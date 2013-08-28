Pro bike: Peter Sagan’s Cannondale Slice

Image 1 of 6 Much like his road bike, Sagan runs his time-trial rig long and low. His reach is 60cm, measured from the tip of the saddle to the center of the pads. His drop is 18cm (Image credit: Ben Delaney / Future Publishing) Image 2 of 6 Sagan's aero SRAM chainrings are 54/42 (Image credit: Ben Delaney / Future Publishing) Image 3 of 6 As is increasingly the trend, Cannondale integrates the fork into the leading edge of the bike, ahead of the head tube, connecting it directly to the integrated stem/aerobar (Image credit: Ben Delaney / Future Publishing) Image 4 of 6 Fi'zi:k-sponsored riders typically ride an Aliante, an Arione or an Antares. Sagan opts for the latter (Image credit: Ben Delaney / Future Publishing) Image 5 of 6 Althought the brake cables are fully hidden, the shift cables pop out of the back of the extensions before disappearing into the stem and through the frame (Image credit: Ben Delaney / Future Publishing) Image 6 of 6 Flush, flat and fast - an apt set-up for a rider on fire (Image credit: Ben Delaney / Future Publishing)

As Peter Sagan (Cannondale) racked up four wins in seven stages at the 2013 USA Pro Challenge, pro cycling fans got to see plenty of his Cannondale road bike. But here is a look at the time trial machine of the Slovakian speedster, the Cannondale Slice RS.

Integration abounds on Sagan’s Slice, which has hidden brakes (Cannondale Naero-Tec mini-V calipers) and a fork that wraps around the front of the head tube to connect with the integrated stem.

Best-known for his sprinting, Sagan certainly has the ability to time trial as well, at least over shorter courses. At the 2012 Tour de Suisse he bested the liked of Fabian Cancellara for the win in a 7.3km time trial. In Colorado, however, Sagan treated the uphill time trial in Vail as a rest day of sorts, riding to a 59th place finish.

Check out the gallery at right for some details on his 17.24lb/7.82kg Cannondale Slice RS.

This story originally appeared on Bikeradar.com.