NSW)
133Alex Hersey (NSW)
134Zach Baker (NSW)
135Angus Burrell (NSW)
136Nicholas D'Ambrosio (NSW)
137Correy Edmed (Qld)
138Justin Millington (NSW)