Trending

Giro dell'Emillia start list

Starters and bib numbers as of October 10

 

Team Saxo - Tinkoff
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Nicki Sørensen (Den)
2Chris Anker Sørensen (Den)
3Bruno Pires (Por)
4Oliver Zaugg (Swi)
5Sergio Paulinho (Por)
6Jesper Hansen (Den)
7Pawel Poljanski (Pol)
8Matteo Tosatto (Ita)

Cannondale
#Rider Name (Country) Team
11Federico Canuti (Ita)
12Maciej Paterski (Pol)
13Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita)
14Nicola Martinello (Ita)
15Nariyuki Masuda (Jap)
16Cristiano Salerno (Ita)
17Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col)
18Brian Vandborg (Den)

Lampre - Merida
#Rider Name (Country) Team
21Damiano Cunego (Ita)
22Winner Anrew Anacona (Col)
23Kristijan Durasek (Cro)
24Elia Favilli (Ita)
25Daniele Pietropolli (Ita)
26Michele Scarponi (Ita)
27Diego Ulissi (Ita)
28Simone Stortoni (Ita)

Astana Pro Team
#Rider Name (Country) Team
31Fabio Aru (Ita)
32Valerio Agnoli (Ita)
34Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe)
35Alessandro Vanotti (Ita)
36Paolo Tiralongo (Ita)
37Egor Silin (Rus)
38Andrey Zeits (Kaz)

AG2R La Mondiale
#Rider Name (Country) Team
42Manuel Belletti (Ita)
43Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra)
44Mickaël Cherel (Fra)
45Axel Domont (Fra)
46Hubert Dupont (Fra)
47Matteo Montaguti (Ita)
48Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita)

CCC Polsat Polkowice
#Rider Name (Country) Team
51Josef Cerny (Pol)
52Davide Rebellin (Ita)
53Tomasz Kiendys (Pol)
54Pawel Charucki (Pol)
55Mateusz Nowak (Pol)
56Piotr Gawronski (Pol)
57Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol)
58Jacek Morajko (Pol)

Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
#Rider Name (Country) Team
61Franco Pellizotti (Ita)
62Emanuele Sella (Ita)
63Riccardo Chiarini (Ita)
64Diego Rosa (Ita)
65Marco Frapporti (Ita)
66Patrick Facchini (Ita)
67Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita)
68Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col)

Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
#Rider Name (Country) Team
71Stefano Pirazzi (Ita)
72Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita)
73Stefano Locatelli (Ita)
74Nicola Boem (Ita)
75Angelo Pagani (Ita)
76Donato De Ieso (Ita)
77Edoardo Zardini (Ita)
78Andrea Di Corrado (Ita)

Vini Fantini
#Rider Name (Country) Team
81Matteo Rabottini (Ita)
82Oscar Gatto (Ita)
83Mauro Finetto (Ita)
84Luca Mazzanti (Ita)
85Alessandro Proni (Ita)
86Luigi Miletta (Ita)
87Francesco Failli (Ita)
88Stefano Borchi (Ita)

Colombia
#Rider Name (Country) Team
91John Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col)
92Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col)
93Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col)
94Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col)
95Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col)
96Leonardo Duque (Col)
97Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col)
98Dalivier Ospina Navarra (Col)

Rusvelo
#Rider Name (Country) Team
101Ilnur Zakarin (Rus)
102Pavel Kochetkov (Rus)
103Serguei Klimov (Rus)
105Alexander Rybakov (Rus)
106Sergey Pomoshnikov (Rus)
107Serguei Firsanov (Rus)

MTN - Qhubeka
#Rider Name (Country) Team
111Louis Meintjes (RSA)
113Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA)
115Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa)
116Meron Alem Russom (Eri)
117Songezo Jim (RSA)
118Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth)

Accent Jobs - Wanty
#Rider Name (Country) Team
121Nicolas Vogondy (Fra)
122Thomas Degand (Bel)
123Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel)
124Will Routley (Can)
125Jérôme Gilbert (Bel)
126Steven Caethoven (Bel)
127Andy Cappelle (Bel)
128Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel)

Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest
#Rider Name (Country) Team
131Andrea Fedi (Ita)
133Ivan Rovny (Rus)
134Nicola Dal Santo (Ita)
134Antonio Santoro (Ita)
135Ilya Gorodnichev (Rus)
136Andrea Manfredi (Ita)
137Manuel Amaro Antunes (Por)
138Matteo Fedi (Ita)