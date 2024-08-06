Opportunity, adapting and chasing that missing Olympic track gold medal – Sam Welsford

By
published

Dealing with unfinished business on the track as Australian rider's focus turns toward becoming one of world's top road sprinters

Sam Welsford (Bora Hansgrohe) at the Tour Down Under at the start of 2024
Sam Welsford (Bora Hansgrohe) at the Tour Down Under at the start of 2024 (Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

Sam Welsford has been one common thread in Australia’s team pursuit squad through Rio, Tokyo and now at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. However, it's certainly not business as usual for the rider from Subiaco as he once again goes in pursuit of gold.

Plenty has changed in the years since Welsford first lined up with the reigning world champions in 2016 in the Olympic gold medal showdown for the Team Pursuit but the sense of unfinished business remains. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.