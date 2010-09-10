Goulburn-Citi start list
Full list of starters with time trial start times
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Roger Bird (Northern Sydney CC)
|14:00:00
|2
|David Hampton (Macarthur Collegians CC)
|14:01:00
|3
|Matthew Brown (Central Coast CC)
|14:02:00
|4
|Felix Pirie (Canberra CC)
|14:03:00
|5
|Marek Jankowski (Kooragang Open CC)
|14:04:00
|6
|Chris Perini (Northern Sydney CC)
|14:05:00
|7
|Jeremy Gilchrist (Goulburn CC)
|14:06:00
|8
|Harrison Morgan (Northern Sydney CC)
|14:07:00
|9
|Heath Wade (Canberra CC)
|14:08:00
|10
|Barry Kenyon (Northern Sydney CC)
|14:09:00
|11
|Reece Edwards (Coffs Harbour CC)
|14:10:00
|12
|Michael Bulters (Canberra CC)
|14:11:00
|13
|Robby Dalitz (Penrith CC)
|14:12:00
|14
|Geoff Goh (Northern Sydney CC)
|14:13:00
|15
|Peter Mclean (Macarthur Collegians CC)
|14:14:00
|16
|David Mainwaring (Illawarra CC)
|14:15:00
|17
|Graham Rutter (Sutherland Shire CC)
|14:16:00
|18
|Mark Robertson (Randwick Botany CC)
|14:17:00
|19
|Jamie Van Netten (Kooragang Open CC)
|14:18:00
|20
|James Swadling (Bicisport)
|14:19:00
|21
|Scott Hamilton (Illawarra CC)
|14:22:00
|22
|Simon Hammond (Parramatta Racing Team)
|14:23:00
|23
|Owen Cooke (Northern Sydney CC)
|14:24:00
|24
|Joel Finucane (Canberra CC)
|14:25:00
|25
|Lewis Garland (Hunter District CC)
|14:26:00
|26
|Chris Jahnz (Coffs Harbour CC)
|14:27:00
|27
|Edward White (Sydney Uni Velo Club)
|14:28:00
|28
|Geoffrey Wilson (Peloton Sports)
|14:29:00
|29
|James Quinton (Vikings CC ACT)
|14:30:00
|30
|Matthew Lucas (Randwick Botany CC)
|14:31:00
|31
|Bradley Robson (Plan B Racing Team)
|14:32:00
|32
|Daniel O'keefe (Parramatta Racing Team)
|14:33:00
|33
|Anthony Green (Parramatta Racing Team)
|14:34:00
|34
|Todd Greenland (Parramatta Racing Team)
|14:35:00
|35
|Michael Krebs (Southern Highlands CC)
|14:36:00
|36
|Jules Galli (Randwick Botany CC)
|14:37:00
|37
|Erin Rogers (Coffs Harbour CC)
|14:38:00
|38
|Timothy Cameron (Vikings CC ACT)
|14:39:00
|39
|Etienne Blumstein-Jones (Vikings CC ACT)
|14:40:00
|40
|Elliot Stevens (Central Coast CC)
|14:41:00
|41
|Christopher Ludlam (Sutherland Shire CC)
|14:44:00
|42
|Scott Harrison (Illawarra CC)
|14:45:00
|43
|Christopher Williams (Northern Sydney CC)
|14:46:00
|44
|Joshua Slattery (St Kilda CC)
|14:47:00
|45
|Timothy Morris (Illawarra CC)
|14:48:00
|46
|Richard Allen (Parramatta Racing Team)
|14:49:00
|47
|Ryan Robert Bailie (Illawarra CC)
|14:50:00
|48
|Clinton Amble (Hamilton Pine River W)
|14:51:00
|49
|Nicholas D'ambrosio (Lidcombe Auburn CC)
|14:52:00
|50
|William Lind (Canberra CC)
|14:53:00
|51
|Jared Triggs (Southern Cross CC)
|14:54:00
|52
|Alex Wong (Lidcombe Auburn CC)
|14:55:00
|53
|Wade Carberry (Illawarra CC)
|14:56:00
|54
|Gerard Donaldson (Lidcombe Auburn CC)
|14:57:00
|55
|Ryan O'neill (Manly Warringah CC)
|14:58:00
|56
|Jared Mills (Sutherland Shire CC)
|14:59:00
|57
|Julian Hamill (Eastern Suburbs CC)
|15:00:00
|58
|Ethan Kimmince (Drapac Porsche)
|15:01:00
|59
|Jack Beckinsale (Southern Cross CC)
|15:02:00
|60
|Jake Magee (Parramatta Racing Team)
|15:03:00
|61
|Damian Mason (Nowra Velo Club)
|15:04:00
|62
|Patrick Hayburn (Lifecycle CC)
|15:05:00
|63
|Craig Paull (Illawarra CC)
|15:06:00
|64
|Brendan J Cole (Parramatta Racing Team)
|15:07:00
|65
|Daniel Brickell (Sutherland Shire CC)
|15:08:00
|66
|James Mcdulling (Lidcombe Auburn CC)
|15:19:00
|67
|Craig Hutton (Team Bike Bug)
|15:20:00
|68
|Stephen Tree (Northern Sydney CC)
|15:21:00
|69
|Angus Gale (Team Bike Bug)
|15:22:00
|70
|Andrew Arundel (Canberra CC)
|15:23:00
|71
|Joel Strachan (Hawthorn Citizens YC)
|15:24:00
|72
|Alexander Smyth (Search2Retain - My Team 2)
|15:25:00
|73
|Antony Dimitrovski (Team Bike Bug)
|15:26:00
|74
|Mathew Augutis (Kooragang Open CC)
|15:27:00
|75
|Ben Cutajar (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
|15:28:00
|76
|Caleb Jones (Northern Sydney CC)
|15:29:00
|77
|Kevin Hawes (Port Macquarie CC)
|15:30:00
|78
|David Treacy (Team Bike Bug)
|15:31:00
|79
|David Hanson (Uni CC)
|15:32:00
|80
|John Ebeling (Hunter District CC)
|15:33:00
|81
|Chris Beeck (Plan B Racing Team)
|15:34:00
|82
|Philip Grenfell (Team Bike Bug)
|15:35:00
|83
|Mark Isaacs (Search2Retain - My Team 2)
|15:36:00
|84
|Daniel Alcock (Coffs Harbour CC)
|15:37:00
|85
|Matthew Werrell (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
|15:38:00
|86
|James Mowatt (Fly V Australia)
|15:41:00
|87
|Sam Rutherford (Team Bike Bug)
|15:42:00
|88
|Jackson Law (Illawarra CC)
|15:43:00
|89
|Matthew Marshall (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
|15:44:00
|90
|Matthew Wood (Team Budget Forklifts)
|15:45:00
|91
|Jay Bourke (Search2Retain - My Team 2)
|15:46:00
|92
|Elliott Wells (Plan B Racing Team)
|15:47:00
|93
|Chris Steffanoni (Search2Retain - My Team 2)
|15:48:00
|94
|Dale Scarfe (Mcdonagh Blake-Witness)
|15:49:00
|95
|Rhys Gillett (Fly V Australia)
|15:50:00
|96
|Luis Trueba (Macarthur Collegians CC)
|15:51:00
|97
|Andrew Roe (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|15:52:00
|98
|Andy Mcnab (Search2Retain - My Team 2)
|15:53:00
|99
|Ben Grieve-Johnson (Genesys Wealth Advisors)
|15:54:00
|100
|Patrick Lane (JAYCO SKINS)
|15:55:00
|101
|Scott Cronly-Dillon (Mcdonagh Blake-Witness)
|15:56:00
|102
|Luke Cridland (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
|15:57:00
|103
|John Cornish (Genesys Wealth Advisors)
|15:58:00
|104
|René Kolbach (Macarthur Collegians CC)
|15:59:00
|105
|Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)
|16:00:00
|106
|Chris Pryor (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|16:03:00
|107
|Chris Jory (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
|16:04:00
|108
|James Hepburn (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|16:05:00
|109
|Geoff Straub (Mcdonagh Blake-Witness)
|16:06:00
|110
|Rob Doyle (Plan B Racing Team)
|16:07:00
|111
|Reuben Donati (Mcdonagh Blake-Witness)
|16:08:00
|112
|Benjamin Harvey (Bankstown Sports CC)
|16:09:00
|113
|Hayden Brooks (Fly V Australia)
|16:10:00
|114
|Aaron Donnelly (JAYCO SKINS)
|16:11:00
|115
|Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisors)
|16:12:00
|116
|Michael Fitzgerald (Plan B Racing Team)
|16:13:00
|117
|Andrew Crawley (Mcdonagh Blake-Witness)
|16:14:00
|118
|Charles Howlett (Search2Retain - My Team 2)
|16:15:00
|119
|Brett Tivers (Plan B Racing Team)
|16:16:00
|120
|Darcy Rosenlund (Team Budget Forklifts)
|16:17:00
|121
|Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisors)
|16:18:00
|122
|Brock Roberts (Northern Sydney CC)
|16:19:00
|123
|Joshua Prete (Team Budget Forklifts)
|16:20:00
|124
|Alexander Malone (Team Bike Bug)
|16:21:00
|125
|Alastair Loutit (Mcdonagh Blake-Witness)
|16:22:00
|126
|Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisors)
|16:25:00
|127
|Alex Carver (JAYCO SKINS)
|16:26:00
|128
|Mitchell Pearson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|16:27:00
|129
|Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisors)
|16:28:00
|130
|Ben Dyball (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|16:29:00
|131
|Brendan Brooks (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
|16:30:00
|132
|Adam Phelan (Mcdonagh Blake-Witness)
|16:31:00
|133
|Rhys Pollock (Drapac Porsche)
|16:32:00
|134
|Scott Law (Fly V Australia)
|16:33:00
|135
|Brodie Talbot (Search2Retain - My Team 2)
|16:34:00
|136
|Joshua Taylor (Kooragang Open CC)
|16:35:00
|137
|Peter Mcdonald (Drapac Porsche)
|16:36:00
|138
|Anthony Giacoppo (Plan B Racing Team)
|16:37:00
|139
|Lachlan Morton (Port Macquarie CC)
|16:38:00
|140
|David Pell (Drapac Porsche)
|16:39:00
|141
|Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|16:40:00
|142
|Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisors)
|16:41:00
|143
|Darren Rolfe (Fly V Australia)
|16:42:00
|144
|Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)
|16:43:00
|145
|Stuart Shaw (Drapac Porsche)
|16:44:00
|146
|Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|16:45:00
|147
|Jonathan Cantwell (Fly V Australia)
|16:46:00
|148
|Richard Lang (JAYCO SKINS)
|16:47:00
