Trending

Matteo Trentin's custom-painted Scott Foil RC Disc - Gallery

Special frameset commemorates Trentin's European road race victory

Image 1 of 12

Matteo Trentin's custom-painted Scott Foil RC Disc in European champion colours

Matteo Trentin's custom-painted Scott Foil RC Disc in European champion colours
(Image credit: Scott Sports)
Image 2 of 12

Tabs to the rear of the forks on the Scott Foil improve aero dynamics, with the tab around the disc caliper acting as a fairing

Tabs to the rear of the forks on the Scott Foil improve aero dynamics, with the tab around the disc caliper acting as a fairing
(Image credit: Scott Sports)
Image 3 of 12

Matteo Trentin has his sons' footprints and names adorning the top tube of the frameset

Matteo Trentin has his sons' footprints and names adorning the top tube of the frameset
(Image credit: Scott Sports)
Image 4 of 12

Trentin's name, the Italian tricolore and the European stars sit on the top tube

Trentin's name, the Italian tricolore and the European stars sit on the top tube
(Image credit: Scott Sports)
Image 5 of 12

Internal cabling is routed through the head of the top tube on the Scott

Internal cabling is routed through the head of the top tube on the Scott
(Image credit: Scott Sports)
Image 6 of 12

Blue stencilling highlight the Scott logos and model series

Blue stencilling highlight the Scott logos and model series
(Image credit: Scott Sports)
Image 7 of 12

A deep metallic blue fades to white on the frameset with the stars of Europe adorning the seat cluster

A deep metallic blue fades to white on the frameset with the stars of Europe adorning the seat cluster
(Image credit: Scott Sports)
Image 8 of 12

Gold stars feature on both sides of the seat cluster

Gold stars feature on both sides of the seat cluster
(Image credit: Scott Sports)
Image 9 of 12

Trentin opts for traditional round handlebars instead of the integrated aero cockpit also offered with the Scott Foil

Trentin opts for traditional round handlebars instead of the integrated aero cockpit also offered with the Scott Foil
(Image credit: Scott Sports)
Image 10 of 12

Gold detailing over the blue metallic paint pays homage to Trentin's gold medal at the European championships road race

Gold detailing over the blue metallic paint pays homage to Trentin's gold medal at the European championships road race
(Image credit: Scott Sports)
Image 11 of 12

The Scott lettering detail on the down tube features subtle gold outlines with different shades of blue

The Scott lettering detail on the down tube features subtle gold outlines with different shades of blue
(Image credit: Scott Sports)
Image 12 of 12

European champion Matteo Trentin tried to his hand in the sprint

European champion Matteo Trentin tried to his hand in the sprint
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Scott have custom-painted their flagship aero frameset to celebrate Matteo Trentin's (Mitchelton-Scott) European road race championships victory last month in Glasgow.

Related Articles

Caleb Ewan's Scott Foil RC – Gallery

Scott give Neymar special edition Foil Disc - News Shorts

Trentin wins European Championships

Trentin exemplifies Italy's improvements

The Scott Foil RC Disc is painted in a deep metallic blue and fades to white at the rear of the frame, features gold detailing and the European stars on the seat cluster of the frameset. Trentin also opts to have the footprints of his two sons and their names on the top tube of his bike, as well as the Italian Tricolore flag colours alongside his name.

Paired with the usual Mitchelton-Scott components, Trentin runs a full Shimano Dura-Ace R9170 groupset and wheels, which are paired with Pirelli P-Zero tyres.

Scott's component company Syncros provides Mitchelton-Scott with saddles, handlebars and finishing kit and while some of Trentin's teammates opt for the Syncros Aero RR1.0 integrated cockpit, Trentin runs a traditional round handlebar in conjunction with the Scott Foil integrated stem.

Alongside the bike, Trentin has also been racing in his European champion's jersey and custom Scott helmet at the Vuelta a Espana.

Click or swipe through the gallery above for a closer look at Matteo Trentin's custom-painted Scott Foil RC Disc.

Frame: Scott Foil Disc HMX/IMP, F01 Aero Carbon in custom colours for European champion
Fork: Scott Foil Disc HMX in custom colours for European champion
Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9120 with 160mm rotor
Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9120 with 140mm rotor
Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9170
Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Wheelset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Tyres: Pirelli P-Zero Velo
Handlebars: Syncros RR1.0 SL
Stem: Syncros Aero Foil
Tape/grips: Syncros
Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Seat post: Syncros Foil
Bottle cages: Elite Cannibal XC
Computer: Garmin Edge 1030