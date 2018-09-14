Matteo Trentin's custom-painted Scott Foil RC Disc - Gallery
Special frameset commemorates Trentin's European road race victory
Scott have custom-painted their flagship aero frameset to celebrate Matteo Trentin's (Mitchelton-Scott) European road race championships victory last month in Glasgow.
Related Articles
The Scott Foil RC Disc is painted in a deep metallic blue and fades to white at the rear of the frame, features gold detailing and the European stars on the seat cluster of the frameset. Trentin also opts to have the footprints of his two sons and their names on the top tube of his bike, as well as the Italian Tricolore flag colours alongside his name.
Paired with the usual Mitchelton-Scott components, Trentin runs a full Shimano Dura-Ace R9170 groupset and wheels, which are paired with Pirelli P-Zero tyres.
Scott's component company Syncros provides Mitchelton-Scott with saddles, handlebars and finishing kit and while some of Trentin's teammates opt for the Syncros Aero RR1.0 integrated cockpit, Trentin runs a traditional round handlebar in conjunction with the Scott Foil integrated stem.
Alongside the bike, Trentin has also been racing in his European champion's jersey and custom Scott helmet at the Vuelta a Espana.
Click or swipe through the gallery above for a closer look at Matteo Trentin's custom-painted Scott Foil RC Disc.
Frame: Scott Foil Disc HMX/IMP, F01 Aero Carbon in custom colours for European champion
Fork: Scott Foil Disc HMX in custom colours for European champion
Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9120 with 160mm rotor
Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9120 with 140mm rotor
Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9170
Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Wheelset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Tyres: Pirelli P-Zero Velo
Handlebars: Syncros RR1.0 SL
Stem: Syncros Aero Foil
Tape/grips: Syncros
Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Seat post: Syncros Foil
Bottle cages: Elite Cannibal XC
Computer: Garmin Edge 1030
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy