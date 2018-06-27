Julien Vermote's Cervelo R5 - Gallery
A detailed look at Dimension Data's all-round race bike
After seven seasons with the Quick-Step Floors team, Julien Vermote switched from the Belgian squad to the South African team of Dimension Data for 2018. The Belgian made the move to have more of his own opportunities in the spring Classics and to have a chance to link up once again with Mark Cavendish as part of the Briton's sprint team.
Related Articles
Vermote switched from Specialized bikes to Cervélo for the first time in his career, opting for the all-round Cervélo R5 over the more aero-focused Cervélo S5 for nearly all racing and training this season. Vermote rides a 54cm Cervélo R5 frameset, with a raw carbon finish and contrasting green decals in the Dimension Data team colours.
Dimension Data have long partnered with carbon components specialists ENVE, with nearly all of the finishing kit components and wheels for Vermote's Cervélo R5 coming from the American company. Vermote's frameset is paired with ENVE 4.5 SES wheels, with custom green and white decals for Dimension Data and Chris King R45 hubs in matching Emerald Green. ENVE also provides Vermote with handlebars and a stem.
Unlike his teammates who run ENVE seat posts, Vermote looked to have an inline FSA K-Force seat post, in a raw carbon and unbranded finish. The seat post is topped with an Astute saddle, who Dimension Data partnered with for the first time at the start of the 2018 season.
Also for the 2018 season, Dimension Data have switched from handlebar tape from LizardSkins to tape from Colorado-based company Joystick.
Vermote's drive train uses a mix of components from Shimano, Rotor and KMC. Shifting and controls come courtesy of Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 components, while Rotor provides Vermote and Dimension Data with chainrings and power meters. KMC link the components together with an eye-catching X11SL Gold chain.
Click or swipe through the gallery above for a closer look at Julien Vermote's Cervélo R5.
Frame: Cervélo R5, size 54
Fork: Cervélo All-Carbon, tapered R5 fork
Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 with ENVE pads
Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 with ENVE pads
Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
Cassette: Shimano Ultegra, 11-30
Chain: KMC X11SL Gold
Crankset: Rotor 2InPower, 53/38 chainrings, 172.5mm cranks
Wheelset: ENVE 4.5 SES
Tyres: Continental Competition ALX, 25mm tubular
Handlebars: ENVE Road Handlebar, 400mm
Stem: ENVE Road Stem, 125mm
Headset: FSA
Tape/grips: Joystick Analog Bar Tape
Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Saddle: Astute Sky Carb
Seat post: FSA K-Force, 0mm setback
Bottle cages: Elite Custom Race Plus
Other accessories: ENVE out-front computer mount
Critical measurements
Rider height: 1.79m
Saddle height (from BB C): 730mm
Tip of saddle nose to handlebars (at centre): 545mm
Top tube length: 548mm
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy