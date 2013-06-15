Santos North Western Tour start list - Men
Provisional starters as of June 15, 2013
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jai Crawford (Tas)
|2
|Aaron Donnelly (NSW)
|3
|Ben Dyball (NSW)
|4
|Nathan Earle (Tas)
|5
|Jack Haig (Vic)
|6
|Brenton Jones (Vic)
|7
|Pat Shaw (Vic)
|8
|Kane Walker (Vic)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|9
|Mitchell Carrington (NSW)
|10
|Cameron Ivory (NSW)
|11
|Reece Robinson (NSW)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|12
|Ben Carman (Qld)
|13
|Saxon Irvine (NSW)
|14
|Tirian Mcmanus (NSW)
|15
|Dylan Nankivell (Qld)
|16
|Dylan Newbery (Qld)
|17
|Daniel Pinczewski (NSW)
|18
|Scott Bradburn (NSW)
|19
|Anthony Collins (Qld)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|20
|Eamonn Bell (NSW)
|21
|Josh Berry (NSW)
|22
|Scott Butler (NSW)
|23
|Mark Jewell (NSW)
|24
|Joel Walsh (NSW)
|25
|Alex Ball (NSW)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|26
|Nathan Bradshaw (NSW)
|27
|Jordan Davies (NSW)
|28
|Lachlan Edwards (NSW)
|29
|Ben Harvey (NSW)
|30
|Jack McCulloch (NSW)
|31
|Sam Nelson (NSW)
|32
|Jeremy Scott (NSW)
|33
|Nicholas Yallouris (NSW)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|34
|Harrison Bailey (NSW)
|35
|Anton Dimitrovski (NSW)
|36
|Tom Patton (NSW)
|37
|Michael Phelan (NSW)
|38
|Ryan Thomas (NSW)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|39
|Nicholas Costello (NSW)
|40
|Craig Evers (NSW)
|41
|Benjamin Fox (NSW)
|42
|Chris Hageman (NSW)
|43
|Craig Hutton (NSW)
|44
|Jordan Payne (NSW)
|45
|Brodie Talbot (NSW)
|46
|Ayden Toovey (NSW)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|47
|Daniel Bonello (NSW)
|48
|Sam Wood (Qld)
|49
|Julian Harnill (NSW)
|50
|James Hepburn (Qld)
|51
|Scott Law (NSW)
|52
|Jake Magee (NSW)
|53
|Josh Taylor (NSW)
|54
|Edward White (NSW)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|55
|Tamas Allenby (NSW)
|56
|Tristan Bauer (NSW)
|57
|Matthew Borg (NSW)
|58
|Brad Hannaford (NSW)
|59
|Connor Hughes (NSW)
|60
|Darryl Purches (NSW)
|61
|Patrick Sharpe (NSW)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|61
|John Njoroge Muya (Ken)
|63
|Suleiman Waithuweka Kangangi (Ken)
|64
|Samwel Mwangi (Ken)
|65
|Paul Agorir Ngasike (Ken)
|66
|Ayub Kathurima Kinoti (Ken)
|67
|Benjamin Kipchumba Kogo (Ken)
|68
|Joseph Gichora Kamau (Ken)
|69
|Sammy Ekiru (Ken)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|73
|Harry Carpenter (SA)
|74
|Brad Davies (SA)
|75
|Russell Gill (SA)
|76
|Scott McPhee (SA)
|77
|Fraser Northey (SA)
|78
|Fiachra O'Muire (SA)
|79
|Andrew Roe (SA)
|80
|George Tansley (SA)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|81
|Bill Bolton (NSW)
|82
|Michael Chidgey (NSW)
|83
|Alexander Chubb (NSW)
|84
|Matthew Wallman (NSW)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|85
|Adam Allen (Qld)
|86
|Kyle Bridgewood (Qld)
|87
|Alex Grunke (Qld)
|88
|Elliot Kippen (Qld)
|89
|Riley Maule (Qld)
|90
|Callum O'Sullivan (Qld)
|91
|Aaron Pipen (Qld)
|92
|Andrew Stephan (Qld)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|93
|Lucas Hamilton (Vic)
|94
|Luke Parker (Vic)
|95
|Matt Ross (Vic)
|96
|Tom Russell (Vic)
|97
|Zac Shaw (Vic)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|98
|Keegan Aitchison (NSW)
|99
|Lewis Anderson (NSW)
|100
|David Bleakley (NSW)
|101
|Jonathon Cridland (NSW)
|102
|Cameron Harrison (NSW)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|103
|Cameron Bayly (SA)
|104
|Tom Donald (Qld)
|105
|Alistair Donohue (Vic)
|106
|Tim Guy (NSW)
|107
|Oliver Kent-Spark (Vic)
|108
|Stuart Smith (Vic)
|109
|Angus Tobin (NSW)
|110
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Vic)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|111
|Jayden Copp (Qld)
|112
|Nick Woods (Qld)
|113
|Douglas Freeburn (Qld)
|114
|Darcey Ellerm-Norton (NZl)
|115
|James Szollosi (Qld)
|116
|Kierin Lewis (NSW)
|117
|Jacob Restall (Qld)
|118
|Samual Volkers (Qld)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|119
|Jack Anderson (Qld)
|120
|Sam Horgan (NZl)
|121
|Josh Prete (Qld)
|122
|Michael Cupitt (ACT)
|123
|Marc Williams (ACT)
|124
|Karl Evans (SA)
|125
|Jesse Kerrison (Qld)
|126
|Kristian Juel (Qld)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|127
|James Swadling (NSW)
|128
|Edward Hofman (NSW)
|129
|David Rugendyke (NSW)
|130
|Anthony Collins (Qld)
|131
|Michael Sherwood (NSW)
|132
|Michael Jaeger (NSW)
|133
|Alex Hersey (NSW)
|134
|Zach Baker (NSW)
|135
|Angus Burrell (NSW)
|136
|Nicholas D'Ambrosio (NSW)
|137
|Correy Edmed (Qld)
|138
|Justin Millington (NSW)
