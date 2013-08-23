Pro bike: Tejay van Garderen’s BMC TM01 Time Machine

USA Pro Challenge race leader on custom 3T aerobars
Tejay van Garderen set out on the uphill time trial of the USA Pro Challenge in the yellow leader’s skinsuit aboard a BMC TM01 Time Machine with a custom 3T aerobar and new team-only Continental tubulars. Although not exceptionally light at 18.98lb/9.06kg, van Garderen’s Time Machine was chosen for its aerodynamic advantage.
With about 1,500ft of climbing in the 10mi/16.1km time trial, some riders opted for road bikes with aero bars, but all the GC contenders rode full TT rigs.
Van Garderen ran a standard 53/39 ring set-up on his SRM Dura-Ace cranks, with an 11-25 cassette in the rear.
Van Garderen matched a Shimano C50 front wheel with a Lightweight disc, which BMC mechanics have painted over and polished to a mirror-like finish. On the front a 24mm Continental tubular marked Force Comp shared the same tread as the unmarked 22mm rear. Chief team mechanic Ian Sherburne explained that the tires are pro-team only, with a perfectly smooth center tread for ultimate speed matched with file tread shoulders for cornering grip. When BMC riders use a rear PRO disc, which has a wider tire bed, mechanics mount a 24 or 25mm tire to match.
But the most remarkable piece of van Garderen’s Time Machine is the custom-molded aerobar, which integrates not only the bars and the stem but the bayonet fork itself.
The Shimano Di2 wiring is molded into the aerobar, which is drilled for a zip-tie connection for the wiring harness.
Van Garderen’s resulting position is not insanely low by pro standards, but his extensions are quite narrow. The arm-rest pads are 14cm apart (c-to-c) and the extensions are only 5cm apart at the tips.
