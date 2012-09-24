Milan-Torino start list
Official starters as of September 22, 2012
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita)
|2
|Massimo Codol (Ita)
|3
|Paolo Ciavatta (Ita)
|4
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col)
|5
|Andrea Masciarelli (Ita)
|6
|Alessandro Donati (Ita)
|7
|Francesco Di Paolo (Ita)
|8
|Fabio Taborre (Ita)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|11
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col)
|12
|Matteo Bono (Ita)
|13
|Damiano Cunego (Ita)
|14
|Marco Marzano (Ita)
|15
|Manuele Mori (Ita)
|16
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol)
|17
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus)
|18
|Diego Ulissi (Ita)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|21
|Ivan Basso (Ita)
|22
|Eros Capecchi (Ita)
|23
|Damiano Caruso (Ita)
|24
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita)
|25
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita)
|26
|Moreno Moser (Ita)
|27
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita)
|28
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|31
|Borut Bozic (Slo)
|32
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita)
|33
|Tanel Kangert (Est)
|34
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe)
|35
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz)
|36
|Simone Ponzi (Ita)
|37
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita)
|38
|Fabio Aru (Ita)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|41
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra)
|42
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra)
|43
|Dries Devenyns (Bel)
|44
|Kevin De Weert (Bel)
|45
|Michal Golas (Pol)
|46
|Serge Pauwels (Bel)
|47
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel)
|48
|Marco Bandiera (Ita)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|51
|Thomas Dekker (Ned)
|52
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra)
|53
|Nathan Haas (Aus)
|54
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa)
|55
|Peter Stetina (USA)
|56
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can)
|57
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra)
|58
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|61
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita)
|62
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa)
|63
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa)
|64
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa)
|65
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa)
|66
|Simon Spilak (Slo)
|67
|Yury Trofimov (Rus)
|68
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|71
|Jan Bakelants (Bel)
|72
|Daniele Bennati (Ita)
|73
|George Bennett (NZl)
|74
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr)
|75
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa)
|76
|Ben Hermans (Bel)
|77
|Christopher Horner (USA)
|78
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|81
|Alberto Contador (Esp)
|82
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den)
|83
|Mads Christensen (Den)
|84
|Manuele Boaro (Ita)
|85
|Rafal Majka (Pol)
|86
|Anders Lund (Den)
|87
|Bruno Pires (Por)
|88
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|91
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra)
|92
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra)
|93
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra)
|94
|Sandy Casar (Fra)
|95
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra)
|96
|Cédric Pineau (Fra)
|97
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin)
|98
|Arthur Vichot (Fra)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|101
|John Gadret (Fra)
|102
|Romain Bardet (Fra)
|103
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra)
|104
|Maxime Bouet (Fra)
|105
|Sylvain Georges (Fra)
|106
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita)
|107
|Julien Berard (Fra)
|108
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|111
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita)
|112
|Riccardo Chiarini (Ita)
|113
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita)
|114
|Fabio Felline (Ita)
|115
|Carlos José Ochoa (Ven)
|116
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col)
|117
|Emanuele Sella (Ita)
|118
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|121
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita)
|122
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita)
|123
|Francesco Failli (Ita)
|124
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita)
|125
|Alessandro Proni (Ita)
|126
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita)
|127
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita)
|128
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|131
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col)
|132
|Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col)
|133
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col)
|134
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col)
|135
|Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col)
|136
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col)
|137
|Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col)
|138
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|141
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita)
|142
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita)
|143
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita)
|144
|Marco Canola (Ita)
|145
|Angelo Pagani (Ita)
|146
|Roberto Giacobazzi (Ita)
|147
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita)
|148
|Stefano Locatelli (Ita)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|151
|Paolo Bailetti (Ita)
|152
|Gabriele Bosisio (Ita)
|153
|Davide Mucelli (Ita)
|154
|Fabio Piscopiello (Ita)
|155
|Matteo Fedi (Ita)
|156
|Sergio Lagana (Ita)
|157
|Frederico Rocchetti (Ita)
|158
|Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|161
|Koen De Kort (Ned)
|162
|Yann Huguet (Fra)
|163
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra)
|164
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger)
|165
|Thierry Hupond (Fra)
|166
|Simon Geschke (Ger)
|167
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra)
|168
|Warren Barguil (Fra)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|171
|Luca Barla (Ita)
|172
|Andrea Palini (Ita)
|173
|Marco Frapporti (Ita)
|174
|Luca Dodi (Ita)
|175
|Ruslan Karimov (Uzb)
|176
|Aristide Ratti (Ita)
|177
|Cristian Cominelli (Ita)
|178
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita)
