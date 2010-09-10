Trending

Goulburn-Citi start list

Full list of starters with time trial start times

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Roger Bird (Northern Sydney CC)14:00:00
2David Hampton (Macarthur Collegians CC)14:01:00
3Matthew Brown (Central Coast CC)14:02:00
4Felix Pirie (Canberra CC)14:03:00
5Marek Jankowski (Kooragang Open CC)14:04:00
6Chris Perini (Northern Sydney CC)14:05:00
7Jeremy Gilchrist (Goulburn CC)14:06:00
8Harrison Morgan (Northern Sydney CC)14:07:00
9Heath Wade (Canberra CC)14:08:00
10Barry Kenyon (Northern Sydney CC)14:09:00
11Reece Edwards (Coffs Harbour CC)14:10:00
12Michael Bulters (Canberra CC)14:11:00
13Robby Dalitz (Penrith CC)14:12:00
14Geoff Goh (Northern Sydney CC)14:13:00
15Peter Mclean (Macarthur Collegians CC)14:14:00
16David Mainwaring (Illawarra CC)14:15:00
17Graham Rutter (Sutherland Shire CC)14:16:00
18Mark Robertson (Randwick Botany CC)14:17:00
19Jamie Van Netten (Kooragang Open CC)14:18:00
20James Swadling (Bicisport)14:19:00
21Scott Hamilton (Illawarra CC)14:22:00
22Simon Hammond (Parramatta Racing Team)14:23:00
23Owen Cooke (Northern Sydney CC)14:24:00
24Joel Finucane (Canberra CC)14:25:00
25Lewis Garland (Hunter District CC)14:26:00
26Chris Jahnz (Coffs Harbour CC)14:27:00
27Edward White (Sydney Uni Velo Club)14:28:00
28Geoffrey Wilson (Peloton Sports)14:29:00
29James Quinton (Vikings CC ACT)14:30:00
30Matthew Lucas (Randwick Botany CC)14:31:00
31Bradley Robson (Plan B Racing Team)14:32:00
32Daniel O'keefe (Parramatta Racing Team)14:33:00
33Anthony Green (Parramatta Racing Team)14:34:00
34Todd Greenland (Parramatta Racing Team)14:35:00
35Michael Krebs (Southern Highlands CC)14:36:00
36Jules Galli (Randwick Botany CC)14:37:00
37Erin Rogers (Coffs Harbour CC)14:38:00
38Timothy Cameron (Vikings CC ACT)14:39:00
39Etienne Blumstein-Jones (Vikings CC ACT)14:40:00
40Elliot Stevens (Central Coast CC)14:41:00
41Christopher Ludlam (Sutherland Shire CC)14:44:00
42Scott Harrison (Illawarra CC)14:45:00
43Christopher Williams (Northern Sydney CC)14:46:00
44Joshua Slattery (St Kilda CC)14:47:00
45Timothy Morris (Illawarra CC)14:48:00
46Richard Allen (Parramatta Racing Team)14:49:00
47Ryan Robert Bailie (Illawarra CC)14:50:00
48Clinton Amble (Hamilton Pine River W)14:51:00
49Nicholas D'ambrosio (Lidcombe Auburn CC)14:52:00
50William Lind (Canberra CC)14:53:00
51Jared Triggs (Southern Cross CC)14:54:00
52Alex Wong (Lidcombe Auburn CC)14:55:00
53Wade Carberry (Illawarra CC)14:56:00
54Gerard Donaldson (Lidcombe Auburn CC)14:57:00
55Ryan O'neill (Manly Warringah CC)14:58:00
56Jared Mills (Sutherland Shire CC)14:59:00
57Julian Hamill (Eastern Suburbs CC)15:00:00
58Ethan Kimmince (Drapac Porsche)15:01:00
59Jack Beckinsale (Southern Cross CC)15:02:00
60Jake Magee (Parramatta Racing Team)15:03:00
61Damian Mason (Nowra Velo Club)15:04:00
62Patrick Hayburn (Lifecycle CC)15:05:00
63Craig Paull (Illawarra CC)15:06:00
64Brendan J Cole (Parramatta Racing Team)15:07:00
65Daniel Brickell (Sutherland Shire CC)15:08:00
66James Mcdulling (Lidcombe Auburn CC)15:19:00
67Craig Hutton (Team Bike Bug)15:20:00
68Stephen Tree (Northern Sydney CC)15:21:00
69Angus Gale (Team Bike Bug)15:22:00
70Andrew Arundel (Canberra CC)15:23:00
71Joel Strachan (Hawthorn Citizens YC)15:24:00
72Alexander Smyth (Search2Retain - My Team 2)15:25:00
73Antony Dimitrovski (Team Bike Bug)15:26:00
74Mathew Augutis (Kooragang Open CC)15:27:00
75Ben Cutajar (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team)15:28:00
76Caleb Jones (Northern Sydney CC)15:29:00
77Kevin Hawes (Port Macquarie CC)15:30:00
78David Treacy (Team Bike Bug)15:31:00
79David Hanson (Uni CC)15:32:00
80John Ebeling (Hunter District CC)15:33:00
81Chris Beeck (Plan B Racing Team)15:34:00
82Philip Grenfell (Team Bike Bug)15:35:00
83Mark Isaacs (Search2Retain - My Team 2)15:36:00
84Daniel Alcock (Coffs Harbour CC)15:37:00
85Matthew Werrell (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team)15:38:00
86James Mowatt (Fly V Australia)15:41:00
87Sam Rutherford (Team Bike Bug)15:42:00
88Jackson Law (Illawarra CC)15:43:00
89Matthew Marshall (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team)15:44:00
90Matthew Wood (Team Budget Forklifts)15:45:00
91Jay Bourke (Search2Retain - My Team 2)15:46:00
92Elliott Wells (Plan B Racing Team)15:47:00
93Chris Steffanoni (Search2Retain - My Team 2)15:48:00
94Dale Scarfe (Mcdonagh Blake-Witness)15:49:00
95Rhys Gillett (Fly V Australia)15:50:00
96Luis Trueba (Macarthur Collegians CC)15:51:00
97Andrew Roe (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)15:52:00
98Andy Mcnab (Search2Retain - My Team 2)15:53:00
99Ben Grieve-Johnson (Genesys Wealth Advisors)15:54:00
100Patrick Lane (JAYCO SKINS)15:55:00
101Scott Cronly-Dillon (Mcdonagh Blake-Witness)15:56:00
102Luke Cridland (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team)15:57:00
103John Cornish (Genesys Wealth Advisors)15:58:00
104René Kolbach (Macarthur Collegians CC)15:59:00
105Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)16:00:00
106Chris Pryor (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)16:03:00
107Chris Jory (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team)16:04:00
108James Hepburn (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)16:05:00
109Geoff Straub (Mcdonagh Blake-Witness)16:06:00
110Rob Doyle (Plan B Racing Team)16:07:00
111Reuben Donati (Mcdonagh Blake-Witness)16:08:00
112Benjamin Harvey (Bankstown Sports CC)16:09:00
113Hayden Brooks (Fly V Australia)16:10:00
114Aaron Donnelly (JAYCO SKINS)16:11:00
115Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisors)16:12:00
116Michael Fitzgerald (Plan B Racing Team)16:13:00
117Andrew Crawley (Mcdonagh Blake-Witness)16:14:00
118Charles Howlett (Search2Retain - My Team 2)16:15:00
119Brett Tivers (Plan B Racing Team)16:16:00
120Darcy Rosenlund (Team Budget Forklifts)16:17:00
121Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisors)16:18:00
122Brock Roberts (Northern Sydney CC)16:19:00
123Joshua Prete (Team Budget Forklifts)16:20:00
124Alexander Malone (Team Bike Bug)16:21:00
125Alastair Loutit (Mcdonagh Blake-Witness)16:22:00
126Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisors)16:25:00
127Alex Carver (JAYCO SKINS)16:26:00
128Mitchell Pearson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)16:27:00
129Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisors)16:28:00
130Ben Dyball (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)16:29:00
131Brendan Brooks (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team)16:30:00
132Adam Phelan (Mcdonagh Blake-Witness)16:31:00
133Rhys Pollock (Drapac Porsche)16:32:00
134Scott Law (Fly V Australia)16:33:00
135Brodie Talbot (Search2Retain - My Team 2)16:34:00
136Joshua Taylor (Kooragang Open CC)16:35:00
137Peter Mcdonald (Drapac Porsche)16:36:00
138Anthony Giacoppo (Plan B Racing Team)16:37:00
139Lachlan Morton (Port Macquarie CC)16:38:00
140David Pell (Drapac Porsche)16:39:00
141Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)16:40:00
142Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisors)16:41:00
143Darren Rolfe (Fly V Australia)16:42:00
144Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)16:43:00
145Stuart Shaw (Drapac Porsche)16:44:00
146Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)16:45:00
147Jonathan Cantwell (Fly V Australia)16:46:00
148Richard Lang (JAYCO SKINS)16:47:00