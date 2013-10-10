Giro dell'Emillia start list
Starters and bib numbers as of October 10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Nicki Sørensen (Den)
|2
|Chris Anker Sørensen (Den)
|3
|Bruno Pires (Por)
|4
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi)
|5
|Sergio Paulinho (Por)
|6
|Jesper Hansen (Den)
|7
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol)
|8
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|11
|Federico Canuti (Ita)
|12
|Maciej Paterski (Pol)
|13
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita)
|14
|Nicola Martinello (Ita)
|15
|Nariyuki Masuda (Jap)
|16
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita)
|17
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col)
|18
|Brian Vandborg (Den)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|21
|Damiano Cunego (Ita)
|22
|Winner Anrew Anacona (Col)
|23
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro)
|24
|Elia Favilli (Ita)
|25
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita)
|26
|Michele Scarponi (Ita)
|27
|Diego Ulissi (Ita)
|28
|Simone Stortoni (Ita)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|31
|Fabio Aru (Ita)
|32
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita)
|34
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe)
|35
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita)
|36
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita)
|37
|Egor Silin (Rus)
|38
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|42
|Manuel Belletti (Ita)
|43
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra)
|44
|Mickaël Cherel (Fra)
|45
|Axel Domont (Fra)
|46
|Hubert Dupont (Fra)
|47
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita)
|48
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|51
|Josef Cerny (Pol)
|52
|Davide Rebellin (Ita)
|53
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol)
|54
|Pawel Charucki (Pol)
|55
|Mateusz Nowak (Pol)
|56
|Piotr Gawronski (Pol)
|57
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol)
|58
|Jacek Morajko (Pol)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|61
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita)
|62
|Emanuele Sella (Ita)
|63
|Riccardo Chiarini (Ita)
|64
|Diego Rosa (Ita)
|65
|Marco Frapporti (Ita)
|66
|Patrick Facchini (Ita)
|67
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita)
|68
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|71
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita)
|72
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita)
|73
|Stefano Locatelli (Ita)
|74
|Nicola Boem (Ita)
|75
|Angelo Pagani (Ita)
|76
|Donato De Ieso (Ita)
|77
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita)
|78
|Andrea Di Corrado (Ita)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|81
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita)
|82
|Oscar Gatto (Ita)
|83
|Mauro Finetto (Ita)
|84
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita)
|85
|Alessandro Proni (Ita)
|86
|Luigi Miletta (Ita)
|87
|Francesco Failli (Ita)
|88
|Stefano Borchi (Ita)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|91
|John Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col)
|92
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col)
|93
|Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col)
|94
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col)
|95
|Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col)
|96
|Leonardo Duque (Col)
|97
|Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col)
|98
|Dalivier Ospina Navarra (Col)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|101
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus)
|102
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus)
|103
|Serguei Klimov (Rus)
|105
|Alexander Rybakov (Rus)
|106
|Sergey Pomoshnikov (Rus)
|107
|Serguei Firsanov (Rus)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|111
|Louis Meintjes (RSA)
|113
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA)
|115
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa)
|116
|Meron Alem Russom (Eri)
|117
|Songezo Jim (RSA)
|118
|Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|121
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra)
|122
|Thomas Degand (Bel)
|123
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel)
|124
|Will Routley (Can)
|125
|Jérôme Gilbert (Bel)
|126
|Steven Caethoven (Bel)
|127
|Andy Cappelle (Bel)
|128
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|131
|Andrea Fedi (Ita)
|133
|Ivan Rovny (Rus)
|134
|Nicola Dal Santo (Ita)
|134
|Antonio Santoro (Ita)
|135
|Ilya Gorodnichev (Rus)
|136
|Andrea Manfredi (Ita)
|137
|Manuel Amaro Antunes (Por)
|138
|Matteo Fedi (Ita)
