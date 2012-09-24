Trending

Milan-Torino start list

Official starters as of September 22, 2012

Acqua & Sapone
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Danilo Di Luca (Ita)
2Massimo Codol (Ita)
3Paolo Ciavatta (Ita)
4Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col)
5Andrea Masciarelli (Ita)
6Alessandro Donati (Ita)
7Francesco Di Paolo (Ita)
8Fabio Taborre (Ita)

Lampre - ISD
#Rider Name (Country) Team
11Winner Anacona Gomez (Col)
12Matteo Bono (Ita)
13Damiano Cunego (Ita)
14Marco Marzano (Ita)
15Manuele Mori (Ita)
16Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol)
17Matthew Lloyd (Aus)
18Diego Ulissi (Ita)

Liquigas-Cannondale
#Rider Name (Country) Team
21Ivan Basso (Ita)
22Eros Capecchi (Ita)
23Damiano Caruso (Ita)
24Mauro Da Dalto (Ita)
25Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita)
26Moreno Moser (Ita)
27Vincenzo Nibali (Ita)
28Cristiano Salerno (Ita)

Pro Team Astana
#Rider Name (Country) Team
31Borut Bozic (Slo)
32Francesco Gavazzi (Ita)
33Tanel Kangert (Est)
34Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe)
35Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz)
36Simone Ponzi (Ita)
37Paolo Tiralongo (Ita)
38Fabio Aru (Ita)

Omega Pharma - QuickStep
#Rider Name (Country) Team
41Jérôme Pineau (Fra)
42Sylvain Chavanel (Fra)
43Dries Devenyns (Bel)
44Kevin De Weert (Bel)
45Michal Golas (Pol)
46Serge Pauwels (Bel)
47Kristof Vandewalle (Bel)
48Marco Bandiera (Ita)

Garmin - Sharp
#Rider Name (Country) Team
51Thomas Dekker (Ned)
52Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra)
53Nathan Haas (Aus)
54Koldo Fernandez (Spa)
55Peter Stetina (USA)
56Ryder Hesjedal (Can)
57Christophe Le Mevel (Fra)
58Steele Von Hoff (Aus)

Katusha Team
#Rider Name (Country) Team
61Giampaolo Caruso (Ita)
62Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa)
63Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa)
64Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa)
65Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa)
66Simon Spilak (Slo)
67Yury Trofimov (Rus)
68Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa)

RadioShack-Nissan
#Rider Name (Country) Team
71Jan Bakelants (Bel)
72Daniele Bennati (Ita)
73George Bennett (NZl)
74Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr)
75Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa)
76Ben Hermans (Bel)
77Christopher Horner (USA)
78Oliver Zaugg (Swi)

Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
#Rider Name (Country) Team
81Alberto Contador (Esp)
82Chris Anker Sörensen (Den)
83Mads Christensen (Den)
84Manuele Boaro (Ita)
85Rafal Majka (Pol)
86Anders Lund (Den)
87Bruno Pires (Por)
88Matteo Tosatto (Ita)

FDJ-Big Mat
#Rider Name (Country) Team
91Kenny Elissonde (Fra)
92Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra)
93Arnold Jeannesson (Fra)
94Sandy Casar (Fra)
95Thibaut Pinot (Fra)
96Cédric Pineau (Fra)
97Jussi Veikkanen (Fin)
98Arthur Vichot (Fra)

AG2R La Mondiale
#Rider Name (Country) Team
101John Gadret (Fra)
102Romain Bardet (Fra)
103Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra)
104Maxime Bouet (Fra)
105Sylvain Georges (Fra)
106Matteo Montaguti (Ita)
107Julien Berard (Fra)
108Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra)

Androni - Giocattoli
#Rider Name (Country) Team
111Franco Pellizotti (Ita)
112Riccardo Chiarini (Ita)
113Giairo Ermeti (Ita)
114Fabio Felline (Ita)
115Carlos José Ochoa (Ven)
116Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col)
117Emanuele Sella (Ita)
118Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col)

Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
#Rider Name (Country) Team
121Filippo Pozzato (Ita)
122Matteo Rabottini (Ita)
123Francesco Failli (Ita)
124Luca Mazzanti (Ita)
125Alessandro Proni (Ita)
126Alfredo Balloni (Ita)
127Leonardo Giordani (Ita)
128Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita)

Colombia - Coldeportes
#Rider Name (Country) Team
131Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col)
132Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col)
133Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col)
134Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col)
135Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col)
136Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col)
137Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col)
138Jarlinson Pantano (Col)

Colnago - CSF Inox
#Rider Name (Country) Team
141Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita)
142Gianluca Brambilla (Ita)
143Enrico Battaglin (Ita)
144Marco Canola (Ita)
145Angelo Pagani (Ita)
146Roberto Giacobazzi (Ita)
147Andrea Pasqualon (Ita)
148Stefano Locatelli (Ita)

Utensilnord Named
#Rider Name (Country) Team
151Paolo Bailetti (Ita)
152Gabriele Bosisio (Ita)
153Davide Mucelli (Ita)
154Fabio Piscopiello (Ita)
155Matteo Fedi (Ita)
156Sergio Lagana (Ita)
157Frederico Rocchetti (Ita)
158Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa)

Argos-Shimano
#Rider Name (Country) Team
161Koen De Kort (Ned)
162Yann Huguet (Fra)
163Matthieu Sprick (Fra)
164Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger)
165Thierry Hupond (Fra)
166Simon Geschke (Ger)
167Thomas Damuseau (Fra)
168Warren Barguil (Fra)

Team Idea
#Rider Name (Country) Team
171Luca Barla (Ita)
172Andrea Palini (Ita)
173Marco Frapporti (Ita)
174Luca Dodi (Ita)
175Ruslan Karimov (Uzb)
176Aristide Ratti (Ita)
177Cristian Cominelli (Ita)
178Alessandro Bisolti (Ita)