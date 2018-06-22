Massive US Pro TT tech gallery

Image 1 of 68 A little music flow time before go time (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 2 of 68 Amber Neben isn't on a P4 - it's a PX4. (Okay, it's actually a Trek Speed Concept) (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 3 of 68 Will eTap batteries still look like this in 2020? (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 4 of 68 Seatposts and seatpost clamps vary as much as frames these days (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 5 of 68 Cobb saddles are popular for time trials, as are ISM and the Specialized Power (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 6 of 68 The Zipp cockpit works well with the eTap extension shift buttons, as products from the same parent company should (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 7 of 68 Horizontal dropouts can be a little fidgety to work with, but one benefit is getting the rear tire right up close against the frame for better aerodynamics (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 8 of 68 4iiii power meters are popping up on more and more cranks, from this Praxis to the new Specialized design (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 9 of 68 The Fluela is an 85mm clincher (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 10 of 68 External cams aren't always the smallest, but they are usually the best in functionality (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 11 of 68 Now a Fuji house brand, Oval has a history of aggressive aero design (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 12 of 68 Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank Fuji isn't taping over the logos on their chainrings (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 13 of 68 Hidden from the wind often means hidden from mechanics' hands (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 14 of 68 Who needs overshoes when you have these? (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 15 of 68 Gavin Hoover (Elevate-KHS) has custom TT shoes (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 16 of 68 Want to adjust your front brake? It will take a minute (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 17 of 68 When you've won the stars and stripes multiple times, why not jazz up the chain rings? (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 18 of 68 Can't argue with the benefits of those Ps (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 19 of 68 #whenindoubt,hashtag (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 20 of 68 Many wheel brands are insistent on pairing their products with specific pads, but a Giant pad can probably stop a PRO wheel, too (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 21 of 68 The Corsa Speed is similar to the regular Corsa, but thinner (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 22 of 68 And a solid K-Edge mount to perch it on (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 23 of 68 A custom Sunweb edition Sigma Sports computer (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 24 of 68 Older Dura-Ace cranks aren't uncommon in the pro ranks, especially when power meters are involved (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 25 of 68 The Vittoria Corsa Speed is fast but super thin - definitely a TT-only option (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 26 of 68 Chad Haga raced a Giant Trinity Advanced Pro TT (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 27 of 68 Internal routing is an option. But so is electrical tape (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 28 of 68 The factory UFO wax coating reduces friction to an absolute minimum (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 29 of 68 CeramicSpeed's UFO chains look like they have been dunked in powdered sugar (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 30 of 68 How is that for a TT perch? (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 31 of 68 DT Swiss hubs are another tried-and-true solution (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 32 of 68 Shimano has single- and dual-button extension shifters. Usually, single buttons are configured to work the rear derailleur, with one shifting up and the other shifting down (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 33 of 68 With Di2, Neben can shift from the extension and the cowhorns (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 34 of 68 The Plasma takes the cake for the most sculpted seatstays (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 35 of 68 Shimano seldom makes the flashiest wheels, but they certainly make some of the most durable (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 36 of 68 Not all pro time trial bikes have high-zoot aero brake calipers (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 37 of 68 The old tri spoke is a tried and true design for time trials (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 38 of 68 No, of course this isn't a Rotor chainring. Why do you ask? (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 39 of 68 eTap batteries are easy to pop on and off for recharging (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 40 of 68 SRAM Blip shifters under the electrical tape connect to the SRAM Blipbox attached under the Garmin mount (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 41 of 68 Hidden brake calipers are fine for time trials, but no one envies their braking power (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 42 of 68 In a pinch, electrical tape. And there are often pinches in pro racing (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 43 of 68 Aside from the smooth-spinning ceramic bearings, CeramicSpeed's massive pulleys reduce drag by opening the chain's angles (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 44 of 68 Clément is no longer a brand. The company behind these tires is now called Donnelly, after Pirelli - which licensed the Clément name - started selling bike tires (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 45 of 68 Victory Circle stickers spice up the graphics on the Aevolo-Cannondale PRO disc (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 46 of 68 Interesting that the molded tread extends down the sidewalls on the Relix TT (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 47 of 68 Pioneer meters measure left and right leg power distinctly (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 48 of 68 Maxxis isn't well known in the road world for tubulars, but the Velocita is used by UnitedHealthcare (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 49 of 68 A clever use of a Di2 junction strap to wrangle the Di2 wires (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 50 of 68 Although Shimano's Di2 has made them largely superfluous, the K-Edge chain catcher still looks good in blue to match the Pioneer power meter cover (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 51 of 68 Rally's Diamondback Serios has a massive down tube, with (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 52 of 68 In a pinch, the front and rear eTap batteries can be swapped on the road (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 53 of 68 If there is an easier, more practical solution than electrical tape, mechanics haven't found it yet (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 54 of 68 This is where you put the motor... Jokes, people - jokes (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 55 of 68 303 Project races on Scott Plasmas, which look almost more dramatic without a disc wheel (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 56 of 68 #whyiseverythingahashtag (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 57 of 68 Ceramic bearings aren't the most visible parts, but they do make a measurable difference (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 58 of 68 Axeon uses Specialized clinchers on the Zipp discs. Zipp adds the custom sublimated graphics that don't have the ridges to the surface like add-on stickers (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 59 of 68 Specialized's TT bike hasn't been overhauled in a little while (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 60 of 68 Now that is some serious stack! (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 61 of 68 While pros always run tubulars for road stages, many choose clinchers for time trials as they offer lower rolling resistance (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 62 of 68 Trek's integrated aero brakes work decently well (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 63 of 68 The Corsa isn't shouty, either, but it is noisy when cornering (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 64 of 68 Trek's graphics aren't always shouty (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 65 of 68 Only a sliver of a grip tape bracelet here (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 66 of 68 You won't be seeing these Clément tubulars much longer (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 67 of 68 The TriRig Omega caliper cleans up wind flow compared to a standard caliper (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 68 of 68 Orbea's Ordu has mounts aplenty - including on the top tube - but for a time trial UnitedHealthCare opts to plug them all with rubber (Image credit: Pat Malach)

At the US Pro time trial championship, teams and riders broke out the fastest gear they could muster. Some solutions were pricey and expected, such as aero frames, deep wheels and electronic drivetrains. But more than a few riders and mechanics employed some simple solutions, too, taping down wires (and non-sponsor logos), and using clincher tires instead of tubulars.

Click or swipe through the gallery above for a detailed look at scores of the men’s and women’s race rigs.