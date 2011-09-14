Interbike2011: New goodies from Race Face

Image 1 of 14 Race Face has added a new 1.25"-rise option to its aluminum Atlas bar. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 2 of 14 The Race Face Trigger kit is intended for cross-country use with its lightweight quick-dry fabrics. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 3 of 14 The new Race Face Trigger gloves feature a lightweight mesh back and unpadded palms reinforced with Kevlar. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 4 of 14 The carbon fiber chainring tabs on the Race Face SixC DH crank measure 4.5mm thick for extra durabilty. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 5 of 14 The Race Face SixC carbon crank range gains a downhill variant for 2012. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 6 of 14 Race Face's Next SL carbon cranks continue to be one of the lightest cross-country options on the market. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 7 of 14 The Khyber and Ambush shorts are more generously cut to accommodate pads. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 8 of 14 The hidden side pocket on the Khyber and Ambush jerseys doubles as a goggle wipe. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 9 of 14 The women's-specific Khyber kit gets new colors for 2012. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 10 of 14 Race Face gives the women's-specific Khyber shorts a durable, tweed-like fabric. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 11 of 14 Race Face has also updated its hardshell and d3o pads with open-backed leg fittings and new elbow-only models. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 12 of 14 The graphics on the new Race Face Atlas crank pay homage to the company's home turf. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 13 of 14 Race Face has trimmed 50g from the Atlas crank while also making it easier to live with with the updated EXI spline interface. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 14 of 14 The Race Face Trigger shorts are built with surf-inspired quick-dry fabrics. Zippered vents add even more airflow when needed. (Image credit: James Huang)

Despite the recent turmoil surrounding its business, Canadian component company Race Face is not only managing to soldier on but has found the resources to introduce some solid-looking new products for 2012 – along with the promise of a much harder hitting collection for 2013 now that things are stable again.

Building on the success of its SixC carbon fiber cross-country cranksets, Race Face has added a downhill variant with a similarly impressive complete weight of just 650g including a 36T chainring and 83x165mm bottom bracket – a shocking 400g (0.88lb) savings over a comparable Shimano Saint unit.

Durability upgrades over the standard SixC include tougher arms, beefier 4.5mm-thick chainring spider tabs, and steel pedal thread inserts.

Race Face will offer the new SixC DH crank in both single and double-plus-bashguard variants in 165, 170, and 175mm arm lengths. Bottom brackets will be offered to fit conventional 68/73mm or 83mm threaded shells or even BB92-equipped press-fit frames. Prices will vary between US$549-599 depending on configuration.

Race Face has updated the workhorse Atlas forged-and-machined aluminum crankset, too, with a more aggressively milled spider that saves 50g from last year's version despite thicker chainring tabs – claimed weight for a complete 36T single-ring setup is now 822g. Last year's straight spline has also been swapped for Race Face's new EXI spline interface for easier installation and removal.

Finally, there's a new 1.25"-rise option for the alloy Atlas riser bar.

On the soft goods side, there's the new Trigger cross-country kit built with surf-inspired quick-dry lightweight fabrics on the shorts and a matching jersey constructed of Chitosante Interlock – a wicking quick-dry fabric that's supposedly naturally anti-microbial thanks to extracts derived from crabshells. The matching gloves continue the lightweight theme with their mesh backs and padding-free, Kevlar-reinforced palms.

Tougher assignments will instead call for the new Ambush kit, built with a heavier and more durable DWR-treated tweed-like fabric for the shorts and a matching jersey constructed of Repreve recycled polyester. The shorts also feature a range of pockets and thigh vents while the jersey includes a hidden zippered side pocket that doubles as a goggle wipe.

Race Face hasn't forgotten its women's audience, either, treating them to the new Khyber kit – the analogue to the men's Ambush series. Similar fabrics and features are included top and bottom but the cut and colors are specifically tailored for a better fit.

