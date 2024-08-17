Primož Roglič chases history with his latest Vuelta a España comeback

By
published

How the Slovenian's three previous victories followed setbacks earlier in the season

ALTU DEL GAMONITEIRU SPAIN SEPTEMBER 02 Primoz Roglic of Slovenia and Team Jumbo Visma red leader jersey competes during the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 18 a 1626km stage from Salas to Altu dEl Gamoniteiru 1770m lavuelta LaVuelta21 on September 02 2021 in Altu dEl Gamoniteiru Spain Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Primož Roglič en route to his third Vuelta a España victory in 2021. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The stakes are high for Primož Roglič in this year’s Vuelta a España. The Slovenian arrives at the race after fracturing his back in a crash at the Tour de France, and the pain from his heavy fall in July still lingers.

Purely in terms of records, a fourth overall victory would put the 34-year-old on a level footing with the most successful ever Vuelta rider Roberto Heras, who won his home Grand Tour in 2000, 2003, 2004 and 2005. 

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.