Pro bike: Peter Sagan’s Cannondale Slice
The long and lean time trial machine of the Slovakian speedster
As Peter Sagan (Cannondale) racked up four wins in seven stages at the 2013 USA Pro Challenge, pro cycling fans got to see plenty of his Cannondale road bike. But here is a look at the time trial machine of the Slovakian speedster, the Cannondale Slice RS.
Integration abounds on Sagan’s Slice, which has hidden brakes (Cannondale Naero-Tec mini-V calipers) and a fork that wraps around the front of the head tube to connect with the integrated stem.
Best-known for his sprinting, Sagan certainly has the ability to time trial as well, at least over shorter courses. At the 2012 Tour de Suisse he bested the liked of Fabian Cancellara for the win in a 7.3km time trial. In Colorado, however, Sagan treated the uphill time trial in Vail as a rest day of sorts, riding to a 59th place finish.
Check out the gallery at right for some details on his 17.24lb/7.82kg Cannondale Slice RS.
This story originally appeared on Bikeradar.com.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy