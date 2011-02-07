Just In: Felt F2
Promising new carbon fibre chassis and Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 shifting
Felt's range of F-Series carbon road racing bikes has undergone a major transformation for 2011, abandoning the prior generation's aging (relatively) small-diameter cross-sections and abrupt tube joints for a far more puffed-up and organic-looking structure more in tune with other high-end competition.
Related Articles
According to Felt, the smoother lines and more gradual tube cross-section transitions came directly from FEM analysis, which showed the bigger and more consistent forms were much better at distributing stress across the entire structure rather than concentrate the load in smaller regions.
Semi-rigid polyurethane rubber internal moulds lend much more highly controlled – and thinner – tube wall and joint dimensions too, as well as provide more compaction to produce a stronger end product with fewer weak spots.
Other new features include a tapered 1 1/8"-to-1 1/2" head tube, a BB30-compatible bottom bracket shell, cleverly convertible mechanical/electronic routing, and hollow carbon dropouts.
For the top-end F1 frame, stiffness has reportedly gone up a tremendous 45 percent relative to the older SL variant (and still 15 percent stiffer than the old Sprint) while the bare frame is now claimed to be just 800g. We were able to bench-test old vs. new frames at Felt's headquarters in Irvine, California back at the launch and yes, it's a big and very noticeable – and much needed – improvement.
Our second-tier F2 frame uses a slightly less expensive carbon fibre blend and a 3k – rather than 1k – weave to help keep costs more reasonable but according to Felt, maintains the same stiffness numbers as the F1 with just a 50-60g weight penalty.
And while it's far from cheap at US$7,499, it's still US$5,000 less expensive than the F1 flagship, comes with the same fantastic Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 shifting bits, and is just half a kilo heavier with an actual weight of 6.78kg (14.95lb).
Componentry concessions include Shimano RS-80 clinchers instead of the F1's Mavic Cosmic Carbone tubulars, FSA's K-Force Light BB30 crankset, Ultegra brake calipers, a 105 cassette, and a slightly heavier bar, stem, and seatpost combo from Felt's in-house DEVOX brand. Or course, "concession" is a relative term here as few folks would complain about this level of build.
We're still waiting for the roads to clear after a recent wave of winter weather but stay tuned for some initial impressions soon, eventually followed by a more in-depth review.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy