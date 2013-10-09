Melbourne to Warrnambool start list
Starters and bib numbers as of October 9
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jack Haig (Vic)
|2
|Joseph Cooper (NZl)
|3
|Aaron Donnelly (NSW)
|4
|Brenton Jones (Vic)
|5
|Jack Beckinsale (NSW)
|6
|Patrick Shaw (Vic)
|7
|Tom Robinson (Tas)
|8
|Kane Walker (Vic)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|11
|Jack Anderson (Qld)
|12
|Jesse Kerrison (Qld)
|13
|Samuel Horgan (NZl)
|14
|Michael Vink (NZl)
|15
|Karl Evans (SA)
|16
|Jacob Kauffmann (NSW)
|17
|Michael Cupitt (ACT)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|21
|Alex Edmondson (SA)
|22
|Harry Carpenter (SA)
|23
|George Tansley (SA)
|24
|Robert McCarthy (SA)
|25
|Russell Gill (SA)
|26
|Andrew Roe (SA)
|27
|Mark O'Brien (Vic)
|28
|Fraser Northey (SA)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|41
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Vic)
|42
|Cameron Bayly (SA)
|43
|Eric Sheppard (Vic)
|44
|Oliver Kent-Spark (Vic)
|45
|Alistair Donohoe (Vic)
|46
|Thomas Donald (Qld)
|47
|Loh Sea Keong (Mas)
|48
|Michael Gallagher (Vic)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|51
|Matthew Clark (Vic)
|52
|Shannon Johnson (Vic)
|53
|Jason Spencer (Vic)
|54
|Trevor Spencer (Vic)
|55
|Morgan Smith (NZl)
|56
|Sam Crome (Vic)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|61
|Alexander Malone (NSW)
|62
|Mitchell Cooper (Vic)
|63
|Paul Van Der Ploeg (Vic)
|64
|Peter Smith (Vic)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|71
|Rhys Gillett (Vic)
|72
|Tyler Spurrell (Vic)
|73
|Steven Waite (Vic)
|74
|James Rendall (Vic)
|75
|Darcy Woolley (Vic)
|76
|Daniel Nelson (Vic)
|77
|Nicholas Squillari (Vic)
|78
|Trent Morey (Vic)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|81
|Rowan Dever (Vic)
|82
|Joel Strachan (Vic)
|83
|Alexander Ray (NZl)
|84
|Vaughan Bowman (Vic)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|91
|Scott Law (NSW)
|92
|Caleb Jones (NSW)
|93
|Daniel Bonello (NSW)
|94
|Sam Rutherford (NSW)
|95
|Edward White (NSW)
|96
|Chris Jory (NSW)
|97
|Jake Magee (NSW)
|98
|Daniel O'Keefe (NSW)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|101
|Michael Hale (Vic)
|102
|Zane Hunter (Vic)
|103
|William Livesay (Vic)
|104
|David Mclean (Vic)
|105
|Wade Edwards (Vic)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|111
|Lachlan Ambrose (SA)
|112
|Luca Giacomin (Vic)
|113
|Scott Mcphee (SA)
|114
|Leo Simmonds (SA)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|121
|Brendan Johnston (ACT)
|122
|Ben Marshall (ACT)
|123
|Brendan Washington (NSW)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|131
|Mark Crawford (NSW)
|132
|Thomas Patton (NSW)
|133
|Simon Hammond (NSW)
|134
|Todd Greenland (NSW)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|141
|Keegan Aitchison (NSW)
|142
|Cameron Harrison (NSW)
|143
|Ben De Groot (NSW)
|144
|Anthony Murray (NSW)
|145
|David Early (NSW)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|151
|Matt Boys (Vic)
|152
|Cameron Parlevliet (Vic)
|153
|Nicholas Smith (Vic)
|154
|Tom Leaper (Vic)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|171
|David Woolsey (Vic)
|172
|Adam Trewin (Vic)
|173
|James Love (Vic)
|174
|Aaron Salisbury (Vic)
|175
|Adam Murchie (Vic)
|176
|Benjamin Johnson (Vic)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|181
|Timothy Llewellyn (NSW)
|182
|James Fowler (NSW)
|183
|Alexander Chubb (NSW)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|191
|Dean Heathcote (Vic)
|192
|David Kelly (Vic)
|193
|Luigi Vecchio (Vic)
|194
|Neil Robinson (Vic)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|195
|Ben Carman (Qld)
|196
|Daniel Herrewyn (SA)
|197
|Clive Silcock (Vic)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|201
|Todd Satchell (Vic)
|202
|Dylan Lindsey (Vic)
|203
|Allan Satchell (Vic)
|204
|Mark Scouller (Vic)
|205
|Damien Cook (Vic)
|206
|Michael Mcgee (SA)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|211
|Fergus Sully (Vic)
|212
|Leigh Clifford (Vic)
|213
|Christopher Lee (Vic)
|214
|Chris Stack (SA)
|215
|Lee Burchell (Vic)
|216
|Cameron McDonald (Vic)
|217
|Daniel Strauss (Vic)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|221
|Edward Bissaker (SA)
|222
|Jake Klajnblat (Vic)
|223
|Cameron Clamp (Vic)
|224
|Kane Macri (NSW)
|225
|Trent Stevenson (Vic)
|226
|Thomas Hamilton (Vic)
|227
|Luke Parker (Vic)
|228
|Samuel Nelson (NSW)
|229
|Tom Paton (Vic)
|230
|Timothy Decker (SA)
|231
|Jayden Copp (Qld)
|232
|Mark Jamesion (Qld)
|233
|Anthony Collins (Qld)
|234
|Stephen Fairless (Vic)
|235
|James Mowatt (Vic)
|236
|Jacob Restall (Qld)
|237
|Jason Rigg (Tas)
|238
|Andrew Ward (Vic)
|239
|Dan Wilkins (Vic)
|240
|Paul Edelstein (NSW)
|241
|Samuel Witmitz (Vic)
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy