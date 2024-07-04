Giro d'Italia Women 2024 start list

World Champion Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) will head into the newly named Giro d'Italia Women with bib number 1 rather than a rider of the Movistar team of last year's Giro Donne winner Annemiek Van Vleuten, who has since retired.

RCS Sport, who produce the men's Giro d'Italia, took over ownership of the women's Giro on a four year contract from the previous organisers..

The official start list was confirmed on July 4 with Giro d'Italia Women favourites like Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek), Grace Brown and Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ-SUEZ) and Juliette Labous (Team DSM-Firmenich-PostNL).

