Pro Bike: Dan Martin’s Cervelo R5

Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp) has enjoyed a breakthrough season this year. Three prestigious wins – a stage and the overall in Tour of Catalonia, victory in Liege-Bastogne-Liege – means that the 26-year-old climber has joined the firmament of the best cyclists in the peloton.
This year he started the 2013 Tour de France – only his second – as one of the Gamin-Sharp ‘chaos-makers’. Team manager Jonathan Vaughters believes the experienced squad, weighted towards climbers like Martin form “a group of guys that together can create chaos in the race.”
Martin’s principal bike will be the R5: a tried and tested, no nonsense frameset that’s light and stiff to serve him in the mountains and aerodynamic enough for use on the fast flat stages. To celebrate the 100th Tour, team bike sponsor Cervelo have painted up a limited edition frames for the race.
The blue argyle in the badge and yellow details in the frame and the flash of scarlet in the Fi’zi:k Antares Braided saddle might not be to everyone’s taste but it does make the bike stand out. Beneath the decals this bike has pedigree. The light and dark Shimano Dura-Ace 2014 11 speed groupset runs the length of the bike, only interrupted by the Rotor SRM cranks and chain rings.
Full Spec
Frame Cervelo R5, 54cm Fork Cervelo R5 Headset FSA Orbit IS-2 Headset Stem 3T ARX-Team Pro 140mm ±17˚ Handlebars 3T Rotundo Pro, 42cm (centre-to-centre) Tape/grips 3T Pro bar tape Front brake Shimano Dura-Ace BR-9000 Rear brake Shimano Dura-Ace BR-9000 Brake levers Shimano Dura-Ace ST 9070 Front derailleur Shimano Dura-Ace FD-9070 Rear derailleur Shimano Dura-Ace RD-9070 Shift levers Shimano Dura-Ace STI Dual Control ST-9070 Cassette Shimano Dura-Ace CS-9000, 11-25T Chain Shimano Dura-Ace CN-9000 Crankset SRM Wireless Rotor Flow, Aero Rings 53/39T Bottom bracket Rotor Press-fit 4630 Pedals Shimano Dura-Ace SPD PD-9000 Wheelset Mavic Cosmic CXR60T Front tyre Mavic Yksion CXR GripLink tubular, 25mm Rear tyre Mavic Yksion CXR GripLink tubular, 25mm Saddle Fi’zi:k Antares Braided Seat post 3T Doric Team Bottle cages Arundel Mandible (2) Computer Garmin Edge 510
