Matteo Trentin's custom-painted Scott Foil RC Disc - Gallery

Image 1 of 12 Matteo Trentin's custom-painted Scott Foil RC Disc in European champion colours (Image credit: Scott Sports) Image 2 of 12 Tabs to the rear of the forks on the Scott Foil improve aero dynamics, with the tab around the disc caliper acting as a fairing (Image credit: Scott Sports) Image 3 of 12 Matteo Trentin has his sons' footprints and names adorning the top tube of the frameset (Image credit: Scott Sports) Image 4 of 12 Trentin's name, the Italian tricolore and the European stars sit on the top tube (Image credit: Scott Sports) Image 5 of 12 Internal cabling is routed through the head of the top tube on the Scott (Image credit: Scott Sports) Image 6 of 12 Blue stencilling highlight the Scott logos and model series (Image credit: Scott Sports) Image 7 of 12 A deep metallic blue fades to white on the frameset with the stars of Europe adorning the seat cluster (Image credit: Scott Sports) Image 8 of 12 Gold stars feature on both sides of the seat cluster (Image credit: Scott Sports) Image 9 of 12 Trentin opts for traditional round handlebars instead of the integrated aero cockpit also offered with the Scott Foil (Image credit: Scott Sports) Image 10 of 12 Gold detailing over the blue metallic paint pays homage to Trentin's gold medal at the European championships road race (Image credit: Scott Sports) Image 11 of 12 The Scott lettering detail on the down tube features subtle gold outlines with different shades of blue (Image credit: Scott Sports) Image 12 of 12 European champion Matteo Trentin tried to his hand in the sprint (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Scott have custom-painted their flagship aero frameset to celebrate Matteo Trentin's (Mitchelton-Scott) European road race championships victory last month in Glasgow.

The Scott Foil RC Disc is painted in a deep metallic blue and fades to white at the rear of the frame, features gold detailing and the European stars on the seat cluster of the frameset. Trentin also opts to have the footprints of his two sons and their names on the top tube of his bike, as well as the Italian Tricolore flag colours alongside his name.

Paired with the usual Mitchelton-Scott components, Trentin runs a full Shimano Dura-Ace R9170 groupset and wheels, which are paired with Pirelli P-Zero tyres.

Scott's component company Syncros provides Mitchelton-Scott with saddles, handlebars and finishing kit and while some of Trentin's teammates opt for the Syncros Aero RR1.0 integrated cockpit, Trentin runs a traditional round handlebar in conjunction with the Scott Foil integrated stem.

Alongside the bike, Trentin has also been racing in his European champion's jersey and custom Scott helmet at the Vuelta a Espana.

Click or swipe through the gallery above for a closer look at Matteo Trentin's custom-painted Scott Foil RC Disc.

Frame: Scott Foil Disc HMX/IMP, F01 Aero Carbon in custom colours for European champion

Fork: Scott Foil Disc HMX in custom colours for European champion

Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9120 with 160mm rotor

Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9120 with 140mm rotor

Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9170

Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150

Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150

Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Wheelset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Tyres: Pirelli P-Zero Velo

Handlebars: Syncros RR1.0 SL

Stem: Syncros Aero Foil

Tape/grips: Syncros

Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Seat post: Syncros Foil

Bottle cages: Elite Cannibal XC

Computer: Garmin Edge 1030