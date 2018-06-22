Joey Rosskopf's BMC Timemachine 01 - Gallery

Image 1 of 24 Joey Rosskopf's BMC Timemachine 01 (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 2 of 24 A look at the front profile of Rosskopf's bike (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 3 of 24 Plenty of Fizik-sponsored teams use the Mistica triathlon saddle for time trialling (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 4 of 24 Unlike other national champions, Rosskopf's time trial bike has a subtle customisation on the top tube (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 5 of 24 A single bottle on the down tube was enough for Rosskopf during a 35km team time trial (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 6 of 24 Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 pedals for Rosskopf (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 7 of 24 BMC Racing are one of several WorldTour teams to use Shimano's R9100-P power meter for the 2018 season (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 8 of 24 Rosskopf ran a standard, 11-28t Shimano Dura-Ace 9000 series cassette (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 9 of 24 BMC Racing use wheels from Shimano, with their time trial wheels coming from Shimano's sister brand PRO (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 10 of 24 A look at the seat cluster on the BMC Timemachine (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 11 of 24 Rosskopf's drivetrain is a combination of Shimano Dura-Ace 9000 and R9100 series components (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 12 of 24 Rosskopf opts to run his saddle as far forward as the seat post rails allow (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 13 of 24 Many time trial bikes integrate their front brakes into the forks for improved aerodynamics (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 14 of 24 Truncated tube profiles throughout the bike improve aerodynamics (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 15 of 24 Shrink wrap finishing keeps the Di2 cables out of the wind (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 16 of 24 A view of Rosskopf's cockpit from above (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 17 of 24 K-Edge provides BMC with time trial cockpit computer mounts, while BMC have also been using Garmin Edge 1030 computers for the 2018 season (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 18 of 24 A look at the Shimano Dura-Ace brake levers and Di2 shifter buttons (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 19 of 24 BMC use Vittoria Corsa tubular tyres for all of their racing throughout the year (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 20 of 24 A look at the bottom bracket area on the non-drive side of the bike (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 21 of 24 Another view of Rosskopf's bike (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 22 of 24 3T produce the customisable cockpits for the BMC time trial framesets (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 23 of 24 Paired with the rear disc, Rosskopf has a PRO 3-Spoke Textreme front wheel (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 24 of 24 A closer look at the Shimano Dura-Ace 9070 rear derailleur (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media)

Joey Rosskopf defended his United States time trial championship title in Knoxville, Tennessee, on Thursday, and this is the bike the BMC Racing rider did it on.

Unlike other national champions, who go all-out with frameset customisation following national titles, Rosskopf has gone for some subtle decals on the top tube of his BMC Timemachine 01, while the remainder of his bike is standard, team-issue components.

Like other bikes scattered around the WorldTour peloton this season, Rosskopf's time trial machine uses a combination of Shimano Dura-Ace 9000 series and R9100 series components.

Speaking with a BMC mechanic ahead of the Criterium du Dauphine team time trial, where this bike was photographed, the use of the older series components comes down simply to the team using up older stock components that still have plenty of life left in them.

For the 2018 season, BMC switched from SRM power meters to Shimano's Dura-Ace R9100-P system. Rosskopf pairs the crankset-based power meter to 56/44 chainrings and runs a standard 11-28 cassette at the rear.

Alongside the Shimano Dura-Ace components, Shimano's sister component company PRO provides the BMC Racing team with their time trial wheels. Rosskopf's bike is equipped with a PRO Textreme Disc and PRO Textreme 3-Spoke at the rear and front, respectively.

3T supply BMC with their cockpit components and Rosskopf opts to run a triathlon-specific Fizik Mistica saddle on the bike.

Click or swipe through the gallery above for a detailed look at Rosskopf's time trial setup.

Frame: BMC Timemachine 01

Fork: BMC Timemachine 01, Aero Premium Carbon, Hinge-Design

Front brake: BMC Timemachine Aero integrated design

Rear brake: BMC Timemachine Aero integrated design

Brake/shift lever: Shimano Dura-Ace R9160

Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace 9070

Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace 9070

Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace 9000, 11-28

Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace

Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100-P, 56/44

Rear wheel: PRO Textreme Disc

Front wheel: PRO Textreme 3-Spoke

Tyres: Vittoria Corsa Speed, 25mm tubular

Cockpit: 3T

Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Saddle: Fizik Mistica

Seat post: BMC Aero Post

Bottle: Elite Carbon Race

Computer: Garmin Edge 1030

Other accessories: K-Edge computer mount