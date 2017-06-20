Richie Porte's BMC Teammachine SLR01 – Gallery

Image 1 of 24 Richie Porte's BMC Teammachine SLR01 (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 2 of 24 Shimano Dura-Ace 9150 shifters for Porte (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 3 of 24 The contrasting decals make for a clean finish on the bike (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 4 of 24 A closer look at the front brake (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 5 of 24 BMC didn't miss an opportunity to add some branding to the Shimano hubs (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 6 of 24 A look at the front profile of the BMC (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 7 of 24 Richie Porte rides a tiny size 47 frame (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 8 of 24 The frame was registered with the UCI last November (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 9 of 24 15mm of seat post offset for Porte (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 10 of 24 The latest Shimano Dura-Ace 9100 pedals for the BMC rider (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 11 of 24 Colour coordinated Elite Cannibal bottle cages for 'El Bala' (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 12 of 24 3T provide the handlebars and tape for the BMC Racing team (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 13 of 24 The Teammachine SLR01 features a junction box on the down tube for the Di2 system (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 14 of 24 Porte's bike is equipped with a Shimano Dura-Ace 9150 groupset and a SRM/Dura-Ace crankset (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 15 of 24 Porte runs 170mm cranks, Dura-Ace 9000 series 53/39T chainrings and a SRM power meter (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 16 of 24 Shimano's Dura-Ace 9150 rear derailleur weighs in at 204 grams (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 17 of 24 Porte generally opts for the Dura-Ace C24 rim depth wheels (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 18 of 24 Direct mount brakes front and rear for the Australian (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 19 of 24 The Shimano Dura-Ace cassette was 11-30T (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 20 of 24 Porte runs 170mm cranks (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 21 of 24 The seat post clamp is tightened from the underside of the frame and is positioned lower than the old version of the bike (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 22 of 24 The all black Fizik Arione saddle works well with the BMC Racing colours (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 23 of 24 BMC's new stem system is adjustable with the oblong shaped spacers (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 24 of 24 BMC's proprietary rear derailleur hanger (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media)

Richie Porte rode the 2017 Criterium du Dauphine as his final preparations ahead of July's Tour de France. Wearing the leader's jersey for the final two stages before being dethroned by Jakob Fuglsang, Porte will hope he can build on this success and will begin the Grand Tour in Dusseldorf as one of the favourites for the race.

Ahead of the Dauphine, BMC unveiled the latest Teammachine SLR01. The top of the range machine replaces the previous Teammachine that has been raced on for four seasons.

The 172cm tall Australian opts for a small 47cm frame and 170mm cranks.

Porte's bike features a Shimano Dura-Ace 9150 groupset, with direct mount brakes. The crankset is provided by SRM and has Dura-Ace 9000 series chainrings and cranks, but are paired with Dura-Ace 9100 series pedals.

Despite being shot ahead of a relatively flat stage, Porte was running an 11-30T cassette, whilst many of his competitors opted for an 11-28T.

3T provide both the handlebars and the tape, whilst the proprietary stem and seat post are produced by BMC. The red and black design continues with an all black Fizik Arione saddle.

For a closer look at Porte's Teammachine SLR01 from earlier in the season which he rode to victory at the Tour Down Under and Tour de Romandie, click here

Frame: BMC Teammachine SLR01, size 47

Fork: BMC Teammachine SLR01, premium carbon

Seat tube length (c-t): 423mm

Head tube length: 113mm

Top tube length: 517

Brakes: Shimano Dura-Ace 9100, direct mount

Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace 9150

Derailleurs: Shimano Dura-Ace 9150

Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace, 11-30T

Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace, HG901 11 speed

Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace 9000 170mm cranks, 53/39T chainrings, SRM power meter

Wheels: Shimano Dura-Ace 9100 C24

Handlebars: 3T Ergonova Team

Stem: BMC ICS 01

Tape/grips: 3T

Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace 9100

Saddle: Fizik Arione

Seatpost: Teammachine SLR01 ‘D’ Premium Carbon, 15mm offset

Bottle cages: Elite Custom Race Plus

Computer: SRM PC-8

Critical Measurements

Rider’s weight: 62kg

Rider’s height: 172cm