Road cycling events 2024: The world's best sportives and organised rides

These days, there are hundreds if not thousands of Sportives, organised mass participation rides and cycling challenges all over the world.

If you don't fancy a full-blown road race or criterium but still want to enjoy the atmosphere and challenge of an event, a Sportive or Fondo (an organised road ride) is a great way of tackling a challenge, riding on closed roads or simply just enjoying a great day out on the bike with friends.

Getting an event down in the diary is also a great way of bringing some focus and motivation to your riding, especially in the early part of the year.

I've pulled together a hit list of key road events all over the world for you to explore. All the events are linked and we have even added some first-person insight to give you a flavour of the events from riders who have completed them.

USA Events

Gran Fondo Florida - March 17, USA

(Image credit: Gran Fondo Florida)

The Grand Fondo National series kicks off in the US with the Florida round in March. The six-event series also culminates with the National Fondo championships. Qualification for the Fondo Championships can be done in one of three ways: A Top 25% finish in an age group in a Gran Route (100 miles) at any Series Event. A Top 3 finish in an age group category in Gran Route at any Series Event, regardless of the number of starters. Or, by completing two or more Gran Route events at Series Events

The Fondo Florida course takes in the rolling orange groves of Pasco & Hernando County and offers three length options of 35,68 and 97 miles. The course is marshalled, there is specific timed segment racing if you want to attack a section of the course and you could even qualify for the Fondo National Championships.

Tour of Georgia Gran Fondo - 21st April, GA, USA

(Image credit: Gran Fondo Georgia )

The second round of the Gran Fondo National series is the Tour of Georgia. Based in the City of Helen in the North Georgia mountains.

The Fondo route crosses national forests and mountainous terrain and presents a great way to explore the remote roads safely and with support. As is the norm with a Gran Fondo participants can enjoy aid stations on route, personalised weather forecasts with the Ride Weather app, as well as fully signed and marshalled routes. Once finished you can kick back and enjoy some southern hospitality.

There are three ride length options the 25 mile Piccolo, 66 mile Medio and 90 mile Gran route. All offer lovely views, country roads and tough climbs!

Cheaha Challenge Granfondo - 18th May, Jacksonville, USA

The Cheah Challenge is Alabama's largest century ride. The 100-mile route takes in 102 miles in total and will see you ride summer eight major climbs in each direction. Including Cheeah Mountain which the ride is named after.

There are a wide range of alternate rides you can tackle if you don't feel up to the full 102 miles, including a hand cycle ride!

We have read the Cheeah Challenge feed stops are something to behold! With themed stops commonly seen, there has even been a Tour de France-themed stop complete with a small Eiffel tower!

Highlands Gran Fondo - 2nd June, NJ, USA

(Image credit: Highlands Gran Fondo )

The Highlands Gran Fondo provides a fantastic cycling experience just 35 minutes from New York City.

Like the rest of the Fondo series there are three different route length to choose from ranging from 35 up to the full 100 mile Fondo distance. And again, top finishers here will be able to qualify for the National Championships.

Riders will climb to New Jerseys highest point on the route and explore quiet country roads not far from one of the world biggest cities. And the best bit, you can enjoy a start / finish party at the High Point Brewery once you are done.

Triple Bypass ride - July 13th 2024, Colorado, USA

(Image credit: Triple Bypass Ride )

For 35 years the Triple Bypass ride has provided an epic cycling challenge for thousands of cyclists.

The 118 mile route takes in 10,800 feet of climbing over three of Colorado's mountain passes. There is also the option of the Double Bypass ride which is 78 miles long and covers just over seven thousand feet of climbing.

Once you have completed the routes you can enjoy the finish line party in Nottingham Park, Avon, where there is free beer, and finish line catering providing a hot meal to each rider to help you re fuel.

What's better than kicking back with a cold beer after an epic ride and swapping ride stories with your fellow riders? That's what a sportive is all about!

Gran Fondo Asheville - 14th July, NC, USA

The Asheville Gran Fondo is part of the weekend-long Asheville Bike Fest. With the Fondo taking place on the Sunday. Asheville is a mountain city in North Carolina and is a Lonely Planet top travel destination.

The routes take winding roads through the beautiful Asheville countryside before climbing up Elk Mountain to give stunning mountain ridge vista views. There's then a fun final descent back into town to enjoy.

Participants can also download the Gran Fondo Asheville app to help plan their event and stay up to date.

Boone Gran Fondo - 4th August, NC, USA

(Image credit: Boone Gran Fondo )

The Boone Gran Fondo is said to have one of the most exciting courses of the entire Fondo series. The route carves through wooded climbs and descends over its three different distance options.

Once back in the Town of Boone in North Carolina which shares its name with Trek's Boone cyclocross bike, riders can take advantage of one of the smaller fields for a Gran Fondo and enjoy the family feel.

Early August is also meant to be a great time to be in Boone with 80-degree temperatures keeping things a little more comfortable on the climbs! Make sure you stay hydrated on the course though.

Gran Fondo Maryland & National Championships - 15th September, MD, USA

The National Gran Fondo Championships are incorporated into the Gran Fondo Maryland for 2024. And whilst anyone can enter and enjoy the Maryland Gran Fondo, riders who have qualified for the Championships will start at a separate time to battle it out for the title.

The Maryland Fondo Gran Route which is 100 miles takes in 10,000ft of climbing which should test any rider. Crossing state parks, forests and the Catoctin Mountain National Park.

Like the rest of the Fondos, riders can battle it out over four timed sections and your performance in these is what counts to your overall and age group rankings. A brilliant way of allowing riders to enjoy the riding and scenery in between!

UK events

The Fred Whitton has some stunning scenery. (Image credit: Steve Fleming)

Fred Whitton Challenge Sportive - 12th May, UK

The world-famous Fred Whitton Challenge or as regulars of the event simply call it 'the Fred' is a challenging 112-mile sportive over some of the most beautiful terrain in England, within the Lake District national park.

As well as stunning scenery the event takes in most of the key Lakeland passes including Kirkstone, Honister, Newlands, Whinlatter, Hardknott, and Wrynose. There are some challenging climbs here with Hardknott pass topping out at a 30% gradient.

I've ridden the Fred Whitton twice and the crowd support was a standout for me. As well as being an epic day out, what surprised me most about the Fred Whitton was the amount of roadside support from local people and cyclists at the event. Whole villages seem to turn out to cheer and clap the event's riders and this helps you push yourself on the routes tough climbs. It made me feel like a pro cyclist for a few short minutes and I'll long remember it.

Etape Caledonia - 12th May, UK

The Scottish Highlands in the UK contain some of the most stunning scenery in the UK. And the Etape Caledonia offers 5,000 cyclists the chance to enjoy it each year.

Starting and ending in Perthshire, Scotland the Caledonia features closed road. Allowing rides to relax and enjoy the scenery and the riding.

Three route length options are available; 40, 55 and 85 miles. All take in stunning scenery, and riders can enjoy Scotlands rugged beauty, and perhaps take in a wee dram at the finish!

Ride London Sportive - 26th May, UK

(Image credit: Ride London Sportive)

Ride London offers a unique opportunity to ride through one of the world's most famous cities on closed roads, moving past some world-famous landmarks with thousands of other cyclists. The 100-mile ride finished on Tower Bridge in the centre of London as well as taking in some stunning countryside in Essex, including Epping Forest.

As well as the ride itself, the event is well suited to a weekend in London, enjoying all the city has to offer.

Adam Gale, a Ride London finisher in 2022 had this to say:

"After the first ten miles, the roads open up and it's a fast 100 miles, and good if you're looking to set a PB or fast time. Riding back into the city and finishing on Tower Bridge was exciting, when else can you ride on closed roads in the capital city? My only negative would be that it's very busy at the finish and difficult to meet family and friends or find a spot for a drink or lunch, but it wouldn't stop me from entering again."

The Smuggler Sportive - 2nd June, UK

(Image credit: The Smuggler Sportive)

The rugged North Devon coastline in England was home to smugglers and seamen hundreds of years ago, making use of its backroads and cut-throughs.

The Smugglers Sportive is a chance to explore some hidden gems along the North Devon coastline with some spicy climbs thrown in for good measure.

There are four route lengths to choose from including a gravel option. Something you don't see in every sportive. With the longest 100-mile ride totalling 12,000 ft of climbing. That's a big day out in anyone's book.

There are also Booty climbs, in a nod to the pirates who may once have hidden their booty or treasure along the coastline. Riders can earn free beer and drinks on climbing challenges.

CN Tech Editor Josh Croxton used to organise the Smuggler and has lots of experience riding it, we'll let him tell you more about it.

"As someone who's ridden all of the various Smuggler routes, I struggle to understand why the event doesn't have a greater pull and bigger reputation. The 100-mile route is a brute, with 12000ft of climbing along the jagged North Devon coastline. All riders will be treated to some stunning roads, those frequented by smugglers of old, with glorious views of the Atlantic Ocean, a handful of gruelling climbs, and an incredible atmosphere along the way. There's breakfast at the start line and a free beer at the end, with the option of tackling extra climbs along the way to earn even more. Even better is that all proceeds to go the excellent FORCE Cancer Charity."

The Dragon Ride UK - June 23rd, Wales

(Image credit: The Dragon Ride )

The Dragon Ride in Wales also stakes it's claim at being the toughest Sportive in the UK.

Four different ride lengths are offered from 98 through to a monster 296km if you feeling really brave! Riders will pass through the green and verdant Welsh countryside including some of the most famous and epic climbs in Wales.

Individual as well as group entries are available and there is full mechanical and medical support. Up to six feed stations depending on the route chosen and a finishers medal.

You will value that medal after finishing the Dragon Ride, it's a challenging, prestigious event and you'll test yourself taking on the challenge.

Etape du dales - 24th June, UK

The Etape du Dales supports the Rayner Charity Foundation in the UK which raises money to support Amateur aspiring cyclists to race abroad in the search of a pro contract.

The Yorkshire Dale National Park, like Wales, The Scottish Highlands, and the Lake District contains some of the most stunning scenery in the British Isles. The Etape du Dales offers a challenging day out for anyone riding and tackles some seriously tough climbs.

The full-length route is 177km long and takes in 3,600 metres of climbing and the exact route is kept under wraps until near the event! There is also a gravel option available if you feel like heading off-road and exploring the National Park that way.

If you want to get involved but don't feel ready for the full monty yet there is also an option to ride the Mini Etape du dales over a shorter 100km course.

Gran Fondo Isle of Man - 27th July, Isle of Man, UK

(Image credit: Gran Fondo Isle of Man )

If you are from the UK and want to try and qualify for the Gran Fondo worlds and the chance to race other riders in your age category for the chance to win a rainbow jersey, then step this way.

The Isle of Man sits in the Irish Sea just off the UK mainland - There's handy ferry access from Liverpool. It's also home to the IOM TT motorbike races and Mark Cavendish himself.

The UCI runs a Gran Fondo series for competitive amateur riders and enthusiasts alike who still want to race and compete for a World Champion jersey and qualification can lead to a place at the Gran Fondo worlds.

This year there will be a 137km Gran Fondo with electronic timing, closed roads finishers medal as well as Medio 72km Fondo event and a UCI Individual Time Trial up Snaefell mountain scene of some epic performances on both bike and motorbike over the years.

Rest of the world events

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad cyclo - February 26th, Belgium

There is nothing quite like the start of the classic season in Europe and Omloop Het Nieuwsblad is one of the first early spring classics.

If you want to make a weekend of it the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Cyclo sportive takes place on Monday the 26th of February after the race on the 24th. There are four distances to choose from 60,80 or 120 kilometres which start in Ninove. And a longer 150-kilometre version starting in Ghent.

After enjoying a free coffee at the start as well as refreshment stations along the route you should feel ready to emulate the pros and empty your tank on the legendary Muur van Geraardsbergen climb.

Gran Fondo Strade Bianche - March 3rd, Italy

(Image credit: GP Strade Bianche)

Though it isn't a monument, Strade Bianche almost carries the same weight these days with an illustrious list of winners and iconic scenery and terrain making it a fan favourite.

Amateur riders can also tackle the fabled white Tuscan roads at the Gran Fondo Strade Bianche in March. The full length ride covers 138.5 Km, with just under 42 of these kilometers on unpaved Tuscan gravel. There is also a Medio version at 87km long if you don't fancy the full monty.

Tuscany also means fantastic food and drink, like much of Italy! So you can guarantee some fantastic post ride refreshments in this part of the world.

We ride Flanders - 30th March, Belgium

We Ride Flanders is a big one. The Sportive version of the legendary monument the Tour of Flanders. It provides cyclists the opportunity to ride over the race's challenging and history-laden roads and test themselves on several cobbled climbs.

There are a few different routes ranging from 75km up to a monster 257km and takes in all the Flemish Ardennes have to offer.

Climbs like the Paterberg, Koppenberg and Oude Kwaremont will test all but the strongest legs and once you are safely back you can soak up the atmosphere, knowing you've experienced the same roads and conditions as the WorldTour riders.

The event is signposted, with well-stocked aid stations and electronic live timing.

Paris Roubaix Challenge - April 6th, France

Are you aiming to tackle the savage Roubaix cobbles? (Image credit: DIRK WAEM / Contributor)

A race that hardly needs an introduction is Paris-Roubaix the mythical race across sections of ancient French cobblestone tracks.

Amateurs can also tackle the Paris Roubaix challenge for themselves and test themselves against the region's savage cobblestones. Which are lovingly maintained by volunteer groups for the race.

There are 70, 145 and 170km routes to tackle and riders will arrive at the velodrome in Roubaix a few hours before the female professional riders for the culmination of their race.

If you want some inspiration take a look at the Iconic 1976 film on Roubaix 'A Sunday in hell'.

Liège-Bastogne-Liège Challenge, April 20th, Belgium

(Image credit: LBL Cyclo 2023 )

Another of the monuments, the most iconic one-day races in all of cycling is Liège-Bastogne-Liège or La Doyenne as it's affectionately known. Liege may not have the mania of race day at the Tour of Flanders or the opera-like drama of Milan San Remo but it's a seriously tough race as is the sportive version - the Liège-Bastogne-Liège challenge.

Any riders completing the Liege challenge are worthy of praise. Its attritional climbs and sometimes testing weather make it a stern challenge that commands respect. There are 80, 150 and full-length 250km route options on offer and you can test yourself on the legendary Côte de La Redoute climb, the scene of many race-shattering attacks over the years.

Kevin Sattherwaite, finisher in 2019 said:

"LBL - the hardest day I've had on a bike! Similar elevation gain to something like the Marmotte (4000m+) but, at around 270km, an extra 100km combined with the likelihood it will be cold, wet or worse. The route is very backloaded so resist the temptation to go off hard, you need plenty in reserve for the second half once you reach Bastogne, especially if there's a headwind."

Mallorca 312 - April 27th, Mallorca

Mallorca is a cycling mecca for cyclists from all over the world and for good reason. There is also an infamous sportive in Mallorca called the 312. What does that stand for you ask? Well, it's the event distance: 312km.

Thousands of cyclists sign up for the 312 every year and it's often sold out well in advance. Like a lot of other rides in this guide, there are often a smattering of ex-professional riders on the start line.

The event takes place on closed roads in the cycling mecca that is Mallorca, and if you don't fancy the full 312 km there are two alternate shorter loops.

Mallorca is also a wonderful holiday destination for cyclists so this one would be a great trip for the whole family!

Marmotte Granfondo Alpes - June 30th, Italy

(Image credit: Marmotte Granfondo Alpes)

The Marmotte Granfondo Alpes is possibly one of the toughest sportives or fondos in Europe. How does 170km over the Glandon, Telegraphe, Galibier, Lautaret and Alpe d'huez sound?

June in Italy may also mean some very high temperatures so be prepared for an attritional day out and lots of climbing. If you tick the Marmotte off though, you can be sure it will be a tough day you will long remember complete with some simply stunning scenery.

Luke Morrish, finisher in 2023 said:

"The first 10km of the Marmotte felt more like a road race and I flew along the valley road in a massive peloton. Ascending Alpe d'huez after 5000 metres of climbing at the end of the day in 40-degree heat was really tough. Overall though, the climbs are hard because they are super long. There's nothing actually that steep. And be aware of traffic as the event is not completely closed to cars and road traffic.

Maratona dles Dolomites - 7th July, Italy

Fancy ticking off a profile borrowed from a mountain stage of the Tour of Italy? If you do you are in the right place as that's pretty much what the 'Maratona' as it's commonly known is.

Starting in Northern Italy, the full-fat ride covers 138km and 4230 metres of climbing this sportive will test you all the way. It tackles climbs like the Passo Giau ( 9.9km at 9% average gradient) You are also guaranteed of some simply stunning scenery along the way.

We assume most riders will want to sign on for the full-length version but if you fancy a taster and a shorter ride there are 55km and 106km options available.

Ticking this one off is a real feather in the cap and will give you a proper taste of a grand tour mountain stage.

L’Etape du Tour - 7th July, France

Riders setting off to tackle the L E'tape (Image credit: L Etape du Tour)

Another longstanding and very well-known sportive is the L'Etape du Tour. If the Maratona is the equivalent of a mountain stage in the Tour of Italy, the L'Etape is the equivalent of a Tour de France mountain stage.

We've all wondered how hard a mountainous day in Tour would be. The Etape represents your chance to test yourself.

This year's route covers 138km and 4,600 metres of climbing. Taking in the Col de Braus, Col de Turini, Col de la Colmiane and finishing atop the Col de la Couillole.

July in France means some scorching temperatures (usually) but you can guarantee you'll have some lifelong memories after ticking off a day in the French mountains in July.

Paris-Brest-Paris - August 20, France

Fancy a 1200km, unsupported adventure from Paris to Brest and then back to Paris? This is a big one, and the prestigious event is only held once every four years. It's also one of the oldest, some would argue the oldest organised cycle event in the world.

PBP is a serious undertaking and to qualify for the main event and prove they are up to the challenge. Riders must tackle 200,400,400 and 600km BRM (Brevets de Randonneurs Mondieux) events in the year of the event.

Tim Ashton, a double PBP finisher had this to say of the event:

"I first rode PBP in 2019 after riding qualifying events in the UK. I had no idea how special the event is to the locals who live on the route. They treat the riders, no matter how fast you are - like cycling royalty. A completely unforgettable experience one which I would highly recommend to any long distance riders . It was so good I went back and did it all over again in 2023. My only tip would be to ride it with a friend or two as the shared experience is what makes it so special."

Taiwan KOM Challenge - 25th October, Taiwan

Fancy yourself a climber? How about taking on the monster Taiwan KOM challenge then? This crazy uphill race is 105 kilometres long and covers 3275 metres of altitude gain. Aside from a few initial flat metres, the entire route is uphill on the Taroko Gorge and Wuling Pass Climb.

The event is completed by amateur and professional riders and Tour de France winner Vincenzo Nibali even won one year.

If you can focus on your surroundings after that much climbing there are some spectacular views to enjoy in what is truly a unique event.