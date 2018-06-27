Julien Vermote's Cervelo R5 - Gallery

Image 1 of 25 Julien Vermote's Cervelo R5 (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 2 of 25 A look at the front end of Vermote's bike (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 3 of 25 Dimension Data began using Astute saddles at the beginning of the 2018 season (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 4 of 25 It appears Vermote is running an unbranded FSA K-Force seat post with zero setback as opposed to an ENVE post the team usually use (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 5 of 25 Dimension Data are known to pair their ENVE wheels with Chris King, DT Swiss or ENVE hubs (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 6 of 25 Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 brakes front and rear for Vermote (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 7 of 25 Tape at the tubular valves prevents any valve rattle (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 8 of 25 Dimension Data also have colour coordinated Chris King R45 hubs in their Emerald Green colourway (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 9 of 25 Dimension Data use Elite Custom Race Plus bottle cages (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 10 of 25 The team's ENVE 4.5 SES wheels have flashes of green on the decals in line with Dimension Data's team colours (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 11 of 25 Vermote opts for a standard 53-tooth Rotor NoQ chain ring, the Spanish components specialists also provides Dimension Data with their 2InPower power meter cranksets (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 12 of 25 A look at the seat cluster on Vermote's Cervelo R5 (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 13 of 25 A closer look at the out-front computer mount (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 14 of 25 ENVE have their own out-front computer mount (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 15 of 25 Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 pedals are understated in form but certainly not function (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 16 of 25 Green decals stand out on the raw carbon finish of the frameset (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 17 of 25 A closer look at the ENVE valve extenders (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 18 of 25 Dimension Data are one of a few WorldTour teams who regularly run Shimano Ultegra, as opposed to Dura-Ace cassettes (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 19 of 25 Vermote runs satellite sprint shifters on the handlebar drops (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 20 of 25 Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 levers provide the stopping and shifting controls for Vermote (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 21 of 25 The front profile of Vermote's Cervelo R5 (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 22 of 25 ENVE provides Dimension Data with carbon-specific brake pads to be used with their wheels (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 23 of 25 The 1.79 metre tall Belgian rides a 54cm frameset (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 24 of 25 Vermote's ENVE stem measured 125mm (c-c) (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 25 of 25 The Dimension Data drivetrains stand out among the peloton with gold KMC chains, Rotor and Shimano components (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media)

After seven seasons with the Quick-Step Floors team, Julien Vermote switched from the Belgian squad to the South African team of Dimension Data for 2018. The Belgian made the move to have more of his own opportunities in the spring Classics and to have a chance to link up once again with Mark Cavendish as part of the Briton's sprint team.

Vermote switched from Specialized bikes to Cervélo for the first time in his career, opting for the all-round Cervélo R5 over the more aero-focused Cervélo S5 for nearly all racing and training this season. Vermote rides a 54cm Cervélo R5 frameset, with a raw carbon finish and contrasting green decals in the Dimension Data team colours.

Dimension Data have long partnered with carbon components specialists ENVE, with nearly all of the finishing kit components and wheels for Vermote's Cervélo R5 coming from the American company. Vermote's frameset is paired with ENVE 4.5 SES wheels, with custom green and white decals for Dimension Data and Chris King R45 hubs in matching Emerald Green. ENVE also provides Vermote with handlebars and a stem.

Unlike his teammates who run ENVE seat posts, Vermote looked to have an inline FSA K-Force seat post, in a raw carbon and unbranded finish. The seat post is topped with an Astute saddle, who Dimension Data partnered with for the first time at the start of the 2018 season.

Also for the 2018 season, Dimension Data have switched from handlebar tape from LizardSkins to tape from Colorado-based company Joystick.

Vermote's drive train uses a mix of components from Shimano, Rotor and KMC. Shifting and controls come courtesy of Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 components, while Rotor provides Vermote and Dimension Data with chainrings and power meters. KMC link the components together with an eye-catching X11SL Gold chain.

Click or swipe through the gallery above for a closer look at Julien Vermote's Cervélo R5.

Frame: Cervélo R5, size 54

Fork: Cervélo All-Carbon, tapered R5 fork

Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 with ENVE pads

Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 with ENVE pads

Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150

Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150

Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150

Cassette: Shimano Ultegra, 11-30

Chain: KMC X11SL Gold

Crankset: Rotor 2InPower, 53/38 chainrings, 172.5mm cranks

Wheelset: ENVE 4.5 SES

Tyres: Continental Competition ALX, 25mm tubular

Handlebars: ENVE Road Handlebar, 400mm

Stem: ENVE Road Stem, 125mm

Headset: FSA

Tape/grips: Joystick Analog Bar Tape

Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Saddle: Astute Sky Carb

Seat post: FSA K-Force, 0mm setback

Bottle cages: Elite Custom Race Plus

Other accessories: ENVE out-front computer mount

Critical measurements

Rider height: 1.79m

Saddle height (from BB C): 730mm

Tip of saddle nose to handlebars (at centre): 545mm

Top tube length: 548mm