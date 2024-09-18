MEMBER EXCLUSIVE

Hungry like the wolf – Remco Evenepoel and the hunt for an ever-expanding legacy

By
published

After two Olympic titles and a Tour de France podium, Cyclingnews examines a year of maturity for the 24-year-old and the next targets on the horizon

Belgium&#039;s Remco Evenepoel celebrates as he cycles to cross the finish line to win the men&#039;s cycling road race during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, on August 3, 2024. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP) (Photo by ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images)
Belgium's Remco Evenepoel celebrates winning his second Olympic gold medal of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games (Image credit: Getty Images)

It’s two and a half hours into a five-hour training ride and Remco Evenepoel is out of the saddle and spinning his legs up one of the fierce ascents that pepper the landscape on the outskirts of Calpe, Spain.

After countless training rides in this neck of the woods, Soudal-Quickstep sports director Klaas Lodewyck has become used to the view – both of the scenery along the picturesque Spanish coastline and of his rider as he follows in the team car for yet another training expedition.

Daniel Benson
Daniel Benson

Daniel Benson was the Editor in Chief at Cyclingnews.com between 2008 and 2022. Based in the UK, he joined the Cyclingnews team in 2008 as the site's first UK-based Managing Editor. In that time, he reported on over a dozen editions of the Tour de France, several World Championships, the Tour Down Under, Spring Classics, and the London 2012 Olympic Games. With the help of the excellent editorial team, he ran the coverage on Cyclingnews and has interviewed leading figures in the sport including UCI Presidents and Tour de France winners.