Trending

Melbourne to Warrnambool start list

Starters and bib numbers as of October 9

 

Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jack Haig (Vic)
2Joseph Cooper (NZl)
3Aaron Donnelly (NSW)
4Brenton Jones (Vic)
5Jack Beckinsale (NSW)
6Patrick Shaw (Vic)
7Tom Robinson (Tas)
8Kane Walker (Vic)

Budget Forklifts
#Rider Name (Country) Team
11Jack Anderson (Qld)
12Jesse Kerrison (Qld)
13Samuel Horgan (NZl)
14Michael Vink (NZl)
15Karl Evans (SA)
16Jacob Kauffmann (NSW)
17Michael Cupitt (ACT)

Euride Racing (ERD)
#Rider Name (Country) Team
21Alex Edmondson (SA)
22Harry Carpenter (SA)
23George Tansley (SA)
24Robert McCarthy (SA)
25Russell Gill (SA)
26Andrew Roe (SA)
27Mark O'Brien (Vic)
28Fraser Northey (SA)

search2retain p/b health.com.au
#Rider Name (Country) Team
41Neil Van Der Ploeg (Vic)
42Cameron Bayly (SA)
43Eric Sheppard (Vic)
44Oliver Kent-Spark (Vic)
45Alistair Donohoe (Vic)
46Thomas Donald (Qld)
47Loh Sea Keong (Mas)
48Michael Gallagher (Vic)

CharterMason Drapac Development Team
#Rider Name (Country) Team
51Matthew Clark (Vic)
52Shannon Johnson (Vic)
53Jason Spencer (Vic)
54Trevor Spencer (Vic)
55Morgan Smith (NZl)
56Sam Crome (Vic)

Satalyst Giant Racing Team
#Rider Name (Country) Team
61Alexander Malone (NSW)
62Mitchell Cooper (Vic)
63Paul Van Der Ploeg (Vic)
64Peter Smith (Vic)

African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
#Rider Name (Country) Team
71Rhys Gillett (Vic)
72Tyler Spurrell (Vic)
73Steven Waite (Vic)
74James Rendall (Vic)
75Darcy Woolley (Vic)
76Daniel Nelson (Vic)
77Nicholas Squillari (Vic)
78Trent Morey (Vic)

Target Trek Racing Team
#Rider Name (Country) Team
81Rowan Dever (Vic)
82Joel Strachan (Vic)
83Alexander Ray (NZl)
84Vaughan Bowman (Vic)

GPM Data#3
#Rider Name (Country) Team
91Scott Law (NSW)
92Caleb Jones (NSW)
93Daniel Bonello (NSW)
94Sam Rutherford (NSW)
95Edward White (NSW)
96Chris Jory (NSW)
97Jake Magee (NSW)
98Daniel O'Keefe (NSW)

Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics
#Rider Name (Country) Team
101Michael Hale (Vic)
102Zane Hunter (Vic)
103William Livesay (Vic)
104David Mclean (Vic)
105Wade Edwards (Vic)

Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team
#Rider Name (Country) Team
111Lachlan Ambrose (SA)
112Luca Giacomin (Vic)
113Scott Mcphee (SA)
114Leo Simmonds (SA)

Suzuki Bontrager
#Rider Name (Country) Team
121Brendan Johnston (ACT)
122Ben Marshall (ACT)
123Brendan Washington (NSW)

Parramatta Race Team
#Rider Name (Country) Team
131Mark Crawford (NSW)
132Thomas Patton (NSW)
133Simon Hammond (NSW)
134Todd Greenland (NSW)

Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team
#Rider Name (Country) Team
141Keegan Aitchison (NSW)
142Cameron Harrison (NSW)
143Ben De Groot (NSW)
144Anthony Murray (NSW)
145David Early (NSW)

Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
#Rider Name (Country) Team
151Matt Boys (Vic)
152Cameron Parlevliet (Vic)
153Nicholas Smith (Vic)
154Tom Leaper (Vic)

Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets
#Rider Name (Country) Team
171David Woolsey (Vic)
172Adam Trewin (Vic)
173James Love (Vic)
174Aaron Salisbury (Vic)
175Adam Murchie (Vic)
176Benjamin Johnson (Vic)

DHBC Racing
#Rider Name (Country) Team
181Timothy Llewellyn (NSW)
182James Fowler (NSW)
183Alexander Chubb (NSW)

Total Rush Hyster
#Rider Name (Country) Team
191Dean Heathcote (Vic)
192David Kelly (Vic)
193Luigi Vecchio (Vic)
194Neil Robinson (Vic)

Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team
#Rider Name (Country) Team
195Ben Carman (Qld)
196Daniel Herrewyn (SA)
197Clive Silcock (Vic)

Anchor Point South Coast
#Rider Name (Country) Team
201Todd Satchell (Vic)
202Dylan Lindsey (Vic)
203Allan Satchell (Vic)
204Mark Scouller (Vic)
205Damien Cook (Vic)
206Michael Mcgee (SA)

Bike Gallery - Lexus Blackburn
#Rider Name (Country) Team
211Fergus Sully (Vic)
212Leigh Clifford (Vic)
213Christopher Lee (Vic)
214Chris Stack (SA)
215Lee Burchell (Vic)
216Cameron McDonald (Vic)
217Daniel Strauss (Vic)

Individual Riders
#Rider Name (Country) Team
221Edward Bissaker (SA)
222Jake Klajnblat (Vic)
223Cameron Clamp (Vic)
224Kane Macri (NSW)
225Trent Stevenson (Vic)
226Thomas Hamilton (Vic)
227Luke Parker (Vic)
228Samuel Nelson (NSW)
229Tom Paton (Vic)
230Timothy Decker (SA)
231Jayden Copp (Qld)
232Mark Jamesion (Qld)
233Anthony Collins (Qld)
234Stephen Fairless (Vic)
235James Mowatt (Vic)
236Jacob Restall (Qld)
237Jason Rigg (Tas)
238Andrew Ward (Vic)
239Dan Wilkins (Vic)
240Paul Edelstein (NSW)
241Samuel Witmitz (Vic)