Richie Porte's BMC Teammachine SLR01 – Gallery

All new frameset for Tasmanian ahead of Tour de France GC challenge
Richie Porte rode the 2017 Criterium du Dauphine as his final preparations ahead of July's Tour de France. Wearing the leader's jersey for the final two stages before being dethroned by Jakob Fuglsang, Porte will hope he can build on this success and will begin the Grand Tour in Dusseldorf as one of the favourites for the race.
Ahead of the Dauphine, BMC unveiled the latest Teammachine SLR01. The top of the range machine replaces the previous Teammachine that has been raced on for four seasons.
The 172cm tall Australian opts for a small 47cm frame and 170mm cranks.
Porte's bike features a Shimano Dura-Ace 9150 groupset, with direct mount brakes. The crankset is provided by SRM and has Dura-Ace 9000 series chainrings and cranks, but are paired with Dura-Ace 9100 series pedals.
Despite being shot ahead of a relatively flat stage, Porte was running an 11-30T cassette, whilst many of his competitors opted for an 11-28T.
3T provide both the handlebars and the tape, whilst the proprietary stem and seat post are produced by BMC. The red and black design continues with an all black Fizik Arione saddle.
Frame: BMC Teammachine SLR01, size 47
Fork: BMC Teammachine SLR01, premium carbon
Seat tube length (c-t): 423mm
Head tube length: 113mm
Top tube length: 517
Brakes: Shimano Dura-Ace 9100, direct mount
Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace 9150
Derailleurs: Shimano Dura-Ace 9150
Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace, 11-30T
Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace, HG901 11 speed
Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace 9000 170mm cranks, 53/39T chainrings, SRM power meter
Wheels: Shimano Dura-Ace 9100 C24
Handlebars: 3T Ergonova Team
Stem: BMC ICS 01
Tape/grips: 3T
Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace 9100
Saddle: Fizik Arione
Seatpost: Teammachine SLR01 ‘D’ Premium Carbon, 15mm offset
Bottle cages: Elite Custom Race Plus
Computer: SRM PC-8
Critical Measurements
Rider’s weight: 62kg
Rider’s height: 172cm
