Joey Rosskopf's BMC Timemachine 01 - Gallery

Unlike other national champions, who go all-out with frameset customisation following national titles, Rosskopf has gone for some subtle decals on the top tube of his BMC Timemachine 01, while the remainder of his bike is standard, team-issue components.
Like other bikes scattered around the WorldTour peloton this season, Rosskopf's time trial machine uses a combination of Shimano Dura-Ace 9000 series and R9100 series components.
Speaking with a BMC mechanic ahead of the Criterium du Dauphine team time trial, where this bike was photographed, the use of the older series components comes down simply to the team using up older stock components that still have plenty of life left in them.
For the 2018 season, BMC switched from SRM power meters to Shimano's Dura-Ace R9100-P system. Rosskopf pairs the crankset-based power meter to 56/44 chainrings and runs a standard 11-28 cassette at the rear.
Alongside the Shimano Dura-Ace components, Shimano's sister component company PRO provides the BMC Racing team with their time trial wheels. Rosskopf's bike is equipped with a PRO Textreme Disc and PRO Textreme 3-Spoke at the rear and front, respectively.
3T supply BMC with their cockpit components and Rosskopf opts to run a triathlon-specific Fizik Mistica saddle on the bike.
